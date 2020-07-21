Bethenny Frankel on Duchess Meg: If I disagree with someone’s choices, am I racist?

RHONYC alum Bethenny Frankel has found herself under a twitter storm after tweeting a not so subtle message lashing out again at Meghan Markle. She was praising Princess Beatrice for being “down” for the monarchy because she accepted a low key wedding ceremony of 20 attendees. The tweet leaves out that having twenty guests is in accordance with COVID social distancing protocols in the UK. Plus Harry was required to have a big affair because he is the son of the heir. Bethenny lamely responded to several tweets about her hypocrisy by asking if it was racist to disagree with someone’s path and choices. Can’t racists come up with new material?
Bethanny: So the princess who is down to stay with the monarchy had an intimate ceremony of 20…..
Decent response: There have been plenty of racist tweets about Meghan. You know that as your part of the people hating on her. However suddenly the British have forgotten how racist they can be while pointing the finger at other countries trying to claim they are more racist.
Bethenny: If I don’t agree with someone’s path and choices, does that make me a racist?
In short, yes Bethenny, it does make you racist, especially when you have made it quite clear that you lay all of the blame for HARRY and Meghan leaving the royal family solely at Meghan’s feet. This isn’t the first time Bethenny has tweeted negatively about Meghan. In January, 2020, when Harry and Meghan announced their step back from royal duties, Bethenny blamed Meghan for being a social climber. There’s plenty of other evidence of her racism.
At a conference in 2016 she stated that businesses owned by women of color should get a white man as a spokesperson. Back then she lamely tried to defend herself with the mantra, “don’t complain, don’t explain,” which sounds vaguely like the royal family’s “never complain, never explain” (which was only deployed when the woman of color wanted to defend herself). It would seem Bethenny also used her mantra when downplaying complaints from those women of color who attended a different conference when she said that she doesn’t see gender. Hmm, there seems to be a pattern here. A pattern of Karens telling Black women and women of color to take abuse like a champ, even though they’d never.
In the future, I’ll need Bethenny to mind her own business and not give the anti-Meghan people fuel for their fires. Meghan has gone through enough for just breathing.
Is it your business Bethany? Someone has boundary issues.
Making up stories about her health issues isn’t getting her attention anymore.
maybe she should wear her kid’s pajamas again to show how skinny she is.
Thirsty attention seeking bore. She should focus on her messy life and keep Duchess Meghan name out her mouth.
I am so thoroughly Team Meghan and Harry that I can’t even fathom why they are so hated by so many people — other than racism. Meghan was endlessly harassed, even while pregnant, and instead of getting support from her in-laws, she was further bullied by them. She’s obviously such a kind, intelligent, warm person and would’ve been SUCH an asset to the Royal Family, but her and HER HUSBAND decided to make a choice that was healthiest for their young family. What fault do people see in this, and how do Harry and Meghan end up being the bad guys here?
Other than racism (and I certainly don’t deny that’s a large part of it), outside the US anyway, she’s hated because she’s American. Americans may think we know, but we really can’t fathom just how much the rest of the world hates us until we live outside of the US. As far as Z-list US celebrities taking issue with her, it’s 90 per cent racism with a heaping dose of jealousy, I’d say.
They don’t think Meghan was deserving of Harry in the first place. For her to get him, become a member of the BRF (a position they’d all kill to be in) and walk away from it? A capital offense in their eyes no matter the reasons for doing so.
Which I totally disagree with, I think she’s a better person than him and he saw her as a way to further better himself. But I know that’s got nothing to do with what these people think and that ‘royal’ is as good as it gets no matter how you behave (coughAndrewcoughWilliamcoughCharlescoughPhillip…..)
Sigh.
I agree with everything you said.
as for Frankel, anyone who names their brand “Skinny Girl” has issues. way to perpetuate body image issues for young women.
Yeah she’s a terrible feminist and definitely has her own body issues. Netflix just got the early NY housewives seasons and her going on about how awful it was that some graphic designer made the logo of a woman in a glass have “huge” thighs was…. cringing.
White feminists are gonna white feminist. This is not shocking. Bethenny is like every other rich white Karen in this world. Fdb
There’s really nothing else to say.
Bethany may be white, but she is NO feminist. Please, please don’t think for one moment this white woman’s angst has ANYTHING to do with feminism….NOTHING, not even close
I agree with that PW. At least on her “ show” Bethenny has treated any other woman with business ambitions as either a joke or a threat. Nothing feminist about that.
Amen @PrayerWarrior
Bethany is NOT a feminist.
A true feminist supports ALL women, and most especially women of colour! A true feminist understands women’s history and how hard we fought, and continue to fight, for equality. A true feminist has empathy and understanding of the ongoing struggle and plight that POC are facing, and will fight alongside them.
Bethany Frankel is none of that.
I read it as this woman sees herself as a huge feminist. We all know, by definition, she is not. But like Rowling, she continues to illustrate true colors.
Bethenny is so annoying. I’m so happy she left RHONY.
