Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding portraits are here

Well, here are the official wedding portraits for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Bea and Edo married in Windsor on Friday, July 17, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. Royal Lodge is Prince Andrew’s country estate in Windsor, part of the Windsor Castle property, and a huge mansion given to him by his mummy. I mean, he has his own chapel for God’s sake. While Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were absolutely in attendance at the wedding, they were wisely NOT photographed with the bride and groom, at least not in the two portraits released. They released one portrait of Beatrice and Edo leaving the chapel (which is just a bad photo, in general) and another one of Bea and Edo social distancing from the Queen and Prince Philip.
At least we now know what Beatrice wore – I have no idea if those stories, months ago, were true and Beatrice initially planned to wear a wedding gown designed by Caroline Castigliano, but I believed it at the time and Beatrice was legitimately seen entering and leaving Castigliano’s atelier several times. So I tend to believe Beatrice threw out the initial plan to wear a new gown and she decided, for her quarantine wedding, to wear a vintage dress from the Queen. Her wedding gown was designed by Norman Hartnell and was worn by the Queen (at the opening of Parliament) decades ago. Someone added puffy sheer sleeves to the vintage dress, and the Queen let Beatrice wear the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day.
So, do you get it? Beatrice was cosplaying the Queen and this was all done for the Queen’s benefit. Beatrice even scheduled this quiet, secret wedding to suit the Queen’s schedule (the Queen will leave for Balmoral soon). I don’t doubt that Beatrice is close to her grandmother, but I also don’t doubt that this wedding was a strategic, political play by the Yorks.
Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen.
The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. pic.twitter.com/LEXLdsSlW1
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020
Photos by Benjamin Wheeler for the Royal Family, courtesy of social media.
She looks lovely enough and very happy. Congrats to him.
But I have questions. Did she do her own hair including the color?
Her colour is probably natural because she’s always had that hair colour, even as a child. Plus it is much harder for natural red heads to colour their hair.
It’s not always been that color. It’s been redder, darker, richer, ashier, more/less highlighted, etc throughout the years.
Plenty of redheaded celebrities and such play with their hair color. It takes a touch more talent to dye red hair but it’s not terribly more difficult.
The wedding was clearly a lot about the optics and I suspect it was done to deflect attention from her father, but I’m all about the flowers. They were gorgeous!
It think it is sweet that she wore her grandmother’s gown, which is gorgeous! – but I don’t like the addition of the sheer puff sleeves. The tiara is quite beautiful in itself but for some reason I don’t like it on either Beatrice or the Queen, which is odd because I generally think that you can’t go wrong with a fringe tiara. Maybe it is the sizing? Or the fit? The way it is placed? I dunno. It just doesn’t seem to “fit” either woman, like fx the Girls of Great Britain is such a perfect fit for the Queen or the Baden Fringe is a perfect fit for CP Victoria. I just can’t put my finger on what it is but there’s just something a bit “off”.
I do think that she looked very happy and lovely. I’m glad that they decided just to get married rather than wait to have a big lavish, public wedding like her pompous and entitled father wanted. I hope they are happy – and I hope the discussion of this post won’t become as toxic as it became on the post from yesterday.
I like the frugal approach during these COVID times, so the borrowed dress is a lovely gesture. I agree with you those puff sleeves look horrid. I zoomed in and can’t imagine why that was the approach they went with.
I love that they had a simple and small ceremony and kept bad dad out of the optics.
I think maybe the tiara is sitting too far forward on her head? It’s hard to wear those things without some professional teasing/updo/big hair!
Is it possible she got the atelier involved in altering the dress? I love the idea of wearing vintage, would love to see more people go that route. Don’t love the puffed sleeves – I would have taken the straps off and kept the fullness in the skirt, but the beading is gorgeous.
I feel a sympathy headache just looking at those tieras. I don’t know how they wear them for hours.
I don’t think her hair was professionally done (which I guess makes sense given the overall circumstances) – it seems to me that if had been more styled, and maybe more “up,” the tiara might have worked better? I wonder if that was the original plan, or if she had planned for a different tiara and the queen offered this one at the last minute so she took it? Her hair (which I actually think looks good overall) doesn’t work with the tiara.
