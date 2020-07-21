Kim Kardashian isn’t worried that Kanye will adversely affect her business

I believe a lot of somewhat contrarian things about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. “Contrarian” to the gossip narrative, I mean. The gossip narrative is that Kim is controlling Kanye or not controlling him enough, that his mental illness is her fault and her responsibility, that she and her family use Kanye for fame, and that if Kim ever left him, her fame and finances would collapse. I don’t believe ANY of that. If Kim left Kanye today, she would be fine. Her businesses would be fine, and they might even improve. She would still be incredibly famous – we would just stop calling her “Kanye’s wife” and start calling her “Kanye’s ex-wife.” That’s it. That’s all that would happen to Kim. I even think that given the extensive documentation of Kanye’s mental illness, Kim would not have an issue getting full custody of their children. Plus, she’s tight with the entire LA legal community through her late father. Basically, Kim could divorce Kanye and come out ahead in nearly every way.

So the question becomes, why hasn’t she left him? I don’t know, honestly. I think she cares about him and even loves him. I think they made some kind of deal in late 2016/early 2017 following his breakdown (which required hospitalization) in which she wouldn’t divorce him but they would lead mostly separate lives. We also know around that time, she did consult with divorce attorneys, but she decided to stick it out. And finally, we know that whenever Kanye goes through a publicly manic phase, Kim basically calls up TMZ and offers up thoughts and prayers.

Kanye West’s off-the-rails campaign stop Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina may not only hurt Ye politically, he has concerned, upset and alarmed many of his friends and the Kardashians … sources connected to Kanye tell TMZ. Our sources say those around him believe Kanye is in desperate need of professional help and is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode, but he won’t listen to them. We’re told they also believe Kanye is tanking some of his businesses, if not all of them, with rants like when he went on about Harriet Tubman, claiming she did not free slaves. His family and friends know comments like these are the things that trigger boycotts. Suffice it to say … we’re told the family is upset that Kanye talked about Kim’s first pregnancy and how they discussed abortion, something he says he wanted. Then he blurted out that Kim might divorce him for saying that, but even if she does, he’d thank her for having North. It’s curious he mentioned divorce … it’s usually a topic married folk don’t say out loud unless it’s been discussed. Whether it was or not … between Kanye’s Forbes interview and Sunday’s rally … you gotta think it puts a strain on the relationship. BTW … we’re told there’s not much concern that Kanye’s comments will adversely affect Kim’s businesses. We’re told their money is separate and her and Kanye’s brands are distinguishable. Finally, we’re told his family and friends are also upset because they feel Kanye is a distraction to what is a very important election.

[From TMZ]

Yeah. Kim hasn’t actually said anything publicly since this manic episode started. She did retweet his presidential announcement, and that’s it. Kim hasn’t even been around him during this manic episode – I think she’s mostly just tired of this, tired of being forced into the caretaker role for her husband, tired of trying to comfort him and not agitate him during his manic episodes. It would not surprise me at all if Kim really does file for divorce before the year is over.