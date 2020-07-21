Kanye West: ‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up’

Following Kanye West’s absurdist, manic “campaign stop” in South Carolina, the Kardashians – mainly Kim Kardashian – seemed to blanket the gossip media with anonymous statements. They ran to TMZ first, but Kim also went to Entertainment Tonight, with a source saying that Kim was deeply upset by Kanye’s comments about abortion: “Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North. She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking.” I felt like Kim had largely tapped out of Kanye’s narrative, perhaps because there was nothing TO do unless Kanye understands that he needs to be medicated. Well, apparently last night Kim did try to bring a doctor to Kanye in his Wyoming Dome. Kanye live-tweeted it (most of these are now deleted, so I’m using People’s coverage):

In a string of tweets Monday evening, the 43-year-old rapper asked both Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, to contact him as he claimed they were trying to “lock me up.” “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West wrote on Twitter, referring to his comments about North West during his first campaign rally over the weekend. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” West wrote in one tweet, seemingly referring to his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. A few minutes later, he added, “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor.” “If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why,” West wrote in another tweet. “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me,’ he also wrote. A representative for Kim did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

It’s kind of what I suspected – Kim has been in LA this whole time while Kanye was flying back and forth from Wyoming to various “campaign stops.” Kim was like “I’m tired of this, please take your meds” and Kanye was like “Harriet Tubman didn’t free the slaves!” After Kanye made an ass out of himself in South Carolina, Kim brought in a doctor and Kanye fought her on that. So… please stop putting this on Kim. It’s clearly all on Kanye.

Oh and Kanye really needs to stop talking about Bill Cosby being innocent, or how there’s some kind of plot against Cosby. Enough.

not kanye defending bill cosby again 🙁 pic.twitter.com/wEegv7CjzR — blm (@pissduster) July 21, 2020