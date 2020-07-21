Nancy Pelosi: Whether Donald Trump ‘knows it yet or not, he will be leaving’

Donald Trump doesn’t want to be president but he doesn’t want to lose either. Which is why he’s off-kilter, trying to play his racist greatest hits and hoping that if he just says “China Virus” enough, maybe his poll numbers will go up. But this tweet is next-level:
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
Whew, where to start. “Invisible China Virus” is offensive. “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance.” Democrats. Those people are Democrats. Trump and his unhinged cronies spent four months mocking people for wearing masks and encouraging violent protests against mask-wearing. And there are literally tens of millions of Americans who are more patriotic than Treason Trump.
Speaking of, you know how Treason Trump wouldn’t say that he would accept the election results if he lost? He said that in Sunday’s interview with Chris Wallace. Nancy Pelosi had some thoughts:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that President Donald Trump, “Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving” the White House, despite Trump’s refusal to commit to respecting the 2020 presidential election results.
“There is a process,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” referring to presidential elections and the Constitutional mechanism for putting their winners into the White House. “It has nothing to do with a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.”
Pelosi, in her interview Monday, suggested that voters, as well as the Constitution, would lead to Trump departing the office in January, regardless of whether he accepts it in his mind or whether he refuses to physically move out of the White House.
“Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi said. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.”
Pelosi noted that she is “second in line to the presidency” and that last week she had her “regular continuation of government briefing” detailing the process by which she would become president if both the president and vice president were incapacitated or died.
“I say to them [the briefers], ‘This is never going to happen.’ God willing, it never will. But there is a process,” she said. “The presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.”
Word. Pelosi is a badass. This does have a whiff of theater to it though, right? Trump is playing his role – the unhinged lunatic threatening to stay in the White House, even if he loses in a landslide. Pelosi is playing her role too – the badass House speaker who doesn’t take any bulls–t from the orange fat man.
BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi slams Trump: “Whether he knows it yet, or not, he will be leaving.” @morningmika pic.twitter.com/BqbV6kEUmr
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“It has nothing to do with a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.”
God, I love her.
I screamed at the word “fumigated” lmaoooo
LOL I know!
We had great fun with that one too I found a great vintage Raid gif texting with my Mom
I played that comment several times over on my TV. It was what we all needed to hear. She is at expert level Trump troll
Her matching face mask is everything. This woman is my hero.
Pelosi is smart.
Pelosi is dedicated.
Pelosi is indeed a badass.
And back in 2016 there was much talk of “dumping her” because she was “too old” to be effective.
She has been a revelation in these impossible times.
Agism is rarely discussed these days. Especially agism against women.
Pelosi is a patriot and a heroine.
Amen to all of that!
So true!
Preach, preach, preach, preach! I live in Texas and many people (read: idiots) DESPISE her down here. But I suppose if I was an ignorant misogynist I too would hate this smart, shrewd, and ruthlessly effective vote-getter who is always thinking two steps ahead of my one. Pelosi is a legend and a patriot and she will go down in history as one of the greatest heroes of the Democratic party (next to Obama) IMO.
The Goddess has spoken.
It’s hard for me to imagine him occupying the White House longer than necessary. He made such a big deal out of how run down it is compared to his usual gold spray-painted digs.
I also think he will be happy to get the F out of there. He clearly hates most things about the presidency and being in so far over your head every day has got to be exhausting. Only the most superficial aspects appeal to him.
He will try and do anything to stay, NOT because he “wants” to (ie: have the job), but because it will afford him more time to avoid SDNY charges, where Pence can’t pardon him. THAT is the motivator for staying, well…that and his massive malignant narcissism that tells him “winning” is all that matters…not the “end game”.
I hope all the MAGAts screaming about “muh freedoms” don’t get whiplash from the sudden spin they’re going to do now that their cult leaders has said wearing a mask is patriotic.
Someone on Twitter really captured this. He said telling people wearing a mask now is like wearing a condom when the woman is 4 months pregnant. Better super late than never I suppose.
Some of them have already basically given him the finger on twitter.
Jerusha- he knows his base won’t change. He isn’t actually trying to get them to wear masks. This is just what he always does: start nonsense, then pretend like he never started it by decrying the nonsense after it’s spread. He (or at least his people) knows what he’s doing here.
I want him out more than anyone. However, I live in a liberal part of NY and on Sunday there was a boat flotilla trump2020.
Don’t underestimate the lunacy of his supporters. There out there greater than you think.
Vote BIDEN 2020.
haha…yes fumigate his a$$….
Fumigating won’t do the job. Would anyone here want to sleep in a bed, bathe in a tub, sit on a chair, or even walk on a rug that had any whiff of those turds attached to it. Tear it down and rebuild. The WH is forever tainted by the essence of the toxic trumps.
Lol. I hadn’t really thought about that but you’re right. I can’t imagine tearing it down but they can do an extensive renovation. Tear it down to the studs at least.
The furnishings in the residence generally belong to the occupants. The White House usher protocol is that, on the morning of the inauguration, they pack up all the private belongings and load them into moving vans. Furnishings for the new occupants are then moved in. All before the new occupants return from the inauguration, luncheon, and parade. The West Wing and other office areas of the White House undergo a similar transformative with personal items being packed and placed in the vans and White House permanent furnishings being placed into storage or put on display to the specifications of the new president. Carpets and draperies will stay or go as requested but will be cleaned. Trump and Nagini will try to shelter in place but the ushers will be moving everything around them. Nagini will probably stab someone as they try to take her computer away, which will have been disconnected from the system by IT. If they still refuse to vacate, Secret Service will remove them.
They better lock up all the artwork and silver before kicking the bums out.
The bully will depart whining. And with, grandiose statements on the hotels he’s building, (not), around the world. And, how he wasn’t liked, elections were fraudulent. Nancy is a role model for kind, decent, reasonable women. Keep talking Nancy.
… fumigate made my day…. Pelosi is the bad ass we all need right now. How I would love to see Orange Foolios arrested, handcuffed and dragged off to jail as he leaves the WH.
Since Portland brought out the big guns (the moms) Trump is now sending 150 federal agents to Chicago. He is just randomly sending in people to beat up Americans in Democratically led cities
Hr mentioned Oakland and Oakland PD said “hell no, stay out.”
Trumpsters be like, “making me wear a mask is Nazism, but sending in a literal secret police to use Gestapo tactics is a-okay” Dipshits.
That anyone is applauding this is so sad for me. It is the very essence of Nazism, of the worst excesses of the Soviets. It is completely unamerican and people are applauding it.
She’s my new girl crush next to Dr. Bonnie Henry ❤️
I would love to see him being dragged out of the WH by his heels as his bigot bigly hands trying to grasp anything to hold onto
Melania running fast away with Baron screeching . Fuckit I’m freee!!! Run faster Barron’!!!
Barron would do better to run away from both of them.
Ten bucks says he didn’t write this tweet and will be back to whining about masks today or tomorrow.
And he’s still not as boss as Biden in a mask.
I ain’t giving Cheetolini any cookie for doing the right thing months later than he should have.
But I will donate to whatever fund will buy Nancy Pelosi the jumbo industrial Raid she needs to delouse the WH for the Bidens.