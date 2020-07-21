“Katy Perry shows off her baby bump in a cute crop top” links
  • July 21, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Katy Perry shows off her bump in a crop top. She’s due really soon, like in the next four to five weeks, I think. [JustJared]
I’m loving Dua Lipa’s pandemic street style, truly. [GFY]
The Wall of Moms in Portland = amazing. [Jezebel]
Andrew Gillum released a statement following his trip to rehab. [Towleroad]
What would you do if you could freeze time for 10 seconds at a time? Hm. I would definitely use it for driving purposes, probably. [Pajiba]
Denzel Washington & Julia Roberts will reunite on-screen! And justice for The Pelican Brief, one of the best John Grisham adaptations, tbh. [LaineyGossip]
Cardi B’s vintage Chanel is so ‘80s. [Tom & Lorenzo]
DisneyWorld bans eating & drinking while walking. [Dlisted]
16 & Pregnant star Nikkole Paulun got married. [Starcasm]

115535142_171150421085425_8277775055455938369_n

  1. Tiffany says:
    July 21, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Why does it feel like Katy has been pregnant for 2 years?

  2. FancyCatsup says:
    July 21, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    I don’t care about Andrew Gillum but his statement is so raw and beautiful- it’s how others should react when they F up

  3. Edogfemme says:
    July 21, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Yes! Katy Perry has been pregnant for years!

