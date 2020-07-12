Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone’s 40-month prison sentence for obstruction

I’ve been so focused recently on Ghislaine Maxwell that I haven’t paid much attention to Donald Trump’s many other legal shenanigans, like all of the horsesh-t with Michael Flynn (who still isn’t in prison, even though he honestly did commit treason) or this stuff with Roger Stone. Both Stone and Flynn had complicated, years-long cases involving intensive investigations, Trump tweets, treason, dirty tricks and more. In Flynn’s case, he was actively serving as a de facto double agent.
In Stone’s case, most of what he did fell under the Nixonian “dirty tricks” type of criminality, although there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Stone was basically the middleman between the Russian hacking of Democratic officials, the information being given to Wikileaks and from there, the Trump campaign. Stone was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation (which is like obstruction of justice) and prosecutors were still looking at his middleman activities between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. Stone is also a long-time Republican operative and a long-time Trump friend/associate. So no surprise, Trump just commuted Roger Stone’s 40 month sentence.
President Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend Roger J. Stone Jr. on seven felony crimes on Friday, using the power of his office to spare a former campaign adviser days before Mr. Stone was to report to a federal prison to serve a 40-month term. In a lengthy written statement punctuated by the sort of inflammatory language and angry grievances characteristic of the president’s Twitter feed, the White House denounced the “overzealous prosecutors” who convicted Mr. Stone on “process-based charges” stemming from the “witch hunts” and “Russia hoax” investigation.
The statement did not assert that Mr. Stone was innocent of the false statements and obstruction counts, only that he should not have been pursued because prosecutors ultimately filed no charges of an underlying conspiracy between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia. “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” it said. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”
The commutation, announced late on a Friday, when potentially damaging news is often released, was the latest action by the Trump administration upending the justice system to help the president’s convicted friends. The Justice Department moved in May to dismiss its own criminal case against Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. And last month, Mr. Trump fired Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States attorney whose office prosecuted Michael D. Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer, and has been investigating Rudolph W. Giuliani, another of his lawyers.
Democrats quickly condemned the president’s decision, characterizing it as an abuse of the rule of law. “With this commutation, Trump makes clear that there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else,” said Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and a leader of the drive to impeach Mr. Trump last year for pressuring Ukraine to incriminate his domestic rivals.
Two House committee chairmen quickly announced that they would investigate the circumstances of the commutation, suggesting that it was a reward for Mr. Stone’s silence protecting the president. “No other president has exercised the clemency power for such a patently personal and self-serving purpose,” said a statement issued by Representatives Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn B. Maloney, both New York Democrats.
I mean… I completely get the outrage, but surely everyone was expecting this? Trump has been indicating for months that he would do something like this. I think if Flynn ever does get for-real sentenced and he’s just days away from reporting to prison, Trump will do the same for Flynn too. Trump’s only currency is loyalty to him and nothing else. Flynn has “shown loyalty” and Stone has always been 100% behind Trump. So this is their reward. And you should remember that in November. Trump’s actions are so far beyond what’s normal for any president.
Mitt Romney was the only Republican who issued any kind of harsh statement on the commutation of Roger Stone. As I said on Twitter, Romney doesn’t deserve a cookie for merely saying something true, but it’s notable that he was the only Republican to do so.
Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 11, 2020
On Friday, Barr also removed the US Attorney for the EDNY, who was investigating the allegations that Nagini embezzled millions from the Inauguration Committee.
Lindsey Graham tweeted that he believed Stone deserved a full pardon earlier in the day. I sent another donation to Jaimie Harrison.
Stone threatened the judge who was hearing his case. I do hope the next AG prosecutes him for that.
Good for you for donating to Harrison, @lightpurple – I think that threatening their hold on the Senate is the only way to peel off Republicans from Trump.
I’ve always said that I doubted his ability to help even people who are “loyal” to him – sure, he can hold rallies and raise money for himself, but his endorsement game is pretty lackluster. He will never share resources, credit, or the spotlight, and he is too stupid to see it would be in his own interests to keep the Senate (almost like he lacks a fundamental understanding of government).
I have what I call the ‘Squirel Theory’ (think dog from “Up”) when it comes to Trump and the media. Barr is over removing high level persons from SDNY, EDNY and DC and then Trump says, “Squirrel!” by commuting Stone and the media runs to do mass coverage on the Squirrel story.
Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is wrong and obstruction of justice, but what Barr did that same day is more worrisome to me
THI THIS THIS!
Trump could be pardoned for Federal crimes but not for state crimes. He had the DAs for Washington DC, SDNY and EDNY to fear. While the media was screaming about Roger Stone’s commutation, Barr decapitated all three departments.
There is a story in the NYT about this today. Everyone figured Trump would pardon/commute but, no surprise, they have such a dysfunctional relationship Trump made Stone sweat it out. Story also said that it’s likely the main reason Trump did it is because he wants/needs Stone’s bag of dirty tricks for his re-election campaign.
Senator Toomey (R-PA) also mildly criticized Trump, as he has in the past (Charlottesville, tariffs). But he did not vote for impeachment. Not up for election until 2022, so he can play these “on the one hand I am concerned, on the other hand …” games to look like he has a conscience, without the ramifications that Susan Collins will face in in 4 months.
Disgusting, but not as disgusting as Lady G, who said that a sentence commutation for Stone is totally a-ok, since Stone is elderly and a first-time non-violent offender.
As a Canadian, I cannot donate to American campaigns. I can volunteer, but current conditions rule out travelling to the US. And I have already walked through imaginary conversations with GOP-leaning border guards barring me from entry to the US because ‘volunteer duties’ can be construed as a foreigner coming to do something that an American might be paid for.
So you guys are on your own – vote them all out.
I’m a constituent of Toomey’s and let’s just say he’s an utter POS who’s known for this sort of game. He may well see some writing on the wall and wants to throw an occasional bone in the hopes he can point to his occasional gestures like this to claim he was on the right side of history
Notably, Stone said the quiet part out loud when he said he received clemency for “not turning” on the president even though it would have helped “his situation”. How are they all still SO bad at being bad?
In a world where most people are decent and upstanding, who adhere to a moral code and are trying in their own ways to do good, we end up with the absolute scum of the earth at the top. It is demoralizing and disheartening.
Romney gets zero kudos from me. The Mormon and Catholic churches contributed 52 million to Promote Prop 8 in California which would prevent same sex marriages. All this money used to disenfranchise a group of people who are covered under the 14th equal rights amendment. Money which could have been used to help church members, elderly, children, unemployed. As to Stone, Drumpf has zero friends. He views people as something to use for his own interest. Wondering if Barr will testify, or is the house will impeach him.
Waiting for Manafort and Cohen to be pardon or sentences commuted. Cohen first since he is headed back to jail for breaking his agreement for home confinrment.