Princess Beatrice has already chosen her fake-Italian wedding dress designer

It’s been two weeks of Sussexit drama and all this time, I’ve barely thought about Princess Beatrice and how she was supposed to announce her wedding date after Christmas. Do you think that Beatrice was given a specific date for when she could announce the wedding date, and that date got hijacked with Sussex drama? I think so. For what it’s worth, we basically know when Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – early June. Probably at Windsor Castle. We also know that Beatrice won’t get the lavish live-coverage treatment from the UK or American media. But… we also know that Beatrice’s pervert father is doing the most to come back after getting sh-tcanned, and we know that all of the Yorks will be looking to ingratiate themselves on the Queen even more in the wake of Sussexit. So… wedding updates:
Poor old Princess Beatrice may not be able to announce her wedding date yet but I can reveal that she has started working on an even more important part of her big day – her dress! I’m told Bea, 31, who announced her engagement to property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, in September, wants her dress to channel her fiance’s Italian heritage.
My source says: ‘Bea was seen popping into Caroline Castigliano in Knightsbridge. Though Caroline isn’t Italian, and takes her name from her first husband, she’s known as an Anglo-Italian designer because lots of her clients are from Italy.’
Her gowns go for between £15,000 and £40,000, which gives us an idea of the budget!
In another Bea boost, though her big day has been snubbed by the BBC and ITV, I hear production company Spun Gold hope to film it for an ‘hour-long highlights reel’.
So Beatrice is doing a nod to Edo’s Italian heritage by getting a wedding dress designed by an Englishwoman who was once married to an Italian guy? Makes sense. It’s weird because it’s not like there are many huge Italian designers and Italian design houses who love to make wedding gowns, right? I mean, it’s not just Dolce & Gabbana (who are problematic and canceled), but she really could have gone with Armani or Valentino or Prada or Versace or Giambattisti Valli or Riccardo Tisci, who is currently the chief designer of Burberry. It’s kind of surprising to me that Beatrice is NOT going to one of them while claiming to be doing some kind of sartorial nod to Italy. As for the hour-long highlights reel… lol.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Good luck to her.
That engagement photo looks super awkward. Like, they’re very uncomfortably posed to show off her ring.
“Poor old Beatrice” well I guess we know who the DM is gonna start ripping in to next.
“she really could have gone with Armani or Valentino or Prada or Versace or Giambattisti Valli or Riccardo Tisci, who is currently the chief designer of Burberry. ”
Tisci would’ve been perfect because he’s Italian but Burberry is so British. Too bad he’s kinda a lousy designer.
Also, how do we know she didn’t try to get one of these designers and fail?
They may:
a) not want the association with Andy after his interview or
b) not think it’s worth doing all that design work for a non televised event or
c) the freeloading Yorks may have asked for too many freebies. Royals are expected to pay for their wedding gowns, right?
I have the same feeling.
Zac Posen didn’t care. I doubt any other brand would have either. The kind of money made on bespoke wedding dresses isn’t thrown away. Caroline Castigliano specializes in wedding dresses and makes beautiful simple chic ones. Honestly this could just be for her mom or Eugenie or the flower girls. But I see this as wearing a British designer, so I could see Bea going this route with a simple unfussy clean lined gown.
Eugenie’s wedding took place before the disastrous interview and Andrew stepping down.
Simple and unfussy isn’t really Bea’s style.
Good luck to any designer who has to deal with Beatrice’s love of odd embellishments and overbearing mother of the bride Fergie
“My source says Bea was seen…” – Daily Fail
Oh, well that’s that, then! I remember how they accurately predicted all sorts of things about Harry & Meghan’s wedding (including the gown designer). o.0
Maybe Bea wants her to design her dress because in a few years she will also be an Englishwoman formerly married to an Italian man.
LOL.
Ha! I was telling my sister about an Aussie chef who’d started a farm, growing organic food, smoking his own meats etc., and cooking his produce. He wanted to repay ome of his local community for the advice and help they’d given him to set up the farm, by putting on a “real Aussie barbecue”, using all his own produce. Included in the spread were: prosciutto, Calabrian salami, pancetta, focaccia and Sicilian lemon cake… Stop hijacking our food!
Beatrice could just as well have gone to [insert Italian first name here] Bridal Designs anywhere in London, and given a local designer her custom. Does this minor royal need to spend £15,000+ on a wedding dress? And I’d bet she wouldn’t be settling for the low-cost frock, either. Wait. Yes. I get it. She doesn’t NEED to…
Why is her fiancé always referred to as “Property Developer Edo blah blah?” Why not just his name? 🤔 I think they do the same thing with Eugenie’s husband. It’s always “wine merchant or something Jack Brooksbank.”
Is it a nod to his Italian ancestry or just someone whose designs she liked? Or…the Fail is talking out its bum again and doesn’t know a thing.
I think that no big deal italian designer wanted to make her a dress /for free/.
It’s too bad this couple didn’t make it a very short engagement because the longer it is the longer more about Andrew has to come to light.
It was said he skipped her engagement party because many of her high profile and celeb friends (and she has many celeb friends) indicated they would be uncomfortable being seen around him. How’s that going to work for the wedding? How many of them want to be in the frame with a man that prosecutors have just announced is refusing to cooperate with a sex trafficking investigation?