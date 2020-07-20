“Author Susan Orlean got drunk & tweeted her Friday night” links

Embed from Getty Images

Author Susan Orlean got drunk AF on Twitter and literally everyone loved it and thought it was amazing. Get your drink on, Susan! [Dlisted]

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins were out and about. [Just Jared]

Jenny Slate’s latest movie is disappointing? [Pajiba]

John Oliver combats coronavirus conspiracies. [Towleroad]

Highlighting Omi Woods’ jewelry. [LaineyGossip]

Michael B. Jordan looks hot and beardy. [Go Fug Yourself]

Here’s the new trailer for Beyonce’s Black Is King. [OMG Blog]

Arrest Breonna Taylor’s murderers. [Jezebel]

Sandra Mansour’s H&M collaboration is… ruffled. [RCFA]

Stephen Colbert talks to The Chicks. [Seriously OMG]

Drunk — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Ok a newborn colt rocks it totally and he thought my hand was his mom. It was not. He has tasted life’s infinite tragedy. As I mentioned Earlier I am inebriated — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

I’m falling down drunk. First time in ages. Where is my kitty? He is my drunk comfort animal. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020