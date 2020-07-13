Danica McKellar’s kids’ book teaches math the new way and the old way, for parents



Danica McKellar is promoting her tenth math book, The Times Machine: Learn multiplication and division like yesterday. It’s aimed at teaching multiplication and division to grades 2 to 5 and their parents, who often have trouble grasping the new ways of teaching math. Danica did an interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, where she also talked about her work with the Hallmark channel making Christmas movies. I normally would not report on her but she pulled me in with her enthusiasm for math plus she had some good tips for homeschooling. She has one son, Draco, who is nine.

On how her new book teaches math

I teach math the way it’s taught now and also the way we learned it because it’s different. One of the things I keep hearing from parents – we’re having such a problem in math because it looks different. I do the problems both ways and then I’ll show you how it’s really the same stuff, dressed up differently. Her tips for homeschooling

No toys in the area, unless you want your child to explain a concept to a toy. If [my son[ is having a hard time focusing [I have him teach to the toy]. He becomes the teacher and he will explain things I didn’t know he was listening to. The timer trick is not to make kids go faster because that’s pressure. I’ll tell [my son] we’re going to do two and half good hours of homeschooling today. I’ll set a timer for two and a half hours. Every time you get distracted I’ll hit pause. This can take six hours if you want it to. The kids are motivated themselves to stay focused. You don’t have to plead with them. It’s about using a timer to keep them focused. On her Hallmark movies

I miss making my Hallmark movies. There’s been so many restrictions these days I’m just focusing on my books and waiting for the movies to start back up again. [The Matchmaker Mysteries] have been delayed and we’re also trying to figure out the Christmas movie situation.

[From Access Hollywood]

Hallmark is now doing Christmas in July. Danica said her movie, Christmas in Dollywood, started because Dolly Parton brought one of her math books into her Imagination Library, which has distributed over 133 million books to children in need. That’s how Danica got the idea to pitch Dollywood as a setting for her Hallmark movie. My mom watches Hallmark constantly so I asked her comment on this and she said that Danica is getting better at her Hallmark movies over time.

As for Danica’s new book, fourth to fifth grade was around the time I started feeling completely clueless about my son’s math. I knew how to do it the “old” way, but when I tried to figure out the new method I felt so dumb and he had to explain it to me. Luckily my son is motivated in math and was able to do a lot on his own through YouTube and Khan Academy. I’m thinking of those of you doing homeschooling now with younger kids like this. I’ve heard so many stories about how tough it is.

Here’s that interview:



I was checking out Danica’s Instagram and thought this outfit was so cute and inventive. Then I read the caption. Those are her pajama pants! That’s adorable and somehow this works.

She did it a few more times! There are two more photos on her Instagram of her pairing pajama bottoms with dresses. I want cuter pajama pants.