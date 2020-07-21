Tiffani Thiessen and her husband celebrate their kids going away for the weekend

Last week we read about Tiffani Thiessen and her husband, Brady Smith, celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary with a redo of their original 2005 wedding (scaled down to comply with quarantine, of course). Thank you, by the way, to those who referred me to her IG stories for details, like menu. On the heels of the Wedding Redo, it sounds like Tiffani and Brady are getting a honeymoon redo as well. Saturday, Tiffani posted this video to her Instagram:

Week-long cleanse: check

It’s Friday: Check

The kids are at my parents: Cheeeeeeck (dancing , dinking and general celebrating ensues)

Tiffani and Brady’s are parents to Harper, 10 and Holt, 5. Given the ages of the kids and the fact that everyone has been locked together for the past four months, the couple’s reaction is actually quite subdued (although they have no one but themselves to blame for the cleanse). No word on how long they fobbed the kids off on her parents but I’m sure any respite is welcome. By the look of Tiffani’s subsequent IG posts, their weekend was full of delicious food and drink and long soaks in the pool, exactly how I would do it… if I had someplace to ship my kids off to, and could afford caviar, and had a pool.

I’m not knocking the kids, either. I think any change in routine is such a gift right now, we’d all embrace it. I need to head back down to my folks to check in on my mom’s recovery and my dad invited me to bring my dogs, that’s how much they want a change of pace. Not that he doesn’t like my dogs, but my pups are big energy for my folks’ sleepy existence. I’m willing to bet taking the grandkids was Tiffani’s parents idea.

My kids are a little older than Tiffani’s. I can leave them alone for anevening or even an overnight, so I’m not as eager to ship them off. But we were talking over the weekend about what would we be doing different if we were not in lockdown. For me, it would be malls – I love window shopping and people watching – movies and art museums. But all of us agreed we would love “to go” somewhere, anywhere involving a hotel stay. I think if I had to option of safely sending my kids somewhere for an overnight, I’d take it. Again, they aren’t bugging me, I’d just like to shake up my routine. As it stands, the kids, dogs and I are headed south in two weeks and my husband will get a week-long staycation out of it. Maybe Tiffani’s parents can take me for the weekend?