I think you’re right about the hairstyle. However, I still don’t like the tiara on the Queen (at her wedding). Sometimes tiaras photography beautifully alone but look odd when worn (or even when seen in person). A few years ago, Princess Marie of Denmark collaborated with the French jeweler Mauboussin on a tiara. It photographs beautifully alone but it didn’t look good when she wore it – and it actually didn’t look very good when I saw it in person on an exhibit – while it looks gorgeous in the photo in the catalogue.
I didn’t love it on the queen either at her wedding (is that the only time she’s worn it? I know Anne wore it for her wedding) but I am not a fan of fringe tiaras in general – I know some people love them but they just aren’t my personal taste (again, generally speaking, I’m sure I’ve seen some that I’ve liked and just cant remember now, lol).
I am not sure I’ve ever seen an expensive tiara in person ha but I understand what you are saying about photography vs in-person.
Lovely vintage dress, lovely shade of blue for Queen Petty, lovely pink flowers.
Gotta say though the pic under the flower arbor… oh my lord she looks like a cartoon character with her facial expression, would scare this pee out of small children. Princess Gargoyle.
@scollins – yes – my first thought was how bad did they both look in the other pictures that they picked that one? No patience for any of the Yorks. I also want to know how they handled the Philip/Fergie situation since he hates her with a passion. Social distancing must’ve come in handy there…
Congratulations to them! Bea looks so beautiful! It was lovely wore one of her grandmothers dresses and HM’s wedding tiara. Very fitting since we all know she loves her family’s history, I suspect that was the dress intended to wear on her original date. The sleeves look removable, would have been a great look for an evening reception!
They just published more pics FYI!
On a side note, royals do really have an affect on the market. I was looking at replica of Bea’s/HM’s tiara the day she got married and someone’s else brought the tiara a few hours later. It was about $200
And I think it’s taky to keep mentioning her father on her day.
Do you mean the pics from Edo? he deleted them already, which is unfortunate because I liked them, lol.
Yes, maybe he thought to spell check ? I liked his post it was romantic. Pics are circulating still
@ duchesschicana: if you mean that the poem was romantic – Edo took it from e.e.cummings, appearently without crediting
@Nanea Yes, I think anyone knows where the poem is from. I think the post is romantic in general, maybe thats why he took ir down did he credit the photographer ?
She looks so much like her mother here! Everything about this wedding feels kind of off though; The chapel at her dad’s place (can we talk about the shit M&H got for Frogmore while this pedo literally lives on a compound large enough to have its own chapel!), the suddenness, the hand me down cosplay dress & tiara, etc. Either she’s knocked up or there’s some major Andrew drama coming down the pike that she wanted to get her wedding done ahead of.
Ghislaine is arrested and he knows what she knows and what she can tell the FBI. It’s really as simple as that.
Wow, she really did get the ultimate “something borrowed”. A substantial tiara (not one that looks like a child’s dress-up toy) and a vintage dress by reputable designer straight out of the Queen’s closet. Good for her!
The dress is really lovely.
I am more impressed by Philipp being there.
I’m really not a fan of this dress on her, I think it’s the sleeves and the length. If they are genuinely in love and happy I wish them all the best. This screams of optics and deflection from the actions of her father which is a tragedy for the women he abused and his daughter.
Not everything is a conspiracy. She literally had to cancel her original plans and no one knows when this pandemic will have abated enough to safely hold a large celebration. I just think they wanted to be married and they didn’t want to wait for an unspecified amount of time because there’s no deadline on a pandemic.
This was a small wedding on a private property – and it was just reported after the fact. It was always going to be reported since Bea is a member of the RF. Honestly, it has the same vibes as Archie’s christening – small, intimate and private, only reported after the fact.
I agree. They might just want to go on with their lives, maybe start a family. With Covid and Brexit, and the scandal around her father that will keep unfolding in the next months if not years, a big wedding would be absolutely out of question, she might have wanted to have her grandparents at her wedding and who knows how long they have to live?
If Ghislaine Maxwell wasn’t arrested last week and there weren’t a ton of stories about Andy wanting a big wedding for Bea then this could be written off as a change for Covid, but we know how he and Fergie acted for Eugenie‘s wedding and his decades of being an ego maniac don’t change overnight. Plus he and Fergie are noticeably not being shown in photos which for any wedding is very odd. There is nothing humble about the Yorks.
