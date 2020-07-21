Kanye West: ‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up’

Following Kanye West’s absurdist, manic “campaign stop” in South Carolina, the Kardashians – mainly Kim Kardashian – seemed to blanket the gossip media with anonymous statements. They ran to TMZ first, but Kim also went to Entertainment Tonight, with a source saying that Kim was deeply upset by Kanye’s comments about abortion: “Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North. She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking.” I felt like Kim had largely tapped out of Kanye’s narrative, perhaps because there was nothing TO do unless Kanye understands that he needs to be medicated. Well, apparently last night Kim did try to bring a doctor to Kanye in his Wyoming Dome. Kanye live-tweeted it (most of these are now deleted, so I’m using People’s coverage):
In a string of tweets Monday evening, the 43-year-old rapper asked both Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, to contact him as he claimed they were trying to “lock me up.”
“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West wrote on Twitter, referring to his comments about North West during his first campaign rally over the weekend.
“Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” West wrote in one tweet, seemingly referring to his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. A few minutes later, he added, “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor.”
“If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why,” West wrote in another tweet.
“Everybody knows the movie get out is about me,’ he also wrote.
It’s kind of what I suspected – Kim has been in LA this whole time while Kanye was flying back and forth from Wyoming to various “campaign stops.” Kim was like “I’m tired of this, please take your meds” and Kanye was like “Harriet Tubman didn’t free the slaves!” After Kanye made an ass out of himself in South Carolina, Kim brought in a doctor and Kanye fought her on that. So… please stop putting this on Kim. It’s clearly all on Kanye.
Oh and Kanye really needs to stop talking about Bill Cosby being innocent, or how there’s some kind of plot against Cosby. Enough.
not kanye defending bill cosby again 🙁
— blm (@pissduster) July 21, 2020
The full Kanye rant. #kanye
— Solita 🌞 (@SleepInside3) July 21, 2020
I dont live in US so Im not certain about involuntary medicalisation over there, but cant someone step in and help him?
Imminent threat of harm to self or others. That’s it. They won’t be able to involuntarily hospitalize him until he transitions into the depressive phase and becomes suicidal.
The US health system is broken. The mental health side of the US health system is even worse.
The us health care system is a tragedy. In France he would have been hospitalized a long time ago. I hope someone get him the help he needs before it’s too late. I have a hard time feeling sorry for Kim, she was always there defending and enabling his rants ( remember the psychotic rant against Drake? ) now that’s he is turning against her and her mom she is « worried », Goodbye Kim.
Thing is though, not all bi-polar types are suicidal. There are at least 4 types of bipolar. Some have manic states or hypo-mania states. And may include a “crash” but may not be suicidal. So he may never get that bad. Also, with the meds, they don’t cure you, just make your symptoms less intense.
No, not unless he’s considered a danger to himself or others. My dad started telling us he was working for the FBI. My mom took him to a “meeting,” no one showed up. He started saying and doing other strange things. We called the cops, hospital, mental places. All said he had to agree to be checked in which he was not going to do. We were so distraught. Then one day he wouldn’t go home w mom, saying she was trying to poison him. A cop car cruised by in the neighborhood. I told the cop what was going on and how he wouldnt eat. I signed a statement and they took him in under the Baker Act. I thank God to this day for that lady. That allowed him to be observed for a certain amount of hours and diagnose him.
Same old stunt. I hope we get a good album out of this.
agreed. It’s been bugging me that people have been putting a lot of the blame on kardashian for not ‘stopping him’ or anything like that. Kanye is a grown ass man, they have four kids, and it has been clear to me for years now that kanye tends to be very resistant to treatment and tends to do his own thing. Their marriage might be a mess but its theirs. Dont start putting the responsibility on a woman to wait hand and foot on a man and ‘safe-guard’ his mental health. its not fair and this kind of narrative would not have been happening if it had been the other way around. then everybody would be praising the man for ‘putting up’ with somebody with mental health problems. stop shaming Kim for Kanye’s out of controllness, thats all him.
YES JUDITH. Well said.
this tweet about North sex tape is super nasty… If you are OK with marrying and having kids with someone with this (or other) kind of past like Kim, you cannot use it as derogatory argument
I think that was a jab at Kris, because that’s what she did with Kim.
This. The whole narrative that “look at what I DID to save my wife!” When in reality she was (both were, really) better off before they married and had kids. He poked the dragon and now he is going to pay. Don’t mess with the KKKlan image.