“Money don’t buy you class” – LuAnn de Lesseps
HA!
lol @ royalists acting like Bea’s lowkey wedding was the plan all along and is an example of true #royalty. They’ll use anything as some sort of “drag” for Meghan. These American white women need to get it together. Just cause they’d take all the abuse and sacrifice themselves for some stupid tiara and a higher place in society doesn’t mean everyone else will. Have some self respect.
She believes the tabloid lies about it being all Meghan’s fault that Harry left, when in fact it was to protect his wife and family. It’s not a good look at all and she’s always been a nasty woman.
Pay, you hit the nail on the head!!! This is an unacceptable statement from her as she completely lacks the position to comment on anyone besides herself. I don’t follow her, but she nor anyone else has the right criticize someone’s life choices and for her to further criticize Meghan in such a demeaning way has proven her to be one that bullies and is apparently a clear racist. She doesn’t know Meghan or Harry, as she has no business criticizing them. Those in glass homes shouldn’t throw stones!
Like someone said over here, privileged white folks (and typical “No offense but” microagressors) can’t see black people being successful or having nice things or being rich. They’re either criminals or social climbers or were aided by a quota. Oprah and Beyonce still get discriminated against. The Obama family got attacked too.
Expect more people, especially white woman, having similar reactions. Overpraising the white princess for following government rules and having a small wedding while smearing the biracial woman for having a big wedding.
Nevermind Eugenie has a big wedding that she wanted and that Beatrice just was forced into the small wedding path- it is all about shitting on Meghan .
And remember how they freaked out when Archie’s birth was private and when his christening was private. But now a private royal wedding during a pandemic is “so romantic” and “so royal.”
And the funny thing is, all royal births are private, as are all royal christenings. The only difference in the birth was the time frame at which they presented the baby (a day and a half rather than a few hours) and the location (Windsor Castle rather than Lindo steps). And with the christening, the only difference was not revealing the godparents names (to understandably protect the private citizens from press intrusion) and no pictures of guests arriving at the church. Small details that were blown out of proportion and turned into “tOp sEcReT pRiVaCy oBsSeSeD” by the media seeking to whip the public up into a frenzy over nothing. But now that Beatrice has been forced by the pandemic and her FBI-dodging father into a private wedding, suddenly privacy ain’t the “slap in the face to the British public” after all.
Bethany … the original prototype for Karen. Yes, based on the article above I would say you are a a fair bit racist …
Don’t you just love how there can already be a well-documented pattern of situations where a Karen has contributed to racism and misogynoir, but the moment she’s criticized for something she’s saying about a famous woc, she plays innocent? Pretends that it’s about never being allowed to criticize a poc for anything?
The praise for Beatrice’s low-key wedding is really kind of baffling to me. Do I think it looks like they made the best out of the situation? Yes. Do I think they will have a big reception in a year? Yes. Do I think their wedding last week was the wedding of Beatrice’s dreams? No. It doesn’t mean the pictures weren’t beautiful or she’s not happy with how things turned out in the end, and part of being an adult is learning how to make the best out of unexpected situations (heck part of being a person, no matter the age.)
But – this wedding was not the original choice on the part of the Beatrice and Edo. This wasn’t done so that people could see what “true royalty” was (what does that even mean?) This was done because of Andrew, and because of the pandemic. Heck even Beatrice’s May wedding was presumably scaled down from what she or her parents may have wanted originally due to Andrew being a sex offender.
The couple looks happy and that’s what’s important about a wedding. And this wedding did accomplish something I didn’t expect – it did make people forget how tacky the York scan be.
Anyway, Bethenny just needs to shut up.
I’m starting to believe a lot of “royalists” don’t even care about the other members of the family and just hate Harry and Meghan. They weren’t even the last couple to get married. Eugine and Jack were and their wedding and reception was a big affair. If Bea’s lowkey wedding was “true royalty” what was her sister’s wedding???
I find it interesting that someone who spent nearly a decade (and is still in the midst) of a personal shitshow would feel the need to comment on someone else’s marriage, life, etc. B was insane if someone even hinted about her issues with her ex-husband. If anyone should have empathy for what you see behind closed doors isn’t what is outward facing — it should be B.
The fact that she doesn’t points to one thing: there’s money to be made trashing M. Her brand is her baby and I don’t see B speaking on something without a metric ton of focus group data that shows it is the right move for her brand.
Right?!?! How about fix your own life rather than managing Harry and Meghan. That could apply to most of the Royal Family too FWIW.
Bethany is racist.. Maybe we all need to tell her and her followes that she and her followers are racist!
Diana, Fergie, Sophie, Autumn, Kate, Zara, Meghan, Eugenie and Gabriella all had varying degrees of a traditional royal wedding with relatively modest to large guest lists and small to large public crowds, with some televised but all covered by the media. Yet only Meghan’s name is being mentioned when these transparent commentators are trying to heap forced praise onto Beatrice for simply having to scale down her original plans, not due to modesty but due to nothing more than a global pandemic and her father’s sexual abuse allegations. Had it not been for Prince No Sweat and COVID-19, Beatrice would have had a wedding like her sister’s, public, large, expensive and with some form of carriage ride to greet crowds protected with tax payer funded security, befitting a blood royal. How predictable that her required social distance wedding is being used to once again trash Meghan for receiving the wedding they think she didn’t deserve. Newsflash, it happened, it’s over, it was iconic, it generated money for the British economy, she took her Prince and went back home. Get over it.