Just a few months ago, they were floating the PR idea they would have a huge wedding in 2021 for the nation’s morale. This wedding now, complete with dress and tiara worn by her grandmother? Two weeks after Maxwell’s arrest? This is QEII doubling and tripling down on protecting Andrew and his line.
It’s a nice touch that she wore her grandma’s dress and tiara& suspect this is part of a huge show of support from the Queen& love between grandma& grandchild, but the Queen literally did wear it better.
Beatrice looks really happy though and the flower arrangements are gorgeous. Wishing them the best& a happy enduring marriage.
And reminder that the royal rota the Firm are in cahoots with are trash- most of their front pages led with Andrew’s absence from the official photos released.
I love the dress. I like it better than Kate’s or Meghan’s. I’m surprised. I was expecting something ill fitting and unfortunate looking based on how she normally dresses.
The actual dress is very flattering on her. Both York princesses surprised me with their wedding gowns because normally they don’t wear clothes that fit them well, but for their weddings they both chose gowns that are very flattering. I just really think the sleeves ruin it (I know she had to have the sleeves because of the chapel, but I feel like they could have been done better.)
I agree about the sleeves but I can ignore them.
The Queen finds it disrepectful to be sleevless in a church
I think she and Edo both look happy, which is the most important thing.
I like the idea of the dress more than the actual dress. The design matches the tiara, but the dress seems like it was altered in a hurry. Those sleeves are not good. In pictures of the Queen wearing the dress decades ago, it looked a lot better.
I feel like this wedding dress/tiara could be interpreted several different ways. Beatrice is a blood princess and this whole thing is establishing her status – queen’s dress, queen’s tiara. Her father may be persona non grata but Beatrice is still the queen’s favorite(I feel like every grandchild is listed as her favorite at some point, with the exception of William, ha.) The Queen will stand with Beatrice (and with Andrew) against all allegations.
I saw some theories that this is a snub to Meghan, and I really don’t think it is. I don’t think Meghan had any interest in this tiara (does not seem her style) and I don’t think it was offered to her. If anything I think this is a snub to Kate, because it’s establishing that despite Kate’s future role, Beatrice is the princess.
But to me, the big takeaway is that this is happened in a hurry. I would be surprised if that was the dress she was supposed to wear in May (I kind of wonder if she didn’t get that dress finished before the pandemic, so had to “resort” to wearing one of the Queen’s old ones with some updates, because she could not get a custom gown done in time.) OR she was told a week ago that the wedding would be this week, if she wanted it to happen this summer, and her original dress wasn’t ready (pandemic, wedding delay etc) so the queen offered this one.
There was no way Meghan would have been offered this tiara and neither would have Kate.
They married into the family.
I agree with that, which is why I said the tiara wasn’t offered to Meghan, and why I don’t think this tiara was a snub to Meghan.
Not Meghan’s taste at all anyway. The one Meghan picked totally suited her.
The funny thing is that I think all the previous brides tiaras suited them and this one looks out of place- too big, or something. Autumn Kelly wore Anne’s tiara with the festoon elements that are very “Disney Princess” but that was good for the first royal bride of this generation. Zara wore her mother’s tiara that was made with jewels from Prince Philip’s mother. I thought Kate’s tiara was the best match in size and also the scroll elements matching the earrings that her own parents gifted to her. Meghan’s was a good size and shape for her face, plus bonus points for being hidden in the vaults for so long. Eugenie’s emerald tiara was just perfection for her! Beatrice’s fringe is a wall of diamonds, sure, but I think something more delicate would have suited her features better. Oh well, not gonna be many tiara spotting opportunities for a while, I will take what I can get!
I think this was her intended dress its too sentimental not to be
Agree 100% about the dress
Princess Beatrice was just full of surprises! I was not expecting the downsized wedding, I was not expecting that tiara (I was really hoping for the Strathmore Rose tiara!) and I was certainly not expecting that dress (although vintage makes a lot of sense for her when I think about it now). I love the dress but I wish the alterations had been done better (the sheer puff sleeves are ugly and the material added to lengthen it doesn’t match the rest of the dress). The Swedish royal women recycle fashions with [mostly] great success, and I wonder if the Brits don’t do it more because QE2 was just so petite.
I’m glad she got her happy day and I hope she has a happy life with her husband & stepson!
