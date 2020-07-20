Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception involved glamping pods & an Indian tent

Here are some of the same portraits from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s secret Friday wedding, plus some of the portraits released on Sunday. It seems clear that everything about this wedding was designed to gain the Queen’s favor and that just makes me feel sorry for Beatrice. She couldn’t even have a wedding the way she wanted, it had to be some political move to gain support from the Queen because Beatrice’s father is a rapist human trafficker. Prince Andrew reportedly walked Beatrice down the aisle and Sarah Ferguson was absolutely there too, but no portraits with Bea’s parents were released. Yet.

Edo’s cousin told the Mail that “We heard it was postponed to next year but that was clearly to keep it secret. Maybe they did it now to be sure that the Queen would be there. Or perhaps because of the problems with her father they didn’t want to go overboard with publicity in case anyone criticised them.” Ha. About 20 people came to the wedding and the Queen and Philip came in through a side door to adhere to social distancing protocols. Edo’s son Wolfie was his best man and page boy (would have been lovely to see Wolfie included in a portrait), Edo’s niece Coco Yeomans was a bridesmaid, and Edo’s nephew Freddie was also a page boy.

Beatrice’s bouquet was made from “trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink O’Hara garden roses, pink waxflower, baby pink astilbe and sprigs of myrtle.” Bea’s mother and Edo’s mother both did readings, but there were no songs/singing but music was played.

Bea and Edo’s reception was held at Andrew’s Royal Lodge, and the DM said that it was “a high-spirited reception, featuring speciality cocktails, bespoke catering, an exquisitely decorated Indian-style tent, a bouncy castle and glamping pods for overnight guests.” The menu (my favorite part of any wedding story) was “cured sea trout with capers, dill and lemon, chorizo and ricotta salad with toasted quinoa and fillet steak.” Bea and Edo spent their wedding night in a glamping pod. The DM says Bea and Edo have no immediate honeymoon plans, but People Magazine’s sources claim that the couple is planning a honeymoon in August.

Edo did not take a British title, and we don’t know if the Queen even offered him one? Edo has a title… in Italy. He will become a count when his father passes away, and Beatrice will become a Contessa or Donna Nobile when that happens. For now, Bea’s title will styled like this: Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. No longer “Beatrice of York.” Which is good news, I guess.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/3OKPHdWrH2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 19, 2020