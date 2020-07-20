Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception involved glamping pods & an Indian tent

Here are some of the same portraits from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s secret Friday wedding, plus some of the portraits released on Sunday. It seems clear that everything about this wedding was designed to gain the Queen’s favor and that just makes me feel sorry for Beatrice. She couldn’t even have a wedding the way she wanted, it had to be some political move to gain support from the Queen because Beatrice’s father is a rapist human trafficker. Prince Andrew reportedly walked Beatrice down the aisle and Sarah Ferguson was absolutely there too, but no portraits with Bea’s parents were released. Yet.
Edo’s cousin told the Mail that “We heard it was postponed to next year but that was clearly to keep it secret. Maybe they did it now to be sure that the Queen would be there. Or perhaps because of the problems with her father they didn’t want to go overboard with publicity in case anyone criticised them.” Ha. About 20 people came to the wedding and the Queen and Philip came in through a side door to adhere to social distancing protocols. Edo’s son Wolfie was his best man and page boy (would have been lovely to see Wolfie included in a portrait), Edo’s niece Coco Yeomans was a bridesmaid, and Edo’s nephew Freddie was also a page boy.
Beatrice’s bouquet was made from “trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink O’Hara garden roses, pink waxflower, baby pink astilbe and sprigs of myrtle.” Bea’s mother and Edo’s mother both did readings, but there were no songs/singing but music was played.
Bea and Edo’s reception was held at Andrew’s Royal Lodge, and the DM said that it was “a high-spirited reception, featuring speciality cocktails, bespoke catering, an exquisitely decorated Indian-style tent, a bouncy castle and glamping pods for overnight guests.” The menu (my favorite part of any wedding story) was “cured sea trout with capers, dill and lemon, chorizo and ricotta salad with toasted quinoa and fillet steak.” Bea and Edo spent their wedding night in a glamping pod. The DM says Bea and Edo have no immediate honeymoon plans, but People Magazine’s sources claim that the couple is planning a honeymoon in August.
Edo did not take a British title, and we don’t know if the Queen even offered him one? Edo has a title… in Italy. He will become a count when his father passes away, and Beatrice will become a Contessa or Donna Nobile when that happens. For now, Bea’s title will styled like this: Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. No longer “Beatrice of York.” Which is good news, I guess.
Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/3OKPHdWrH2
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 19, 2020
Photos by Benjamin Wheeler for the Royal Family, courtesy of social media, and Edo’s social media.
I usually hate her styling, but I have to say she looks fabulous. That dress is wonderful.
Agree! Against all expectations I love everything about this wedding lol. Except the FOTB of course.
The beading on that dress is gorgeous. I hope they’re very happy despite having to compromise on their big day.
I love the dress and think the sleeves fit the period of when the dress was originally constructed… anything else would be too streamlined and might offset the balance of the silhouette. As the oldest granddaughter, I can almost guarantee that tiara was earmarked for her wedding before she was even born and when it’s as historically important -not only to family history, but also world history- you don’t exactly decline and ask for other options.
It sounds like a big reception for only 20 people? I wonder if they had more people at the reception, especially if it was outside in a tent?
Andrew and Fergie were definitely prepared to be super extra for Bea’s wedding in May, you can tell lol.
I’m assuming with social distancing that’s why there was outside tenting. The entire party was under the tent and nothing indoors. Renting tents/ tables doesn’t seem odd even given size especially if they needed to be extra spaced out
The glamping pod was so they didn’t spend their wedding night in her dad’s house.
A bouncer was there too to entertain the kids.
What the hell is a glamping pod?
I have the same question.
Glamping is glamorous-camping. Fancy styled tents etc.
A glamping pod is a little one room (usually wooden) hut thing. Google it – theyre really pretty!
I think they’re sort of a cross between a tent and a cabin. Glamping = glamorous camping, I’m not sure if that’s a term used outside the US, but its basically for people who are going to camp but don’t want to sleep in a tent or not have some luxuries.
According to this site, pod camping is a “hit” in Europe, lol.
https://www.glampingpodsofamerica.com/
Glamping = glamorous camping.
So it’s like those very posh tents in 5* safaris, except these are wooden.
I’m hoping for future pictures of the glamping pods. From what I’ve seen the only thing they have in common with camping is that they are temporary places to sleep. Otherwise they are luxurious quarters with attached baths and can be incredible. How fun to have them in such a lovely setting.