The Strathmore Rose is reportedly very fragile and will most likely never be worn again. I think that’s good because that tiara is a mess in terms of design.
I like the dress except the sleeves. Quarter length or full length slim fit sleeves of the same material as the skirt would have looked better. Apparently the material on the bottom was added because she is taller than the queen. I don’t like the tiera at all. There are so many to choose from, too bad she chose that one. But then the queen and Anne wore it at their weddings so maybe copying? And hallelujah it looks like Edo is wearing a ring. I disapprove of all those royal men not wearing rings, it pisses me off especially since so much fuss is made about the woman’s ring.
Because these are the Windsor’s, I don’t think anything is done but because. On one hand the gown and the tiara seem like a consolation prize for not getting a big wedding. But on the other hand I can see it being a way to appeal to the Queen. I think Andrew and Fergie not being in the released portraits is significant. I think it’s more than not wanting to spoil Bea’s day. I think they know time may be up for him. I could see this being an appeal to Queen to make sure Bea and Eugine are taken care of in the event Andrew goes to jail or in exile.
I don’t hate the dress but it’s not my favorite. Love the tiara and the flowers! I think her sisters wedding is still my favorite over all. Drama free, lovely wedding dress + tiara and her reception dress was perfection.
The best kind of wedding – private, lovely, family only.
I wish there were better pictures of the dress, but I think I like it. The flowers are beautiful and her hair looks lush. And yeah, her and the queen seem very very close. That worked out well.
Yes. I’m a little disappointed that the photos don’t provide better detail shots. I want to see the whole gown, the train, the jewelry, etc!
I think she looks lovely. A small wedding was a good move, and I wonder if the queen let her do the gown and tiara as making up for not having a big splashy affair.
They’ve released more! There’s a silouhette one that is stunning IMO.
The more I look at the dress the more I like it for Bea. It suits her and the romantic springy vibe even. I don’t even mind the sleeves. The tiara doesn’t work with the look or her hair.
Oh found them on Instagram! The sleeves are very Disney Princess – not my favorite, but whatever. I agree with the point you made about being a romantic, spring vibe. Tiara is a bit too big on her head, but honestly I’m giving her all the passes since she probably didn’t have a bunch of folks helping due to the pandemic.
Call me crazy, but I just think they wanted to carry on with their wedding plans so they did in the best way they could.
She looks lovely, they look happy, she got the Queen’s support in a way she wouldn’t have if she had the big wedding and it’s nice.
And … I don’t think it was on Queen’s timetable, but Andrew’s. She wanted her father present before he goes to jail, which is reasonable.
I think I’m in the minority then. I love the flowers and pink blush tone but I just don’t think the tiara and dress suit her. I understand the sentimentality behind it but I just don’t think the queen’s dress makes for a nice wedding dress, especially with those puffy sleeves.
Same with the tiara. It’s lovely and it suits Bea but I don’t think it works well with the dress.
But I wish them both many years of happiness.
Its not the Queen’s Coronation dress it’s a dress that she wore to a movie premiere in the 1960s and the puffy sleeves were added afterward’s specifically for this wedding.
My bad. I’ve edited my comment.
I think the dress as the Queen originally wore it would have been gorgeous. Someone suggested tulle would’ve worked better at the bottom and I agree.
The best thing here is the flowers. Just gorgeous!
I love her dress minus the sleeves. Petty Betty looks pleased as punch. The roses around the archway are beautiful. Whyyyyy did no one think to power wash the chapel before the big day? Unacceptable.
I’m happy for Bea. She is a lovely bride. It seems she takes an awful lot of abuse not because of anything she has done but because of her awful parents, which seems a bit unfair. She comes across as an inoffensive young woman who has become an easy target .
I agree, both sisters seem really decent, and they didn’t choose their parents.
When they published just how many vacation trips Beatrice took at a new job I was gobsmacked. She is the very definition of privilege, clearly her job was less important than jetting away for social occasions at resorts world-wide. She has been an adult for quite a while, she purposely chose her parent’s lifestyle.
