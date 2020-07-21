Kim Kardashian isn’t worried that Kanye will adversely affect her business

I believe a lot of somewhat contrarian things about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. “Contrarian” to the gossip narrative, I mean. The gossip narrative is that Kim is controlling Kanye or not controlling him enough, that his mental illness is her fault and her responsibility, that she and her family use Kanye for fame, and that if Kim ever left him, her fame and finances would collapse. I don’t believe ANY of that. If Kim left Kanye today, she would be fine. Her businesses would be fine, and they might even improve. She would still be incredibly famous – we would just stop calling her “Kanye’s wife” and start calling her “Kanye’s ex-wife.” That’s it. That’s all that would happen to Kim. I even think that given the extensive documentation of Kanye’s mental illness, Kim would not have an issue getting full custody of their children. Plus, she’s tight with the entire LA legal community through her late father. Basically, Kim could divorce Kanye and come out ahead in nearly every way.
So the question becomes, why hasn’t she left him? I don’t know, honestly. I think she cares about him and even loves him. I think they made some kind of deal in late 2016/early 2017 following his breakdown (which required hospitalization) in which she wouldn’t divorce him but they would lead mostly separate lives. We also know around that time, she did consult with divorce attorneys, but she decided to stick it out. And finally, we know that whenever Kanye goes through a publicly manic phase, Kim basically calls up TMZ and offers up thoughts and prayers.
Kanye West’s off-the-rails campaign stop Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina may not only hurt Ye politically, he has concerned, upset and alarmed many of his friends and the Kardashians … sources connected to Kanye tell TMZ. Our sources say those around him believe Kanye is in desperate need of professional help and is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode, but he won’t listen to them.
We’re told they also believe Kanye is tanking some of his businesses, if not all of them, with rants like when he went on about Harriet Tubman, claiming she did not free slaves. His family and friends know comments like these are the things that trigger boycotts.
Suffice it to say … we’re told the family is upset that Kanye talked about Kim’s first pregnancy and how they discussed abortion, something he says he wanted. Then he blurted out that Kim might divorce him for saying that, but even if she does, he’d thank her for having North. It’s curious he mentioned divorce … it’s usually a topic married folk don’t say out loud unless it’s been discussed. Whether it was or not … between Kanye’s Forbes interview and Sunday’s rally … you gotta think it puts a strain on the relationship.
BTW … we’re told there’s not much concern that Kanye’s comments will adversely affect Kim’s businesses. We’re told their money is separate and her and Kanye’s brands are distinguishable. Finally, we’re told his family and friends are also upset because they feel Kanye is a distraction to what is a very important election.
Yeah. Kim hasn’t actually said anything publicly since this manic episode started. She did retweet his presidential announcement, and that’s it. Kim hasn’t even been around him during this manic episode – I think she’s mostly just tired of this, tired of being forced into the caretaker role for her husband, tired of trying to comfort him and not agitate him during his manic episodes. It would not surprise me at all if Kim really does file for divorce before the year is over.
Kanye did nothing to deserve to lose custody of his kids. Being bipolar is not equal to being dangerous. He is not being more toxic than the KJ clan. He won’t lose a thing and they know it. The KJ, on the other hand, will suffer greatly if a divorce was to come.
If they got a divorce he would get the kids every other weekend except when he’s having a manic episode.
+1. These Kardashian women constantly pick men that they can exploit. I am tired. Kanye is an adult but he has narcissistic personality disorder and bi polar disorder. Kim Kardashian was never the right spouse for him. She has her own issues and she does not want to FAIL at another marriage and be without a famous husband.
There is no RIGHT spouse for this kind of personality, maybe apart from a trained psychiatric nurse.
Yes, he would for sure get 50/50, with the kids moving between residences. Whenever I hear people speculate about a father loosing custody I can see that they don’t know how dramatically the family laws have changed.
