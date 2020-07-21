Face shields, hand sanitizer spray and a facial sponge that rivals Clairsonic



I got the heated bag resealers (you get two) that we featured a couple of weeks ago! They take a little trial and error to figure out but after that they’re super easy, work well and do keep me from going back and eating more. I’ve used them on Jelly Bellies to only eat one serving and it’s such a deterrent because you have to rip the bag open to eat more. I didn’t even eat any yesterday, it’s like the bag hasn’t been opened yet. I’m also no longer buying single serve chips and can stop after one serving of those too. Plus you can store the sealers right on the refrigerator because they’re magnetic. Also the bread keeper I got two months ago really works. You can definitely tell that the bread stays fresher longer, and it works for bagels too. It was out of stock when we ran it but it’s back now! Here are some other things I have or are looking at.

Acne treatment gel that really works



I’ve been getting acne on my chin a lot and I think it’s because of my mask. My son has this acne treatment gel by Differin, which we’ve featured before. I finally used it and noticed a huge difference overnight. It really reduced my acne however I did peel just a little. This has over 6,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still over 4.5 stars. Reviewers say this can take about a month to work and that your face will peel and break out before it gets better. I have also been using Tretinoin (ok it’s my kid’s prescription) once a week for over a year so I think that’s why this worked so quickly for me. This is called “the closest thing to OTC Retin-A” as it’s “ a .1% solution adapalene (which is a cousin of retinol).” It’s also recommended that you only use it once a week at first, and work up. People say “After 30 years of cystic acne, this finally healed my skin.”

Face shields for added protection when you need it



Some people are wearing these face shields instead of masks, but you should absolutely wear them with a mask, especially if you’re in a crowd. You can get two for $17 and they have 3.7 stars, 346 ratings and a B on Fakespot. A lot of people mention in the reviews that they come with a plastic film over them that you have to remove before wearing. Other reviews say they’re “super clear” with a “great fit” and call it “a good product for the price and availability.”

An over-the-sink dish rack looks sleek and folds up



I don’t like having a traditional dish rack as I find it bulky on the counter. I have heavy duty cloth dish drying mats and this rubber dish drying mat with channels that we featured last year. (It works well, but it does get cruddier than I’d like.) This over-the-sink dish rack folds up when it’s not in use and can be used over the sink to save space. It has 4.7 stars, 310 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers call it “fantastic,” “strong” and marvel at how many dishes it holds. One reviewer writes “It’s so easy to use, holds everything (plates tuck between the tubes so they truly dry all over), and when not in use, just rolls up into a compact little roll.”

A facial exfoliating sponge that’s said to be better than Clairsonic



This facial sponge by My Konjac Sponge is made with French red clay and konjac powder and is vegan and cruelty free. This has over 1,000 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. Many women say that it’s gentle and non irritating and that their skin looks and feels so much better after using it. It’s said to be just as good as Clairsonic and to be excellent at removing clay masks. Reviewers write “I love using these sponges. My skin looks awesome,” “these sponges are fantastic,” “no other product has ever given me such great results” and “My skin care products go on smoother too! No more clarisonic for me!”

Little facial razors for dermaplaning at home



You may have missed our posts about dermaplaning, which is essentially shaving your face for women. I’ve been doing it for about a year and a half now, along with waxing with Surgiwax (note: I use the Brazilian formula and it should be creamy, not runny when you apply it). It really prepares your skin for serums and makes it kind of glow. Plus it clears up those tiny hairs under your eyebrows (be careful) and on your cheeks. These Silk Touch exfoliating razors by Schick are my favorite and they’re just $5 for 3. They’re the number two bestseller in beauty and have over 18,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still over 4 stars. Women say they’re great at shaping eyebrows and removing peach fuzz, that they’re less damaging than men’s razors and that they work better than similar brands. “The amount of peach fuzz and to my surprise dead skin that came off was shocking and oh so satisfying.”

A pack of 10 hand sanitizer sprays by Suave



I bring spray alcohol with me while shopping and spray my hands with it, I prefer it to gels, but the refills are expensive now. Suave makes spray hand sanitizer now and since alcohol is hard to come by, this would be a good alternative. This meets CDC guidelines for alcohol content as it has 65% ethyl alcohol and kills 99.9% of germs. You get 6 ten-ounce spray bottles of unscented hand sanitizer spray for under $27, making them around $4.50 a piece. That’s not bad and if you don’t need that many you can give some away and/or put them around the house and in your car. These have 4.6 stars, over 1,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say “It’s not sticky and there’s no smell,” “I did not notice a fragrant smell, just a very slight smell of alcohol,” “the mist comes out very fine and it stays in the general area you are spraying” and that they’re “super easy to use and great to keep in the car, diaper bag or desk.”

The most comfortable sheets I’ve ever owned



I got these supersoft microfiber Mellanni sheets in August, 2017, I just checked my order history, which is crazy because they’re my favorite sheets, still feel great and have held up well. I usually just wash them and replace them the same day instead of using my other sheets. One pillowcase got a rip in it, but it’s still usable and I have so many other pillowcases anyway. We’ve featured these before and they’re the number one bestseller in home and kitchen. These come in 43 different colors and in sizes twin to California king, with most Queen sizes under $35. They have over 101,000 ratings, which is the most ratings I’ve ever seen and 4.5 stars. Their Fakespot rating is bad but I’m vouching for them. People call them “super soft and very nice,” “the best sheets I’ve ever bought in my whole life,” “cool and breathable” and a “must buy.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.