This really is the best I’ve seen her look. I have flower envy. That being said, I’m sorry but this doesn’t make me forget that her father is a rapist who should be in prison. Yet still holds his title and “royal lodge” aka castle.
Honestly I think her hair looks beautiful styled down, with the veil and tiara she looks beautiful. I wish I could get my hair to look like that!
Congrats to the both of them, the look happy! I am just not a fan of the dress, but overall she looked lovely.
Even if this was not her “dream”, I hope Beatrice will look back on this with appreciation – she won’t be compared to her sister or any other royal wedding, and she won’t have an indefinite endless engagement.
Not for nothing, but I think the Queen’s age played a part in the timing, too – one of the best decisions I’ve ever made was getting married just before moving out of the country, and getting to hug both of my grandmothers (seated under a shady tree, cuz it was damn hot that day) right away. They were both gone within the year. That was 13 years ago (tomorrow is my anniversary) and I’m so grateful I got that time.
Call me crazy, but I love the entire look. The flowers are to die for and seem to set off the rest of the wedding look, the dress the hair everything
The color palette – flowers, dress, hair etc are absolutely lovely together. I honestly don’t think she’d have worn white as well as she’s wearing this champagne-gray shade, it would have been much too stark of a color
What about the cake??? The most important part of any wedding
indeed!!
” Edo has a title… in Italy. He will become a count when his father passes away”
When Italy became a republic after WWII, they did away with royalty/nobility – and titles.
Of course the formerly titled ones would want you to believe differently, but their “titles” are no longer officially recognized.
I doubt the world cares if it’s officially recognized. The entire idea of hereditary monarchy is silly and stupid. Her title is as worthless to me as his is. I knew absolutely nothing about any royal person before I began visiting CB. I think most people outside of countries that have monarchs are like that. Have a vague knowledge that these people exist but don’t really care. I read the CB stories now because I find palace intrigue interesting but I still think they are all leeches.
BRF doesn’t recognize other titles anyhow. She’ll never be called a Countess there.
As I said, This has Andrew all over it. While Charles usually take great pains not to displease his mother, but will do it if he feels he needs to, Andrew take great pains to please the Queen, because he knows damn well the minute she is no longer there, his relevance is gone.
His voracity to court favour with the Queen is his most constant trait. Why would he change his ways if his mothers constantly support him?
He obviously raised his daughters to defer to Elizabeth. I only see a grandaughter beaming with happiness because her grandparents are there. No doubt she wanted to marry while they were still able to attend- there is nothing wrong with it. I too would have done the same. It is just that the move is so fucking obvious- from the whole ” we are just a normal family” spin, to the fact she was not only wearing an old dress, but also a significant tiara, and the timing…Balmoral is a done deal, they knew since May they could not have a bigger wedding, so they could have had this small one any time but chose just now…
The dress looks exquisite. I dislike commenting on physical appearances and sounding a bit bitter, but there is no way this man really loves he This is the most beautiful Bea has ever looked and is still….not there? Not that she is ugly, but she is definetly not a beauty, nowhere near the previous girlfriend level.
Maybe he is a Brad Pitt kind of guy who really has no type, but miost men do have a type, and if the mother of his child is any indication, Edo has a thing for ” exotic” beauties.
Again, not wanting to be bitter, but a life being a mixed race woman and my own experiences with brits has taught me that, especially iun the upper class, they have this idea of the woman they have sex with as oposed to the woman they marry- and Edo fits teh bill so well that not only he made sure not to marry his asian girlfriend, but his next relationship was with a childhood friend who had recently been dumped after a decade of a relationship.
he is Italian, not British. Plus, the assumption that the attraction between two people is based solely on their looks is is kind of cheap. But I am sorry that’s what your life experience has taught you.
No, no- his mother is British. His father is an italian olympian who made his name in Britain. He was raised in the Britain´s “public” schools, which are actually catered for the elites…
Don´t be sorry . My experiences are the experiences others like me also had. , and, as Meghan has showed us, not everybody raised in this bubble will die believing in this shit. It took a while for Harry to shake it off, but he did and there are many good men out there capable of the same, it is just that, in this particular case, Edo fits the bill for this behaviour pattern rather perfectly.
and since I do not know them and I am making a comment based purely on assumptions, I am ready to say that I might be wrong yes, but unfortunetely, many men see physical attraction as a first. Obviously, Edo was more worried about other things other than Bea´s looks
It is just that I do not think his intentions are that pure and lovely, but it is just me…
I genuinely think Bea is bird happy and perhaps hoping love and happiness will bloom with time.
