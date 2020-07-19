Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake have welcomed their second child, a baby boy

I had to look through our archives quite a bit, because I blanked out on huge chunks of Jessica Biel’s first pregnancy. Biel got pregnant for the first time in 2014, and she and husband Justin Timberlake played games for months about whether or not they were expecting. Then in February 2015, Justin confirmed Jessica’s pregnancy… with an Instagram photo where he cropped her head out of the picture. It was just Jessica’s bump and his face. Because the man managed to make his wife’s pregnancy all about himself. When they went on their babymoon, it was just a trip so he could go skiing (Jessica, already heavily pregnant, did not join him on the slopes). So… at least we weren’t regaled with similar stories this time around. It looks like Justin and Jessica managed to keep their second pregnancy completely quiet. Jessica apparently gave birth at some point in the past week.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have become parents for the second time, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The 38-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently holed up with the newborn, her singer husband Timberlake, 39, and eldest son Silas, five. DailyMail.com understands Biel’s mother Kimberly Conroe Biel, 65, has also spent much of the past week with her daughter and newest grandchild. At Kimberley’s Salida, Colorado, home on Saturday, a friend revealed she plans to stay with Biel and Timberlake until Sunday and confirmed the sex of the new baby. Representatives for both Timberlake and Biel have been contacted for comment. Timberlake and Biel have not been pictured publicly since March and are thought to have been staying at their home in Big Sky, Montana, since March 25. An Instagram photo posted that day by Timberlake shows Biel from a distance standing in a snowy valley surrounded by mountains. With the exception of that post, no photos showing Biel from the waist down have been released since her birthday in March, when she would have been around four months pregnant. Those pictures, which appear to have been taken at the couple’s Los Angeles home, show Biel in her pajamas and shrouded in a loose robe while blowing out candles on a cake held by Timberlake.

So, Jessica gave birth around July 13-14, let’s say. Let’s say she had a healthy pregnancy and she went to term. That means she and Justin conceived… mid-October? Something like that. Which means Jessica was in her first trimester (probably around five or six weeks along) when Justin was photographed getting handsy and cheatery with his costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. Looking back, the fact that Jessica was pregnant during all of that adds an awful dimension to all of those stories, including Justin’s BS public apology to Biel. God, they just have an bad marriage, right? This wasn’t even a band-aid baby – Jessica probably got pregnant again because she thought they were in a really good place, and then he cheated on her yet again.

Also: I wonder if they’ll vaccinate this kid.