She knew he had his issues and went ahead to have four kids with him so I don’t feel sorry for her. I only feel for the kids cos they don’t deserve this.
Also I’d like to say that we need to stop blaming Kanye’s rant on his mental illness I know so many people who have mental illness even in their lowest of lows they do not have this damaging ideologies that Kanye has. Kanye is just being Kanye and also he has an album coming out on Friday so I don’t even know what to make of this anymore
Yeah I happened to be on twitter while it was happening. So I saw all of them, because people were talking, as you can imagine. Yesterday, we found out that a woman-hater murdered Judge Salas’ 20 yo son, and critically injured her husband because he hates women, especially Latina women, but he was on a life long quest of woman hatred. I actually remember this goon from back in the day with his feminist blogoshpere harassment and his lawsuits against lady’s nights.
Also yesterday, it was revealed that Ed Henry (allegedly okay) brutally raped a 24 yo underling at FOX. You should read his text messages. You will throw up. He owns her, you see. And Tucker Carson and Sean Hannity were also named as sexual harassers, not assaulters, YET.
And of course, we live under Donald Trump, who famously said “women, you gotta treat them like sh*t”, and boy has he, huh? Oh and that shooter? Big Donald Trump fan, hugely.
So yesterday was not a good day for women, and when Kayne had his “meltdown” I couldn’t help but notice all of his posts were misogynistic (and why was he googling Jennifer Lawrence? Is he looking to Taylor her in his next video and put her in bed with Trump?). And I also couldn’t help but notice he deleted them and followed up with “now, about my music, don’t forget my new album is dropping!!!!! $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$”
So, I don’t care about Kayne. What happens to him, whether he’s ill or just stunting. I. Don’t. Care. I know he’s hurting women, and I know we have enough people hurting us already. That’s what I care about.
I blame Kim for a lot of things but not for this.
She is not in an easy position.
My dad is Bipolar and it is unbelievably hard to experience as a family. BUT we don’t have to watch his episodes play out on the world stage. I know people have criticized Kim for having children with him and I get that.
But man, I feel so sorry for Kim and those kids right now.
Poor Kim and his poor children, that’s all I’ll say. I feel for them.
I feel for those kids as well Jess. I am not on the attention train with this last go around because I am old enough to remember Kurt Cobain.
Questlove was the 1st on Twitter last night to say what most of us were thinking.
I think that kim thought his issues were cute, manageable, and apart of his money making genius. Something that would serve her and her family’s pockets very well. I hope for everyone’s sake his true friends and family are able to reach him and get him the help that he needs.
He concluded all of this with a plug for his album release on Friday.
He sure did. I bet it’s gonna seeeeellllllll. People really overlook his game when they harp on his alleged mental illness.
I feel really bad for Kim. Kanye is clearly in a very bad mental place. And thats very hard to deal with.
I hope he gets help, if nothing else then for his kids sake.
People are still trying to blame Kim saying that she made him “crazy”. That’s not how mental illness -especially bipolar disorder works. Kanye has stated publicly that he refuses to take meds and unless he were to harm himself or harm someone else there’s not a whole lot legally that she can do.
I don’t think Kim or the family made Kanye do anything. He went into that relationship with eyes WIDE open, and thought he was getting Bey & Jey business & love.
But Kanye has not been well. Before Kim, we knew Kanye was troubled, and those “in the community” have always felt that he needed someone grounded which is not what Kim’s lifestyle provides. And Kanye’s illness means that he needs a different lifestyle that isn’t defined by cameras, publicity and shock value. But their egos got the best of them both and here we are.
Kanye just needs to get medicated, take a sabbatical, and figure out why he loves harming those he claims to love.
I don’t care what anyone says, I respect Kim, and I am sorry she’s been going through this. People can have all the money in the world, but emotionally you never know what you are in for, and I certainly don’t think she ever suspected it will come to this.
I’m just sitting here, waiting for the sickening comments about how much the Klan is loving all of this for show ratings. I’m not a KUWTK fan, but this goes far beyond a television show.
This man has obvious mental illness.
If no information goes out to the media, after his latest rants/tweet-storms, everyone will say that Kim is doing nothing and doesn’t care. But, if information is shared to the media, everyone says it’s for attention.
I would not want to be Kim right now.
