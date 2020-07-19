Civil Rights icon John Lewis passed away at the age of 80

Congressman and Civil Rights pioneer John Lewis passed away on Friday, July 17th. John Lewis was always too good for this world, and he was the last major figure from that generation of Civil Rights leaders, and the last living speaker from the March on Washington. He battled cancer in his final years and that was what took him in the end. He was the son of Alabama sharecroppers and he walked with the Reverend Dr. King. He got his skull bashed in by police in Selma and he became one of the most respected and influential congressmen in history. He wanted everyone to vote. He wanted everyone to have access to free elections. He wanted democracy to prevail. He wanted justice for his people and for all people. He wanted America to be better and do better.
Something slightly annoying about the coverage of Mr. Lewis’s passing is that people continue to be so focused on what he did in his early years, during the Civil Rights Movement, his March on Washington Speech and his voting rights work. But Mr. Lewis was a tireless activist for his entire life. Today, the new Voting Rights Act (which should be called the John Lewis Voting Rights Act) sponsored and written by Rep. Lewis has been stalled in the Senate for the better part of a year. It needs to be passed and signed into law. The Edmund Pettus Bridge should be renamed the John Lewis Bridge as well.
For hours and hours on Friday and Saturday, Donald Trump refused to acknowledge Mr. Lewis’s passing. Then he finally tweeted something. He must have heard all of the current civil rights leaders saying that he needs to keep John Lewis’s name out of his f–king orange mouth, and that’s why he did it.
Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.
Anyway, the real president, Barack Obama, published a lengthy statement on John Lewis’s passing. The photo, you guys. I’m crying.
Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ
Pay your respects. Vote. pic.twitter.com/Qha2WwqGJM
John Lewis was a fearless advocate for what he knew to be true, and he never stopped fighting for equality and justice. My thoughts are with his family and friends – and all who have been inspired by his work, words, lifetime of service and action, and the good trouble he caused.
When I visited Uncle John last week, I looked in his eyes and said, “Well done.”
I told him that I loved him and that we are going to continue to fight.
So I must mourn and move at the same time.#JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/v6VxL48vgw
John Lewis was the truest kind of patriot. He believed America could be better, even live up to its highest founding ideals of equality and liberty for all. He made good trouble, necessary trouble, to help us get there. Now it’s up to the rest of us to carry on his life’s work. Rest in power, my friend.
O thank you so much for posting Biden’s tribute, I’d missed it.
John Lewis is irreplaceable. We’re so fortunate to have lived to see him in action.
Bernice King’s “So I must mourn and move at the same time” resonates with me. For months I’ve felt deep sadness over so many horrific things but try hard to keep it together and keep working for change. On top of the cruelty and chaos I miss my family, need my family, but have no idea when I’ll be able to be with them again.
Now I’m crying too.
In these difficult times, we really fearless people getting into ‘good trouble’. John Lewis’ death is a tremendous loss. We so desperately need his leadership right now .
My condolences to his loved ones.
Biden’s tribute is very moving. I fear that America will never see men like John Lewis again. He and his cohorts were cut from different cloth.
A great & courageous man. Thank you, John Lewis.
His fight is over, now the next generation will have to carry on fighting.
RIP..
Thank you for everything.
Of all the stories I have heard about this gentle giant of a man in the last 24 hours, I think my favorite is the one from the 2015 ComicCon. The second volume of March had been released and he was there to promote it. He led a Children’s March around the convention center, dressed as he had been on the March from Selma to Montgomery. Only a true hero gets to cosplay himself, while teaching the next generation.
He has earned his rest.
I don’t understand how he could be attacked and beaten time after time and not react in self defense. Congressman Lewis demonstrated a level of courage and faith I cannot fathom. He spent his entire life making our country a better place. He will always be an inspiration. May he rest in power.
VOTE in November.
Godspeed John Lewis. The world was a better place with you in it.
Trump didn’t write that Tweet; either Ivanka or Hope Hicks was doing damage control.
Rev. C.T. Vivian passed Friday morning as well. Two great Americans, who fought together for the same cause, left us together. I had just finished reading Obama’s lovely tribute to Vivian when the news of Lewis’s passing broke. May they rest in power.
After Obama’s first swearing in, John Lewis asked him to sign a commemorative photograph. Obama signed it and wrote, “Because of you, John.” 😭
“So I must mourn and move at the same time” speaks to my soul.
When I heard this news, my sense of despair and grief overwhelmed. But then I thought to myself: well, if our national treasure, this blessed man John Lewis, gave in to despair and grief whenever he suffered a hard blow, where would we be? Where would we be?
And so I tuck my despair and grief into a corner of my heart, to a place to which I can return later when life is more settled, and I continue to do my part now, in my own way, to benefit the world in which I live.
We all have something we can do, and now the call, in the name of this hero, is that much louder.
Mourn and move, yes, indeed.
I’m sad but also deeply ashamed.
This man literally risked his life, gave his actual blood to fight for civil rights and at a time when he should have been enjoying the legacy of that fight, he instead had to witness its (attempted) destruction by a malignant, selfish, childish FOOL of a person for, among many stupid reasons, simply daring not to fall at his feet. Someone who isn’t fit to have John Lewis’ name in his mouth.
An 80 year old man with stage 4 pancreatic cancer should not have had to be on the front lines in the middle of a pandemic, risking his life AGAIN for the same things he fought for 55 YEARS ago. Yet here was such a man. A true lion of civil rights and public service.