Prince Harry claps back at claims that Travalyst uses misappropriated funds

This story started out kind of tedious, as opposed to scandalous. By the time the dust settled on the cycle of this story, it still seems rather tedious, and overwhelmingly nitpicky. The backstory: Prince Harry and Meghan thought that they could form their own Sussex Royal charity or Sussex Royal Foundation. They formally split with the Royal Foundation last year, and began making plans to set up this Sussex Royal Foundation. Then Sussexit came and they were banned from using “Sussex Royal” branding on anything. Now they’re starting Archewell, except they haven’t actually started it yet, which means that some of the projects they began in 2017-2019 are kind of up in the air, in legal/charitable limbo.

So it is with Travalyst, which was started under the Royal Foundation banner (when the Sussexes and Cambridges were still joined charitably). When the split happened, Travalyst went with Harry, since he started it and it is his initiative alone. As the brothers were splitting up charities, the Royal Foundation of course owed funds to Meghan and Harry, because there was already a division in fundraising and fund allocation. So the Royal Foundation “gave” £145,000 to Sussex Royal and £144,901 to Travalyst. Now Republic, a royal-shenanigan watchdog group, claims that the Royal Foundation’s grants to Sussex Royal and Travalyst were some kind of fraud.

Republic says Travalyst is not a registered charity and should not have received the money. Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “Maybe I’m missing something here, but I find it difficult to believe that a charity making an independent and impartial decision would decide to make these payments. The Royal Foundation has lost almost £300,000 to Prince Harry’s pet projects. Harry’s own charity is now closing and he appears to be taking the charity’s money with him. I can’t see how that isn’t a breach of charity law. Whatever the legal position this looks unethical and underhand. People donate money to a charity expecting it to be used to fund the charity’s objectives, not to be given away to support a patron’s other projects.” A spokesperson for Prince Harry’s legal team, Schillings, said: “The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work. This is his life’s focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by, and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the UK and beyond. To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about The Duke of Sussex and his charitable work. It is both defamatory and insulting to all the outstanding organisations and people he has partnered with. Travalyst (which was founded within Sussex Royal) is a non-profit organisation for which The Duke receives no commercial or financial gain, as is the case with all of his charitable commitments. The Duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work.” They added: “All of The Duke’s charitable activities are fully transparent as well as compliant with Charity Commission guidelines, and moreover with his own moral compass.” A spokesperson for The Royal Foundation said: “The grants made to Sussex Royal were to support the charitable work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They were fully in line with governance requirements and were reported transparently.”

[From Newsweek]

So, Republic’s issue is that they don’t believe the Royal Foundation should have given those “grants” to Travalyst, for reasons. Here’s the thing: I don’t actually doubt that there are some hinky financial shenanigans with the Royal Foundation and how they’re splitting up funds from the Sussexit and all that. I actually think that one of the big reasons why Harry and Meghan wanted to start their own charity is because they didn’t want to be tied to the financial mess that is the Royal Foundation any longer. But it really sounds like the Royal Foundation’s grants were simply the brothers splitting up the funds which Harry had already earmarked for Travalyst anyway.

God, is there anything more boring than “auditing charitable funds with an anti-Sussex grudge”?

A spokesperson for Prince Harry calls the claims “an attempt to attack and undermine” Prince Harry’s charitable work. Team Sussex add that a legal letter to formally reply to the anti-monarchy group @RepublicStaff will be issued shortly. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 20, 2020