This is brutal to watch play out. Bipolar is a serious disease and he is refusing help. And the tabloids are eating it up. I feel awful for his family. He could be causing serious damage to his kids refusing to get help like this.
My brother is bipolar and has manic episodes like this so watching this play out is triggering 😪 he seems to be having a classic manic episode which explain his actions but doesn’t excuse them in any way, especially since he’s refusing to take his meds. there’s not much Kim can do if he won’t get help. We were only able to step in with my brother because he became a danger to himself and others.
FINALLY, something to put a stop to all the “Kim needs to do something!” chatter. Unsurprisingly, she has been trying. Of course she has.
She’s not an idiot, altho she has been known to play one on tv. Her show isn’t real life – it’s a modern soap opera. Maybe Kanye will get amnesia next, and wake up in a hospital bed. Har har.
Yes, he’s a narci and yes, he’s in a manic state right now. Being manic doesn’t cause the narcisissim. Of course not. It’s just bringing it to the forefront. See, people can have more than one thing wrong with them simultaneously!
I’m not even a Kim fan but I have experience living under the same roof as someone in a manic state (as well as a non manic narci/socio) and it is not easy. You can’t disagree with even the most delusional ideas or at best they will blow you off, at worst, they get big mad. You cannot argue or even disagree much or they become agitated. Because they fully believe everything they are saying and doing. It’s literally being delusional.
They truly believe it all. They can’t tell they are off the rails. It’s everyone else who is wrong. From the inside, it eats people up.
As far as the sunken place, he’s been there ever since he put on the red hat.
What a mess. Before his bipolar disorder was disclosed he was already known for going off on his egomaniacal delusions-of-grandeur rants, mostly for publicity it seemed. But now…he just sounds like an unhinged lunatic who needs to be held in a psychiatric lockdown. I still firmly believe that his mother “managed” his mental illness and after her passing he was basically sent adrift. I don’t think Kim is responsible for his mental health, that’s on him, but he obviously can’t manage it on his own and she obviously doesn’t have the influence over him that his mother apparently did. Not that Kim needs to be his mother but you (hopefully) know what I mean. He has such a huge public stage & following, which make his rantings all the more dangerous.
He is bi polar and needs anti-psychotics. But this only works if he wants to get help. Many people with bi-polar remain unmedicated. It’s very sad for his kids to have to see their dad like this.
My first thought when reading the headline: setting things up for the excuse for the divorce? By that I mean both him and her, especially him.
On another note, my ex partner was diagnosed schizophrenic in the late teens and has a co- morbidity of borderline personality disorder. Drug use and severe alcoholism to self medicate. You cannot talk sense into these people. They love their illness. They hate it but they love it too. It’s very sad. And crazy making for the loved ones.
And by the way Kanye, it’s “our” daughter not “my” daughter.
I’ll just add this terrific tweet about how Kanye’s mental illness and his misogyny & anti-Blackness coexist, but do not have a causal relationship (i.e., being biopolar does *not* explain or justify or rationalize his abhorrent politics): https://twitter.com/Imani_Barbarin/status/1285017570614087682
Basically what he said about his daughter was emotional child abuse. What an absolute arsehole. His ego is so out of control he won’t take the meds to protect his children from his mental projections, cause ‘creativity’. Whatever Ye, take the effing meds!!
I really wouldn’t be surprised if we learn she hid his medicine or switched it out for placebos so she could get some positive press. The Ks will stop at nothing – it’s documented that they set up meetings with Lamar and then pretended he was stalking Khloe when he showed up to their agreed upon meeting, etc.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye is absolutely fine and wants publicity for his album that drops Friday.
Back when I was married, the Hubs had major problems, not quite Kayne level at the time.
His Mother, an LPN, was on me to “get him into hospital” now, as a Nurse she knew damn good and well that it is not that easy, even as the spouse, to have someone signed into care if they do not want to do it. In fact, it is surprisingly difficult even when several family members came together to proceed.
It is not Kims job to parent/save Kanye!
She is aware of his medical issues, she can try, and try, etc. but ultimately unless he is a danger, it is Kanye who is responsible for getting help.
Yes, I do think Kim is trying to help him, and will need Doctors to do it.
Hell, we are not professionals and we online can see his erratic behaviour, he does need professional help.
Kim must protect their children first. Kanye should most assuredly be under a doctors care, IMO.