Lol last year they were talking about TELEVISING Beatrice’s wedding.
And any talk of such would have been immediately quashed after the Too Honourable™️ Prince made an international spectacle of himself on TV. Eugenie only just managed to get her wedding televised by the skin of her teeth after the BBC passed it up. After everything that has happened since Eugenie’s wedding (Epstein’s arrest, Epstein’s “suicide”, renewed allegations, compromising photos emerging, Andrew’s car crash interview, public ridicule, stepping down, York money woes) Beatrice’s chances of a broadcast were slim to none. But she still had a big, public May 29th royal wedding in mind until the pandemic put a stop to it.
We need a Like button! Well said.
If I disagree with Bethany’s choice to get full face plastic surgery OR if I criticize her need to get it and the outcome are not the same thing.
hth
A Real Housewife telling someone that they are a social climber? Hmmm..
If I don’t like a black person because of their life choices that doesn”t make me racist. I like many black people and not because they are black but because of their character or personality. I admire Michelle Obama more than any human alive. I adore Rhianna. I don’t like Meghan and it has nothing to do with her race.
… oh and I don’t like Kanye. That doesn’t make me racist. Let’s try to judge ppl by their actions. To that end Betheny is an idiot and I don’t like her either.
I wonder what all these praisers of the “ low key wedding” will say if Bea has her blowout spectacle next year. To “ lift the morale of the country” of course. Lol. Have a seat Bethany, please. Meghan doesn’t need your permission or approval.
” Had it not been for Prince No Sweat and COVID-19, Beatrice would have had a wedding like her sister’s, public, large, expensive and with some form of carriage ride to greet crowds protected with tax payer funded security, befitting a blood royal.”
Exactly! Beatrice and Edo and will have a huge PRIVATE blowout in Italy next year with all the rich and/or titled European Toffs in attendance.
Do not forget that Beatrice and Eugenie have attended almost every major Continental Royal Wedding over the last 10 years. The Continental HRH, HH and HSH Toffs are the York Princesses’ set and have been since birth.
Ugh
Bethenny, you were a racist before you decided to play this game. But the reason you’re playing this game is because you’re racist.
Didn’t Bethany date Meghan’s ex husband Trevor? I thought I read that somewhere.
Bethany is such an awful person. I heard a radio interview she did and she comes off as a bully. She is the definition of social climber.
1) I suspect Bethenny’s hatred of Meghan has to do with Bethenny dating Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor right after they split (and he still didn’t want Bethenny and married a brand new woman).
2) This attitude is why Omarosa shut her all the way down on national TV.
I am sure Meghan has no idea who this jerk is.
“royal family’s “never complain, never explain” (which was only deployed when the woman of color wanted to defend herself)”
Are we not even trying to be objective anymore? I’m fairly sure this mantra first came into focus when Diana died. Way before Meghan. So, it was deployed before, and there were no women of color involved.
Good Lord, is this woman still talking about things?
She’s a fan of Janetti and seems salty that her business meeting with Meghan’s ex husband didn’t turn into the romance she hoped for. Like many full of misogynoir& believes Meghan didn’t deserve this ‘spot’ AND even angrier that Meghan wasn’t ‘grateful’ enough to stay& be wilted down by the press& royalists.
She’s saying she doesn’t agree with Meghan’s choices but no criticism for HARRY even though wedding was his as well and he said HE was the one who made decision to step down. No comment on Eugenie who had a larger wedding. Misogynoir 101.
If Princess Beatrice had married before Andrew’s newsnight interview she would likely had same wedding as Eugenie. Eugenie& Beatrice have same circle of glam friends& the bridezilla father who was boasting about how many friends Eugenie and Jack had which was why they had more guests than the Sussexes, would likely have wanted same for his older daughter.
Beatrice’s initial plans were likely only downsized to smaller venue with post wedding BP reception because the Queen’s subtle attempts to bring Andrew back to public life were rebuffed. Then as more bad press around Andrew& Epstein swirled& finally Ghislaine was arrested it became clear there was no way back for Andrew. The Times had an article just a few weeks ago that palace realised he was too toxic now. They were totally trying to bring him back to royal duties.
Toxic Andrew coupled with the pandemic is only reason why she had this intimate wedding.
I also think the Liz tributes with the dress and the tiara was mutually beneficial. Showing love& Queen probably sympathetic to Beatrice’s changing wedding plans but also Queen showing weight of her support& protection around Beatrice& the Yorks even if Andrew can’t appear in the photos.
What about Beatrice’s own sister who had the most recent royal wedding? Why didn’t she compare it to that one? Why Meghan’s?