I love everything about this. It feels like the quintessential English country wedding. Those flower arches are to die for and the vintage borrowed dress and tiara from the Queen add so much charm. I actually love the little puffy sleeves, it looks very princes-y. Not crazy about the tiara because the proportions are all off on it–it’s just too big and pointy. I’m glad the Queen saved the big gun tiara for Beatrice since this family always seems like they treat each other like competitors so it’s nice to see some loving gestures. Andrew is a piece of poo and I think it’s funny that he’s cut out of the official photos–now he and Fergie are really on the same level.
I thought it was beautiful, and they all looked very happy. I preferred the simpler, stealth wedding like this rather than a huge spectacular, and I hope Bea found it a perfect day, and better than she had ever imagined. The dress was a lovely surprise- soft and romantic. Our weddings are among the most significant and memorable days in our lives, and sometimes families just make choices because they want to honour the ties, traditions and the love between them, and in the case of very elderly or unwell family members, it means a lot just that they can be present. I’d like to see more royal weddings like this. I wish them every happiness.
I love the flowers, gorgeous. I actually like her dress but the tiara seems too big for her. I wonder why she didn’t wear the York tiara?
It’s the Queen’s own wedding tiara. I suppose it was, along with the dress, a huge honour (and a token of grandmother’s love and support) meant to “compensate” for all the bad luck Beatrice had with her planned wedding.
(Besides, its design sort of matches the appliques on the dress.)
“They released one portrait of Beatrice and Edo leaving the chapel (which is just a bad photo, in general) ”
De gustibus etc., but it is one of the loveliest wedding photos I’ve seen in my entire life. That image of Beatrice peeping from behind the flowers is just unforgettably heart-warming.
They look happy (I hope they are), and the photo made me feel happy for them.
Beatrice looks nice.
The queen is a petty hag.
The flowers around the chapel entrance are to die for. Styling of the dress may not be to my taste, but they both look genuinely happy and so I’m happy to leave it at that.
Say what you will of Andrew, but he is a good father in what he makes sure to provide for his girls- of course, not through his hard work, but through him kissing his mother´s butt every single time. He is the quintessential Court´s favorite we hear about, whose sole reason for existence is to make the Monarch happy and be rewarded for it.
The corona wrecked a lot of plans, and also Beatrice. Lets no forget all the information regarding her initial plans and her own sister´s wedding. They absolutely wanted a big wedding, could not get it and settled for a small wedding where the Queen is center stage and every single detail, from the date to the dress to even Beatrice´s name is picked with the Queen´s in mind.
I am not surprised Beatrice still plays this game. Betty is her grandmother and she was raised to defer to her all the times. I dont think she minds nor ressents it. I think Beatrice was very happy at her grandmother and grandfather being present and that is completely fine. All I am saying is that Andrew has been playing with his mother´s affections all his life and being rewarded for it and this is just one of such ocasions.
Voicing minority opinion here, but I love the dress AND the puff sleeves. She looks lovely. I don’t care for the crown though — too much. A simpler style would have complemented the overall look. I also think her hair should be up as opposed to down as to highlight her face. Overall though, very pretty. Congrats to them both!
The significance of the tiara could be the link to Queen Victoria. The tiara was made from a necklace belonging to the Queen, and due to the strong resemblance Bea shares with her ancestor, it was fitting.
The hem?!?!? The original dress had a massive poof bottom, and this enormous heavy hem looks very amateurish — did Bea sew it herself?
Lovely pictures. I like the puffy sleeves better than fat string camisole style for a wedding. I wish them happiness. The Queen went all out on her since she has nothing of what she wanted of a wedding, not the date, not the venue, not the guests, not the vibe, etc, etc. She is the unlucky one with the shame that has nothing to do with her so pity on her, she gets the Queen’s tiara & the Queen’s gown: the Queen is 94? this could be her last wedding to attend? I don’t think she cares anymore about any tiaras, any dress that she used to wear and this is also part a plan to distract us from talking about Andrew. They know petty. And I think Beatrice will be wearing the original dress she wanted for that big party she will be having with all her friends and family to celebrate.
I loved everything about the wedding. The dress was pretty. I think it was always intended as her wedding gown. The tiara was offered to her because she’s the last granddaughter who could wear it while the Queen is alive. Andrew is in pictures. Sarah is in pictures. Those won’t be released. Thankfully, they’ll remain private. This day wasn’t about either of them. Edo & Beatrice looked very happy. I’m happy for them.
She looks nice.