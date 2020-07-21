Prince Harry claps back at claims that Travalyst uses misappropriated funds

This story started out kind of tedious, as opposed to scandalous. By the time the dust settled on the cycle of this story, it still seems rather tedious, and overwhelmingly nitpicky. The backstory: Prince Harry and Meghan thought that they could form their own Sussex Royal charity or Sussex Royal Foundation. They formally split with the Royal Foundation last year, and began making plans to set up this Sussex Royal Foundation. Then Sussexit came and they were banned from using “Sussex Royal” branding on anything. Now they’re starting Archewell, except they haven’t actually started it yet, which means that some of the projects they began in 2017-2019 are kind of up in the air, in legal/charitable limbo.
So it is with Travalyst, which was started under the Royal Foundation banner (when the Sussexes and Cambridges were still joined charitably). When the split happened, Travalyst went with Harry, since he started it and it is his initiative alone. As the brothers were splitting up charities, the Royal Foundation of course owed funds to Meghan and Harry, because there was already a division in fundraising and fund allocation. So the Royal Foundation “gave” £145,000 to Sussex Royal and £144,901 to Travalyst. Now Republic, a royal-shenanigan watchdog group, claims that the Royal Foundation’s grants to Sussex Royal and Travalyst were some kind of fraud.
Republic says Travalyst is not a registered charity and should not have received the money. Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “Maybe I’m missing something here, but I find it difficult to believe that a charity making an independent and impartial decision would decide to make these payments. The Royal Foundation has lost almost £300,000 to Prince Harry’s pet projects. Harry’s own charity is now closing and he appears to be taking the charity’s money with him. I can’t see how that isn’t a breach of charity law. Whatever the legal position this looks unethical and underhand. People donate money to a charity expecting it to be used to fund the charity’s objectives, not to be given away to support a patron’s other projects.”
A spokesperson for Prince Harry’s legal team, Schillings, said: “The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work. This is his life’s focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by, and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the UK and beyond. To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about The Duke of Sussex and his charitable work. It is both defamatory and insulting to all the outstanding organisations and people he has partnered with. Travalyst (which was founded within Sussex Royal) is a non-profit organisation for which The Duke receives no commercial or financial gain, as is the case with all of his charitable commitments. The Duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work.”
They added: “All of The Duke’s charitable activities are fully transparent as well as compliant with Charity Commission guidelines, and moreover with his own moral compass.”
A spokesperson for The Royal Foundation said: “The grants made to Sussex Royal were to support the charitable work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They were fully in line with governance requirements and were reported transparently.”
So, Republic’s issue is that they don’t believe the Royal Foundation should have given those “grants” to Travalyst, for reasons. Here’s the thing: I don’t actually doubt that there are some hinky financial shenanigans with the Royal Foundation and how they’re splitting up funds from the Sussexit and all that. I actually think that one of the big reasons why Harry and Meghan wanted to start their own charity is because they didn’t want to be tied to the financial mess that is the Royal Foundation any longer. But it really sounds like the Royal Foundation’s grants were simply the brothers splitting up the funds which Harry had already earmarked for Travalyst anyway.
God, is there anything more boring than “auditing charitable funds with an anti-Sussex grudge”?
A spokesperson for Prince Harry calls the claims “an attempt to attack and undermine” Prince Harry’s charitable work. Team Sussex add that a legal letter to formally reply to the anti-monarchy group @RepublicStaff will be issued shortly.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 20, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I mean, if you want to look at the royals spending and criticize it, go ahead, but this particular move seems like a poor one to criticize, because it is so easily defended.
I love how Harry is now all about the lawyers though lol.
The main issue in the actual complaint was focused on the royal foundation but the press and Graham are focusing on Harry.
Republic is clout chasing. I just looked through their Twitter and they are taunting Harry to come chat with them. Their own supporters are dismissing their behavior as just talk on the internet to play down the seriousness of the accusations which shows why the organization has always been a joke.
But this also implicates William and Kate who were part of distributing the funds. So Robert Jobson was in the comments trying to tamp things down.
