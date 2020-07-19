Civil Rights icon John Lewis passed away at the age of 80

Congressman and Civil Rights pioneer John Lewis passed away on Friday, July 17th. John Lewis was always too good for this world, and he was the last major figure from that generation of Civil Rights leaders, and the last living speaker from the March on Washington. He battled cancer in his final years and that was what took him in the end. He was the son of Alabama sharecroppers and he walked with the Reverend Dr. King. He got his skull bashed in by police in Selma and he became one of the most respected and influential congressmen in history. He wanted everyone to vote. He wanted everyone to have access to free elections. He wanted democracy to prevail. He wanted justice for his people and for all people. He wanted America to be better and do better.

Something slightly annoying about the coverage of Mr. Lewis’s passing is that people continue to be so focused on what he did in his early years, during the Civil Rights Movement, his March on Washington Speech and his voting rights work. But Mr. Lewis was a tireless activist for his entire life. Today, the new Voting Rights Act (which should be called the John Lewis Voting Rights Act) sponsored and written by Rep. Lewis has been stalled in the Senate for the better part of a year. It needs to be passed and signed into law. The Edmund Pettus Bridge should be renamed the John Lewis Bridge as well.

For hours and hours on Friday and Saturday, Donald Trump refused to acknowledge Mr. Lewis’s passing. Then he finally tweeted something. He must have heard all of the current civil rights leaders saying that he needs to keep John Lewis’s name out of his f–king orange mouth, and that’s why he did it.

Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020

Anyway, the real president, Barack Obama, published a lengthy statement on John Lewis’s passing. The photo, you guys. I’m crying.

Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a fearless advocate for what he knew to be true, and he never stopped fighting for equality and justice. My thoughts are with his family and friends – and all who have been inspired by his work, words, lifetime of service and action, and the good trouble he caused. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 18, 2020

When I visited Uncle John last week, I looked in his eyes and said, “Well done.” I told him that I loved him and that we are going to continue to fight. So I must mourn and move at the same time.#JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/v6VxL48vgw — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 18, 2020