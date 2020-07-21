Nancy Pelosi: Whether Donald Trump ‘knows it yet or not, he will be leaving’

Donald Trump doesn’t want to be president but he doesn’t want to lose either. Which is why he’s off-kilter, trying to play his racist greatest hits and hoping that if he just says “China Virus” enough, maybe his poll numbers will go up. But this tweet is next-level:

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Whew, where to start. “Invisible China Virus” is offensive. “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance.” Democrats. Those people are Democrats. Trump and his unhinged cronies spent four months mocking people for wearing masks and encouraging violent protests against mask-wearing. And there are literally tens of millions of Americans who are more patriotic than Treason Trump.

Speaking of, you know how Treason Trump wouldn’t say that he would accept the election results if he lost? He said that in Sunday’s interview with Chris Wallace. Nancy Pelosi had some thoughts:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that President Donald Trump, “Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving” the White House, despite Trump’s refusal to commit to respecting the 2020 presidential election results. “There is a process,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” referring to presidential elections and the Constitutional mechanism for putting their winners into the White House. “It has nothing to do with a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.” Pelosi, in her interview Monday, suggested that voters, as well as the Constitution, would lead to Trump departing the office in January, regardless of whether he accepts it in his mind or whether he refuses to physically move out of the White House. “Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi said. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.” Pelosi noted that she is “second in line to the presidency” and that last week she had her “regular continuation of government briefing” detailing the process by which she would become president if both the president and vice president were incapacitated or died. “I say to them [the briefers], ‘This is never going to happen.’ God willing, it never will. But there is a process,” she said. “The presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.”

[From CNBC]

Word. Pelosi is a badass. This does have a whiff of theater to it though, right? Trump is playing his role – the unhinged lunatic threatening to stay in the White House, even if he loses in a landslide. Pelosi is playing her role too – the badass House speaker who doesn’t take any bulls–t from the orange fat man.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi slams Trump: “Whether he knows it yet, or not, he will be leaving.” @morningmika pic.twitter.com/BqbV6kEUmr — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2020