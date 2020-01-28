Princess Beatrice has already chosen her fake-Italian wedding dress designer

It’s been two weeks of Sussexit drama and all this time, I’ve barely thought about Princess Beatrice and how she was supposed to announce her wedding date after Christmas. Do you think that Beatrice was given a specific date for when she could announce the wedding date, and that date got hijacked with Sussex drama? I think so. For what it’s worth, we basically know when Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – early June. Probably at Windsor Castle. We also know that Beatrice won’t get the lavish live-coverage treatment from the UK or American media. But… we also know that Beatrice’s pervert father is doing the most to come back after getting sh-tcanned, and we know that all of the Yorks will be looking to ingratiate themselves on the Queen even more in the wake of Sussexit. So… wedding updates:

Poor old Princess Beatrice may not be able to announce her wedding date yet but I can reveal that she has started working on an even more important part of her big day – her dress! I’m told Bea, 31, who announced her engagement to property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, in September, wants her dress to channel her fiance’s Italian heritage. My source says: ‘Bea was seen popping into Caroline Castigliano in Knightsbridge. Though Caroline isn’t Italian, and takes her name from her first husband, she’s known as an Anglo-Italian designer because lots of her clients are from Italy.’ Her gowns go for between £15,000 and £40,000, which gives us an idea of the budget! In another Bea boost, though her big day has been snubbed by the BBC and ITV, I hear production company Spun Gold hope to film it for an ‘hour-long highlights reel’.

[From The Daily Mail]

So Beatrice is doing a nod to Edo’s Italian heritage by getting a wedding dress designed by an Englishwoman who was once married to an Italian guy? Makes sense. It’s weird because it’s not like there are many huge Italian designers and Italian design houses who love to make wedding gowns, right? I mean, it’s not just Dolce & Gabbana (who are problematic and canceled), but she really could have gone with Armani or Valentino or Prada or Versace or Giambattisti Valli or Riccardo Tisci, who is currently the chief designer of Burberry. It’s kind of surprising to me that Beatrice is NOT going to one of them while claiming to be doing some kind of sartorial nod to Italy. As for the hour-long highlights reel… lol.