I don’t think Bea is the match he hoped for, in the transactional sense. The spectre of the Prince Andrew scandal will never go away. I’m surprised he went through with the marriage. But I guess the allure of a royal match, even a sullied and tarnished one, is enough to get him to the altar.
I have no love for any of the BRF, but Bea is still just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her. I believe she deserves to be happy. But I don’t think this is it.
I might be wrong, but he fits so well the bill that I do not see how this is genuine. I hope I am wrong, honestly.
But you know, I think it also boils down to Bea´s parents marriage. She is not an ordinary girl raised in ordinary circumstances. Her parents cheated each other openly, divorced and never broke up. They both had relationships while sharing a home. The Queen overlooked PP dalliances because she truly loved him and divorce was out. I doubt Beatrice would be okay with Edo being unfaithful, but I dont see being a deal breaker, unless it broke the ” discreetion” code.
So no women outside of exotic beauties can ever expect a faithful marriage? Average looking women can never expect to be loved? She’s so plain that if she weren’t a princess she’d be a spinster? Maybe he is using her but that’s on him being a bad person not on the way she looks. We know nothing about her real personality and she could be an entirely lovely, Bright, funny, kind woman that any man would be lucky to marry. And he might be head over heels for her. Only time will tell.
No,no…that is not what I said lol!
I am speaking about Edo, not all the men in each corner of the world, …speaking about the atitudes of men raised in a Brit Elite bubble, which he was raised in. As I said before, Harry shook it off and married who he wanted to get married with. I am seriously puzzled because Edo did everything one of these sleazy guys would do: date the ” exotic woman”, then dump her and then, marry the “English rose.”
I never said the things you saying I said lol ( other than being a bit concerned this is the best look of Beatrice-I am sorry, I dont want to be rude, but her eyes do freak me out)!
But yeah, I hope I am dead wrong here…
Was the flower arch always a thing for royal weddings not at Westminister? Or did the York sisters copy the Sussexes? I see that Pippa had a smaller version of it ( understandably because flowers can be so expensive).
I hope Edo and Beatrice surprise people and have a long happy marriage.
Bespoke catering. It’s not from a restaurant menu. Of course it’s “bespoke.”
I like everything about this except the sleeves and that bottom panel. The bottom panel should have matched the beading or the veil. The sleeves could not be puffy, be three-quartered and the two straps be pinned down and hidden. It could be unpinned after the wedding to restore it. That’s if it were up to me. The crown could be a better choice but I just can’t dismiss those sleeves.
But anyway her makeup is nice because she looks like her. I am a bad judge of hair so I think they look fine here. Happy marriage to Beatrice and Edo.
As for her father, that can be a separate discussion.
The show Escape the Chateau featured a glamping tent. Very nice. Super envious because that’s the only way I’d camp.
Still believe this was done due to her grandparents ages and a desire to get married. It turned into a nice affair and now she, Edo & Wolfie can move on with their lives.
After having looked closer at the photos, I think I know what bugs me about this tiara. Bea has a side part in her hair – and with the strong vertical lines of the fringe tiara, it simply looks like it sits askew on her head. With a fringe tiara, the tallest point should sit over the middle of the forehead – because it needs symmetry. Beatrice’s side-part just wrecks the symmetry and the tiara looks off. With tiaras, it is often all about the hair style – and Beatrice’s hair style, which is lovely and romantic, is just wrong for this particular tiara.
I was suprised they released more pictures considering other royals using them during anniversaries but I guess they took alot more!
The dress is beautiful around the middle and I love the beading. However it becomes tacky when you see the lower part especially the hemline. It also would’ve been better with a tulip or butterfly sleeve. Her hair and makeup were too simple and it felt like her normal ever day style
I wish them well. Everyone deserves a happily ever after but I dont get a loving vibe more like best friends who care about one another.
I agree with Kaiser about this being organised by the palace to highlight the queen!! Maybe Beatrice wanted to do a civil ceremony but was convinced to do this instead hence why everything is a “tribute”
I am pleasantly surprised. She looks beautiful and happy. I was also pleased to see that in one pic he was staring lovingly at her. Normally, it looks like he’s always looking ‘past’ her. I wish them well and hope the marriage is happy one.
The tiara looks better on her in the new close up picture and the silhouette and beading of the dress are beautiful.