Brooklyn Beckham, 21, is engaged to his girlfriend of seven months, Nicola Peltz, 25

On Friday, the rumors kicked up out of nowhere – tons of outlets suddenly had a scoop that Brooklyn Beckham, 21, had gotten engaged to Nicola Peltz, 25. Nicola and Brooklyn have been dating for seven months and they’ve reportedly been in lockdown together (“in the bubble”) all this time. So it’s not some flashy new thing, and seven months is a long time for the youths. Their friends were telling everyone in the British and American media that Brooklyn and Nicolas are the real deal and that Brooklyn proposed. I didn’t think much of the rumors, but here we are – Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their engagement via Instagram. They both posted the same photo with different messages:

Brooklyn wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx” Nicole wrote: “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

Harper took the photo!! That’s really sweet. The rest of it is sweet too. I mean, I’m a cold heartless bitch and so I rolled my eyes, but I also think it’s sweet and fun. “Your love is the most precious gift” I mean come on. As for “best daddy one day”…. You think she’s already knocked up? That’s the vibe I’m getting. There’s nothing wrong with a shotgun marriage! As much as we’ve been talking about how all of these couples are breaking up or divorcing because of the lockdown, there’s another trend: people who fall in love deep and hard in lockdown. Quarantine babies. The bubble of love.

For comparison’s sake, Brooklyn’s dad David Beckham proposed to Victoria when he was 22, and David and Victoria married when he was 24 and she was 25. We sort of forget how young they were when they got together, huh? Anyway, Brooklyn and Nicola have a similar sort of vibe. I’m not saying that it will last forever or anything, but I bet it will last longer than people predict.