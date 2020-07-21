Princess Beatrice is the first royal in years to not have a Welsh gold wedding band

Are you interested in talking about royal jewelry? I’m always up for that, honestly. Princess Beatrice got married last Friday in what will go down as a historical curiosity, the quarantine/socially distanced royal wedding. I still believe that Beatrice would have wanted a huge, showy wedding, but she got what she got. It was all designed to flatter the Queen and to show that Prince Andrew’s daughters were still being protected by the Queen. But Beatrice’s wedding did have one big difference: the ring. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gave Beatrice a simply designed engagement ring with maybe a 3-carat circular stone with two small side-stones. Her ring looked like it was a platinum setting. But… most princesses get a piece of Welsh (yellow) gold for their wedding bands. So the metals would have clashed. Good thing Edo got a simple diamond-and-platinum band then:

Despite its unusual circumstances, Princess Beatrice’s intimate royal wedding was actually quite traditional. Surrounded by close family, she walked down the aisle in her grandmother’s vintage white dress, wearing a stunning diamond tiara with a rich royal pedigree. Like many royal brides before her, Beatrice’s bouquet contained a sprig of myrtle, a symbol hope and love, and while current government guidelines related to the pandemic did not allow for singing during the ceremony, the service was fairly conventional featuring both religious prayers and classic poetry from William Shakespeare and e.e. cummings. But when it came to her wedding ring, Princess Beatrice decidedly broke away from precedent. Traditionally, royal wedding rings are crafted from Welsh gold and in recent years, Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton have all received a Welsh gold band as they said “I do.” But Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi presented his bride Princess Beatrice with a stunning platinum and diamond design, which perfectly complements her engagement ring. (For his part, Mozzi’s ring is a vintage gold band designed by Josh Collins.) British jeweler Shaun Leane, who designed Beatrice’s band, described the ring as a “fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs.” A press release from Leane also explains that the piece “is filled with personal and sentimental signifiers for the couple and unique to them.” “I am thrilled for the happy couple, it warms my heart to see two wonderful people unite in love as much as Edoardo and Beatrice do,” he said in a statement. “I feel very honoured to have been a part of their journey and to have been involved in the very special moments of designing and creating the engagement ring and wedding ring. I wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.” Leane previously collaborated with Mozzi on Beatrice’s engagement ring. “Yes, it was Edoardo and I collaborating in the design,” Leane told T&C in September of last year. “I believe bespoke should be a fusion of the designer and the emotions, memories and details of the collector.”

It always amuses me when grooms/fiances get credit for “co-designing” a ring which, at the end of the day, looks pretty basic and like something you could find in any nice jewelry store. That’s what I think about Beatrice’s band and engagement ring – they’re perfectly nice, perfectly pretty, but they look like pieces you could easily buy online at Blue Nile. As for Beatrice not wearing Welsh gold… I think it’s fine! Not everyone has to wear Welsh gold, and I think it’s traditional (right?) for the man to organize the wedding bands. That means it’s more likely that a prince (not the princess) would get the Welsh gold for the wedding bands.