Just like clockwork. On the eve of a Travelyst conference a faux scandal emerges. Last year it was the commercial plane stunt.
The attempts to derail Harry’s initiative seem way too obvious . Why is everyone so threatened by Travelyst?
It’s simple: “Everyone” = William and “Travalyst” = Harry and/or Meghan. Any story with a pro-Cambridge slant is the result of a petty little man with a grudge against his own brother. Will used to be the favorite, and he coasted on it for years with no work to show for it. Harry was the f*ck up, but he grew up and found himself. His brother can’t stand it. It’s really sad.
Bingo, Aurora. This latest attempt has the distinct aroma of freshly trimmed rose bushes and homemade chutney all over it.
The amount of effort and work put into colluding with media to try to derail and undermine others who genuinely want to do something worthwhile with their privileged positions is jaw-dropping. If only that same effort was directed to their own initiatives instead.
I’m surprised a republic account went for this. In terms of charity and royalty, this is a very odd hill to die on.
You think W+K did report their own foundation to harm Harry? How does this make sense?
Projection – its long been rumoured that the RF has been upto financial no good with their funds so this is an attempt to blame the Sussex’s not just by Republic but the RR’s.
The ridiculous lengths these people will go to harass and undermine Harry and attack his wife is unbelievable.
If this was really about charity, they could’ve investigated Andrew’s charity or how the Wessexes haven’t released a report in 3 years. No wonder the republic movement hasn’t gained much steam. I doubt Harry would do something highly illegal with the press and the palace watching his and Meghan’s every move hoping to find something to use against them. This timing is also interesting bc travlyst has a summit soon. There was also the jet/budget flight stunt before the launch of travlyst. Someone does not want this venture to be successful.
You are so right but why? H already has the IG which I think is much bigger than Travalyst! isn’t it more efficient to derail that one instead? or sentebale?
All of that and no one asks what William, the future future, has ever achieved!!!
Because there is a Travalyst conference at the end of this month – they are trying to derail that the way they did last year’s announcement about Travalyst with the Flybe plane BS.
Probably because Harry managed to actually put out a project for sustainability and his brother’s earthshot prize endeavor is still nowhere to be found and heard from.
The IG is well established and successful by now and was set up while Harry was still being painted as the screw up third wheel to W&K.
Travelyst though, is new and is being set up now when Harry is getting more attention than his brother and is not following the Firm’s orders. It’s an easier target.
I thought they were irrelevant! the other senior royals wanted them gone because they were taking all the spotlight; why do I feel like the british press can’t stop talking about them? for them, not to grab the headlines, isn’t it best to ignore them?
There are so many futures and top CEOs in the UK, why focus so much on H&M?
Republic – A royal-shenanigan watchdog group. Exactly.
The leader of this group Graham something (who has a know SM history of bitching about Meghan) immediately began tweeting the Daily Fail and its ilk about his complaints. People are saying that this a planned and targeted attack to taint Harry and his charity work as he is about to open up the Travelyst Summit in about 10 days. The BRF and BM are still working in collusion just like they were before and during the Travelyst Launch and the whole Flybe stunt by the Lazies. Harry’s family does not want him to succeed and is creating circumstances hoping that he comes back to them with his tail between his legs. Yeah, keep dreaming!
On another note, Harry is really staying true to his moniker “Ginger Avenger”.
I mean, if Republic wants Royal Charities to be investigated because of financial shenanigans that is a great idea – most of the royal charities seem sketchy, investigate all of them! Not just Travalyst!
Hey Andrew!!! How are you?? Have you spoken to the FBI?? I see you!
Hey William! How’s the rose garden?
Hey Queenie, how’s the back stabbing and head in sand exercises going? I see you too!
I’d say given the hyper-focus on literally every single move they make, Harry & Meghan would not be dumb enough to commit fraud via charity. The irony never ends, though, given Andrew was *just* caught violating charity laws and we know he’s been making private income through his charitable endeavors for years. Everything peddled against H&M is simply projection from other royals.