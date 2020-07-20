“Author Susan Orlean got drunk & tweeted her Friday night” links
  • July 20, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Author Susan Orlean got drunk AF on Twitter and literally everyone loved it and thought it was amazing. Get your drink on, Susan! [Dlisted]
Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins were out and about. [Just Jared]
Jenny Slate’s latest movie is disappointing? [Pajiba]
John Oliver combats coronavirus conspiracies. [Towleroad]
Highlighting Omi Woods’ jewelry. [LaineyGossip]
Michael B. Jordan looks hot and beardy. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the new trailer for Beyonce’s Black Is King. [OMG Blog]
Arrest Breonna Taylor’s murderers. [Jezebel]
Sandra Mansour’s H&M collaboration is… ruffled. [RCFA]
Stephen Colbert talks to The Chicks. [Seriously OMG]

3 Responses to ““Author Susan Orlean got drunk & tweeted her Friday night” links”

  1. Joanna says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Omg, Susan’s tweets are hilarious. So glad there wasn’t Twitter when I was partying. I was a drunk caller so I’m sure I would have been posting drunk tweets

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    “He id my drunk comfort animal.”

    Reply
  3. Case says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    I love Susan’s novel The Orchid Thief. I should really read more of her work.

    I feel like things like Hamilton, Colin Kaepernick’s upcoming documentary series, and Black Is King aren’t necessarily obvious fits for Disney+, but I’m really glad that’s where they’re landing. They’re important for kids to see.

    Reply