It wouldn’t surprise me if she files for divorce, but I think she has love for Kanye and the fact that Kanye doesn’t have (he doesnt seem) to have a family makes it hard to divorce and just leave him alone with no support system. Hope Kanye gets better
Kanye has a family.
I wonder what did they have in common in the first place to fall in love
They are both infamous narcissists and they go way back.
Well, I’m not sure “in love” is the right way to put it. They never seemed to spend much time together or know each other that well.To me it always looked like he was happy to have “won” a famous trophy wife whom he could play dress up with and she gained respectability and access to the fashion world.And they both liked the idea of being a part of a power couple. A mix of ego,business and narcissism but not much “love”.
Nothing says love like, “I’m worried you’re hurting my bottom line profits.”
Gee, who else does that sound like?
Kardashian “love” is an illusion. They’re only loyal to each other, and everyone else is expendable. I think the only person who ever really mattered to Kim was Reggie Bush, and he didn’t want what she did (fame and notoriety) so she did her best to prove that what she wanted could/would work no matter the consequences, but even that wasn’t love.
She got “lucky” with one of the most famous rappers in the game, but didn’t realize what kind of work being with him entailed. She married someone who has NPD and BPD, probably thinking she could “fix” him with her sex appeal. She tried being the muse, then the savior, and neither of them worked. Now she’s going to attempt to be the martyr.
And left in the mix are the kids whose father is deteriorating publicly, using their existence as political fodder, and whose mother flits from one pet project to another because her own mother cannot value her for anything other than what kind of attention she can bring to the family that can be monetized.
They were on holiday together in the Dominican only last week.
If the Kardashians ever turn on Kanye they way they have anyone that has ever ‘wronged’ them it will be a stuff of nightmares. He will not go down quietly.
@Noki right ? He is already shading kris Jenner on twitter which means he is not scared of them at all, if they try to throw him under the bus, he will take them down with him.
She doesn’t leave him because she is too invested in the power couple dynamic she’s been trying to attain since marrying him – she desperately wants the same level of popularity of Jay Z and Beyonce.
She’ll divorce him once his illness quits being something they can manipulate for press.
I gotta admit I didn’t expect him to shade Kris Jenner so publicly like that. And he also basically said that they were exploiting him like the in Get Out movie. I don’t know how they can come from this. I feel he wants out of this mariage. Those poor kids.
She won’t divorce him until she has another sure thing lined up.
Would probably be some one older with a few divorces and children behind them too. Young Athletes and rappers at this stage in her life will be foolish.
Kim is not responsible for his mental illness but IMO she is an enabler.When she tweeted stuff about him a “free thinker” when he says stuff that makes no sense.When she endorses his “presidential campaign” by retweeting his announcement knowing full well he is mentally unstable she enables or encourages his delusional thoughts.
Also having all these kids,bringing them into this mess.They had two kids after his 2016 breakdown.Whatever we are witnessing in public I bet Kanye’s behaviour is far more erratic behind closed doors in front of Kim and his kids,when they are living under the same roof.
What do you all think about the tweet thread that went around saying Kanye and the Kardashians were the inspiration for “Get Out”? Kanye retweeted and Jordan Peele favorited. In the movie, the white families take body parts and talents from the black people – kinda like how the kardashians have carved their bodies to look like black women. The other black men in the family (Lamar being a principal example) haven’t done so well.. Idk, it was interesting to me!
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2020/07/21/kanye-west-get-out/
I’m a little suspicious of his breakdown coming the week of an album release, so we’ll see.
Kris Jenner will try to monetize anything – her daughter’s sex lives, her daughter’s husband’s drug overdose, etc.
They get way too much attention and publicity.
I’m no fan of his but have felt sorry for him since his mother died. It’s frankly amazing a talentless hack like him became rich and famous.
Kim, run for the hills and don’t look back. Husband #4 is right around the corner.
With Kris as your mother you’ll never fade from public view.
That woman is the true genius. She’s despicable but I give credit when due .