Bethenny Frankel on Duchess Meg: If I disagree with someone’s choices, am I racist?



RHONYC alum Bethenny Frankel has found herself under a twitter storm after tweeting a not so subtle message lashing out again at Meghan Markle. She was praising Princess Beatrice for being “down” for the monarchy because she accepted a low key wedding ceremony of 20 attendees. The tweet leaves out that having twenty guests is in accordance with COVID social distancing protocols in the UK. Plus Harry was required to have a big affair because he is the son of the heir. Bethenny lamely responded to several tweets about her hypocrisy by asking if it was racist to disagree with someone’s path and choices. Can’t racists come up with new material?

Bethanny: So the princess who is down to stay with the monarchy had an intimate ceremony of 20….. Decent response: There have been plenty of racist tweets about Meghan. You know that as your part of the people hating on her. However suddenly the British have forgotten how racist they can be while pointing the finger at other countries trying to claim they are more racist. Bethenny: If I don’t agree with someone’s path and choices, does that make me a racist?

[From Twitter]

In short, yes Bethenny, it does make you racist, especially when you have made it quite clear that you lay all of the blame for HARRY and Meghan leaving the royal family solely at Meghan’s feet. This isn’t the first time Bethenny has tweeted negatively about Meghan. In January, 2020, when Harry and Meghan announced their step back from royal duties, Bethenny blamed Meghan for being a social climber. There’s plenty of other evidence of her racism.

At a conference in 2016 she stated that businesses owned by women of color should get a white man as a spokesperson. Back then she lamely tried to defend herself with the mantra, “don’t complain, don’t explain,” which sounds vaguely like the royal family’s “never complain, never explain” (which was only deployed when the woman of color wanted to defend herself). It would seem Bethenny also used her mantra when downplaying complaints from those women of color who attended a different conference when she said that she doesn’t see gender. Hmm, there seems to be a pattern here. A pattern of Karens telling Black women and women of color to take abuse like a champ, even though they’d never.

In the future, I’ll need Bethenny to mind her own business and not give the anti-Meghan people fuel for their fires. Meghan has gone through enough for just breathing.