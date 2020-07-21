Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s GOP colleague got in her face, called her obscene names

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not my favorite politician, but I respect the hell out of how she conducts herself publicly and politically, especially given the target on her back for being young, pretty, working class and smart. A certain kind of man is triggered by AOC’s existence, and that man is usually old, white, racist, misogynistic and douchebaggy. Guess who that describes? 99% of the RepublicanCongressional caucus. In what was a prime example of AOC getting attacked for merely *existing* in a political space, an old white dude got in her face this week. That dude was one of her colleagues in the House of Representatives.
Tensions flared on Capitol Hill this week when a Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) was coming down the steps on the east side of the Capitol on Monday, having just voted, when he approached Ocasio-Cortez, who was ascending into the building to cast a vote of her own.
In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was “disgusting” for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. “You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho told her.
Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being “rude.”
The two then parted ways. Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), began descending toward the House office buildings. A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular.
“F–king bitch,” he said.
Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal firebrand and social media sensation, is no stranger to attacks from the right. But shortly after the exchange, she said it was the first time since she arrived in Congress that another lawmaker has challenged her so aggressively. “That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever,” she said. “I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.”
Approached a few hours later, Yoho declined to discuss any aspect of the exchange. “No comment,” he said.
Imagine working in this kind of environment and one of your COLLEAGUES gets in your face out of nowhere about something you said about your district and your local police force. “Rude” doesn’t even begin to describe it. And then calling her a “f–king bitch” once she was out of earshot – super-classy, Rep. Yoho. This whole thing is disgusting and I hope Speaker Pelosi drags the everloving f–k out of him.
In case you’re wondering which of AOC’s comments were being referenced by Rep. Yoho, it was a town hall she did last month where she simply said a lot of stuff that she always says, that the police are not the answer to all of society’s ills, that money used to fund bloated, militarized police departments could be better spent on education, mental health resources and social services. She said at one point, “Crime is a problem of a diseased society, which neglects its marginalized people. Policing is not the solution to crime.” That, apparently, triggered Rep. Yoho. I would assume that Fox News has been running AOC stories for weeks about that one town hall.
Update: AOC had some stuff to say on Twitter.
I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday.
Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.
But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020
Gotta love Republican courage from Rep @RogerWilliamsTX: when he undeniably sees another man engaged in virulent harassment of a young woman, just pretend you never saw it in the most cartoonish manner possible and keep pushing.
(He’s lying, by the way. He joined in w/ Yoho) https://t.co/TAjvXBdd9u
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020
What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange?
You were yelling at me too, about “throwing urine.”
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020
Unreal. I can’t even imagine dealing with that in what should be a professional setting. Or in any setting for that matter.
AOC is my favorite politician. She’s around my age and she makes a point on social media to explain how government works and what her job entails in a way I never learned about before, and I really appreciate how accessible she makes it. I think she’ll inspire so many more young men and women to run for office.
GOP disgusts me!
Yes, young, pretty, smart, unafraid, and not seeking validation from white males makes you a threat to their egos. I don’t want to hear anything about women being sensitive. F@ck this guy.
The fact that they think treating women like this sells well for their constituents says it all. Disgusting!
Yoho is such a yahoo. And he’s from Florida, cause of course.
If AOC is wrong, then what is the cause of this spike in crime then, Yoho? BLM? Commie Socialist Facist Antifa? You know his answer would be racist. The who exchange smack of unprofessionalism and racist, misogynistic ageism. Plus white male privilege. Only a white man would dare.
What I love about her is her lack of fear of clapping back and calling this stuff out. For decades Democrats were told to take the high road, be “civil.” There is no virtue in being civil with uncivil people.
I am also amused how obsessed the GOP is about her. There’s a quote that goes around (probably apocryphally attributed to Churchill) about how having enemies is a good thing because it means you took a stand. The right’s hatred of her shows she’s doing something right.
Don’t forget, she’s also targeted because she’s a woman.
Of course it’s an a-hole from Florida. Honestly surprised it wasn’t Matt Gaetz. Pelosi needs to censure all three of those men.
Not just the old white guys. Extreme right wing pundits like Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, and Kyle Kashuv are obsessed with her. Shapiro is mid-30s, Kirk is 27, and Kashuv has only been out of high school a year. Shapiro constantly references and attacks AOC during interviews. All three of them tweet about her constantly and the comments are a nightmare of horrible threats against her. These problems aren’t going away when the old white guys die off. There’s a cast of going white guys just as bad.
Vote them the f*ck out.
This gets me so angry. I can’t even imagine the position she is in. She handles herself extremely well, and this exchange will hopefully give her more strength . Don’t ever change, AOC.
As soon as I saw the headline, I knew it was some white male who did this. Of course.
It’s amazing how intimidated the far right is by her. She’s everything they’re afraid of, and unapologetic about it.
ETA – this is totally inappropriate behavior from an elected official, and if there is some sort of “punishment”, I hope Pelosi does something. Members of Congress should not be permitted to act this way towards each other.
The vitriol she gets is bizarre because it’s tinged with a weird energy. Not just hate for disagreeing on policy but hate tinged with attraction. Like negging but on 1000. Idk if I’m describing it right but I really fear for her.
Pelosi only gives a sh_t about the junior members when it’s time to vote for Speaker or admonish them.
Please make it stop. Please stop misogynistic men. What else is there to say? This guy wants to off AOC like that other guy accused of murdering the federal judge’s son and critically injuring his father…all because he doesn’t like the wife and mother involved in his court case (but also previously stating how attracted he was to Black, Latina and Asian women).
Pelosi won’t do anything, won’t say anything. If she does, she’ll tweet about it at the end of this week or next. These two men won’t face any consequences.
Pelosi is no friend of Rep. AOC and Rep. Omar. Remember when instead of defending Rep. Omar against attacks and lies that she said anti-Semitic slurs, Pelosi pushed to the floor a resolution condemning Antisemitism? A tacit admonition of Omar.
There’s the GOP demographic in a nutshell – if a woman doesn’t immediately respond, or at least – respond in a way you like or worse, dates to disagree with you, you just immediately reduce her to “ a fucking bitch”.
Yoho is the kind of tool that tells women they deserve to be raped for speaking out about anything and was probably one of the losers whining about being friend zoned in high schools and saying that women don’t want “nice” guys because they’re whores.
*Florida Man* goes to Washington.
Disgusting. the people who elected him are probably thrilled.