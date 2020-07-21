Gun-toting St. Louis Ken & Karen, aka the McCloskeys, are charged with felonies

In June, we met Mark and Patricia McCloskey aka the Ken and Karen of St. Louis, who ran out of their palatial mansion with semi-automatic weapons, which they pointed at the peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who were on their street. We soon learned more about the McCloskeys, like the fact that they’re both personal injury lawyers, and that they’re pretty Republican and MAGA. The McCloskeys chose to tell “their side” of the story to people like Tucker Carlson, which tells you all you need to know. Well, good news! The McCloskeys have been charged with a crime.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who gained national notoriety from images of them pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their mansion, were both charged on Monday with felony unlawful use of a weapon, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced.
However, if Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stays true to his word, the charges may be a mere symbolic gesture.
Gardner said that the McCloskeys, both attorneys in their 60s, risked inciting violence during a non-violent protest on June 28. Video from the incident showed Mark with a long-barrelled gun and Patricia with a small handgun. No shots were fired, but Gardner believes that the McCloskeys were still behaving unlawfully.
“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner,” Gardner told AP. She added that she would be recommending a diversion program such as community service if the McCloskeys were convicted, rather than jail time.
Many Republicans and gun-rights advocates have defended the couple, claiming that they had a right to protect their property from the perceived threat, but the McCloskeys’ most important supporter is Gov. Parson. In a radio interview on Friday, Parson said that the couple “had every right to protect themselves” and, while he stopped short of guaranteeing a pardon, he responded, “I think that’s exactly what would happen” when asked if he would consider one.
They weren’t merely protecting their property, they were threatening peaceful protesters on the street (streets are public). Imagine caring more about Karen and Ken being charged with a crime (which they clearly committed) and getting a slap on the wrist than the fact that the federal government has sent secret police into cities to unlawfully kidnap, detain, harass and injure protesters.
Photos courtesy of social media.
You can protect your home with deadly force. Not your yard. And certainly not the public street running past your home.
From my understanding, the “castle” doctrine includes your yard and vehicle. But pointing a weapon at someone is acceptable only if someone is coming at you with deadly force on your premises, which was clearly not the case. It has to be a serious attempt on your life. For example, little kids using your lawn to cut through on the way to the school bus, you can’t just point your weapon at them.
It’s not reasonable to assume that protesters are going to break in your home, hurt you, and commit robbery when they’re just marching by your house and chanting. I hope they get convicted.
Best ‘feel good’ news story I’ve read today so far – sweet justice!
Gotta love that top photo with the Rambo stance. “Stay back or I’ll shoot my wife!”
It’s miraculous that no one got shot.
Rambo in Dockers, LOL. I’m sure they think they look badass, but oh no, they do not.
But yes, thank goodness no one was hurt or killed.
The video I’ve seen shows the protesters walking on the public area, not on their property and not being threatening in any way. But that is what when you tell people that non whites are dangerous and violent. White people get scared and pull out their guns cause they’ve been indoctrinated to be scared of non whites. I’m white and when I dated a non white guy, I started to realize I had some bad misconceptions that I had learned, idk where I learned them. But there were certain things I had learned that were not accurate and I had to kind of reset my thinking in some areas.
But anyway back to these peeps. Certain people teach that non whites are dangerous so when these indoctrinated people are forced to interact w non whites, they blow things out of proportion because they’re so scared. Jmo
I thought it’s a private street, and the protesters were armed?…
PS. I’m not on anyone’s side, personally for me it’s shocking that everyone has weapons in US… It’s so dangerous and inappropriate…
Somebody please tell me that their business is going down the gurgler because of this!
Yay! Good news!
Pleased charges were filed. He was on Chris Cuomo with his attorney and received a great drill down from Chris. “Feeling threatened is not being threatened.” Both are receiving negative publicity. I hope it affects their law firm business.
He will definitely pardon them. Unfortunately he is the governor of my state (was not elected as he assumed the position when the previous governor was ousted). He also said this in a press conference:
Parson continued: “And if they do get Covid-19, which they will—and they will when they go to school—they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home, and they’re going to get over it.”
Are her legs normal? Or what is going on? The both seem very bloated tbh. Would not be surprised to hear they were drunk atm they did this
She def looks like she’s had too much from the wine box.
Look how quickly the little people get charged, but the government/president can do every crime in the book…..and nothing happens. I’m glad these people are charged, but nothing ever happens to Trump.
The Well Actually Gymnastics I’ve seen play out over this incident are jaw dropping. As a non-American, it’s incomprehensible and terrifying.