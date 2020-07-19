Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding portraits are here

Well, here are the official wedding portraits for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Bea and Edo married in Windsor on Friday, July 17, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. Royal Lodge is Prince Andrew’s country estate in Windsor, part of the Windsor Castle property, and a huge mansion given to him by his mummy. I mean, he has his own chapel for God’s sake. While Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were absolutely in attendance at the wedding, they were wisely NOT photographed with the bride and groom, at least not in the two portraits released. They released one portrait of Beatrice and Edo leaving the chapel (which is just a bad photo, in general) and another one of Bea and Edo social distancing from the Queen and Prince Philip.

At least we now know what Beatrice wore – I have no idea if those stories, months ago, were true and Beatrice initially planned to wear a wedding gown designed by Caroline Castigliano, but I believed it at the time and Beatrice was legitimately seen entering and leaving Castigliano’s atelier several times. So I tend to believe Beatrice threw out the initial plan to wear a new gown and she decided, for her quarantine wedding, to wear a vintage dress from the Queen. Her wedding gown was designed by Norman Hartnell and was worn by the Queen (at the opening of Parliament) decades ago. Someone added puffy sheer sleeves to the vintage dress, and the Queen let Beatrice wear the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day.

So, do you get it? Beatrice was cosplaying the Queen and this was all done for the Queen’s benefit. Beatrice even scheduled this quiet, secret wedding to suit the Queen’s schedule (the Queen will leave for Balmoral soon). I don’t doubt that Beatrice is close to her grandmother, but I also don’t doubt that this wedding was a strategic, political play by the Yorks.

