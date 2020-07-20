“Author Susan Orlean got drunk & tweeted her Friday night” links

Author Susan Orlean got drunk AF on Twitter and literally everyone loved it and thought it was amazing. Get your drink on, Susan! [Dlisted]
Drunk
— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020
Ok a newborn colt rocks it totally and he thought my hand was his mom. It was not. He has tasted life’s infinite tragedy. As I mentioned Earlier I am inebriated
— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020
I’m falling down drunk. First time in ages. Where is my kitty? He is my drunk comfort animal.
— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020
I am goi f to sleep. My husband has asked me five hundred rimes@if I am alright. That means it’s go to sleep o’clock
— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020
Omg, Susan’s tweets are hilarious. So glad there wasn’t Twitter when I was partying. I was a drunk caller so I’m sure I would have been posting drunk tweets
“He id my drunk comfort animal.”
I love Susan’s novel The Orchid Thief. I should really read more of her work.
I feel like things like Hamilton, Colin Kaepernick’s upcoming documentary series, and Black Is King aren’t necessarily obvious fits for Disney+, but I’m really glad that’s where they’re landing. They’re important for kids to see.