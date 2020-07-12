Brooklyn Beckham, 21, is engaged to his girlfriend of seven months, Nicola Peltz, 25

On Friday, the rumors kicked up out of nowhere – tons of outlets suddenly had a scoop that Brooklyn Beckham, 21, had gotten engaged to Nicola Peltz, 25. Nicola and Brooklyn have been dating for seven months and they’ve reportedly been in lockdown together (“in the bubble”) all this time. So it’s not some flashy new thing, and seven months is a long time for the youths. Their friends were telling everyone in the British and American media that Brooklyn and Nicolas are the real deal and that Brooklyn proposed. I didn’t think much of the rumors, but here we are – Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their engagement via Instagram. They both posted the same photo with different messages:
Brooklyn wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx”
Nicole wrote: “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”
[From Brooklyn’s IG and Nicola’s IG]
Harper took the photo!! That’s really sweet. The rest of it is sweet too. I mean, I’m a cold heartless bitch and so I rolled my eyes, but I also think it’s sweet and fun. “Your love is the most precious gift” I mean come on. As for “best daddy one day”…. You think she’s already knocked up? That’s the vibe I’m getting. There’s nothing wrong with a shotgun marriage! As much as we’ve been talking about how all of these couples are breaking up or divorcing because of the lockdown, there’s another trend: people who fall in love deep and hard in lockdown. Quarantine babies. The bubble of love.
For comparison’s sake, Brooklyn’s dad David Beckham proposed to Victoria when he was 22, and David and Victoria married when he was 24 and she was 25. We sort of forget how young they were when they got together, huh? Anyway, Brooklyn and Nicola have a similar sort of vibe. I’m not saying that it will last forever or anything, but I bet it will last longer than people predict.
Photos courtesy of Brooklyn’s IG and Nicola’s IG.
So very sweet and young! I hope it works out…
I don’t follow these people so I don’t know but does Brooklyn work or is he supported financially by his parents? How did he afford such a huge e-ring?
He apparently dropped out of his photography course in NY and also some intership,but with his folks he obviously has connections especially since he just shot something for Vogue UK. And Nicolas dad is a billionaire so they will be fine i guess.
The Beckhams did many things right, but especially with their kids – it’s so obvious they are very close.
I think this could be the one marriage that will last!
Such different creatures to his parents who had both worked their asses off. Especially David. When you work hard, it’s very different to being a spoiled baby that Brooklyn seems to be. He’ll fall at the first hurdle.
I gotta admit, I’m happy for em.
Congrats to them. They’re young and rich so they’ll be fine whether things work out or not.
I’m getting a Paris Hilton vibe from Brooklyn. He’s in love with love. If I had to guess, this engagement falls through, and he’s engaged a few more times.
Her name sounds so familiar…googles….OMG, she’s the girl whose billionaire daddy put funding into Hollywood and called in favours so she would get roles! They’re a no-talent nepotism match made in heaven! It’s so beautiful I’m going to cry! 😂
Cute! I wish them well and agree that it will likely last longer than people expect. Has anyone ever watched any interviews with him? Is he funny and charming like his mom, or supremely dull like his dad? It ultimately doesn’t matter, he’s seemingly a good kid.
Congrats to them!