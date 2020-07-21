Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty
Do you remember the drama around Nicki Minaj’s marriage to Kenneth Petty? Well, there was drama around the whole relationship, especially given that he once took a plea deal on manslaughter and he was convicted of attempted rape. But Nicki became obsessed with him as soon as they started dating in 2018 (they knew each other when they were kids). In the fall of 2019, she announced that she was retiring and planning to marry Petty and have babies with him. She married him in October of last year. And she’s pregnant now.

Nicki posted multiple pics of her bump on her Instagram. The first IG reminded me of Beyonce’s iconic twins announcement in 2017, especially with the way Nicki posed her body. Obviously, Nicki’s IG didn’t include Beyonce’s veil or strange flower arrangement background. Still, it was a visual callback for some reason.

In Page Six’s coverage of her pregnancy announcement, they noted that Petty finally registered as a sex offender in the state of California earlier this year. Yuck. I couldn’t get involved with anyone with that kind of backstory, but Nicki has shown a high tolerance for all kinds of violence, assholery, and perversions. I think this will end in disaster, but I wish her luck with her Petty baby. Incidentally, she has not changed her name to Nicki Petty. But I would assume the babies will have the Petty name.

Photos courtesy of Minaj’s social media.

16 Responses to “Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty”

  1. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:17 am

    Well, this isn’t at all disturbing on so many levels I can’t actually count them…

  2. babsjohnson says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:17 am

    Well, congrats, I guess.

  3. BlueSky says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Kaiser, I agree with what you said on Twitter: she doesn’t look that thrilled to be pregnant.

    • Kaiser says:
      July 21, 2020 at 7:24 am

      right? she looks like she’s going through the motions

    • manda says:
      July 21, 2020 at 7:33 am

      She does look sort of sad on the inside! Good eye. Maybe not surprising though? Maybe she’s not as happy as she thought she would be. I feel like Nikki has had such a hard time since Cardi B came on the scene, and I want to pull her aside and give her a hug or something. I love Cardi too so I can see why she’s jealous, but Nikki is such a better rapper than Cardi. Cardi is just younger

    • TIFFANY says:
      July 21, 2020 at 8:15 am

      She does.

      Would not surprise me if he is cheating .

    • Noki says:
      July 21, 2020 at 8:48 am

      If she doesnt look happy its maybe to due feeling embarrassed about her husbands past,the comments under her posts are relentless. She seems to take a liking to shady people her brother,69 now her hubby.

  4. Joanna says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:21 am

    What a weird baby photo shoot

  5. Alexandrajane says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:25 am

    What is it with these successful, powerful, beautiful women marrying such dead beat men?

  6. Mia4s says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:27 am

    I like to be positive and supportive about any pregnancy announcement…..anyway, I wonder if he is allowed to be alone with the child.

  7. WilliamJoelene says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:27 am

    Aw, Im definitely on the outer here on her look but I agree w comments re Mr Petty. I LOVE her style. I think she looks GREAT!!!!!!!! I mean, compare to Katy Perry?!
    Best wishes to her, and if you’re TTC, pg or experiencing loss, to you too.

  8. Laalaa says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:33 am

    For some strange reason, I love the juxtaposition of her bump and her shoes in the first photo!
    I remember my mum’s friend telling me she saw JLo Booty video as empowering and would gladly let her daughter watch It when she’s old enough, but the Anaconda video screams to her that Nicki has some deep deep issues with herself and she hopes her daughter doesn’t see the video ever.
    So… good luck, Nicki!

  9. grabbyhands says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:58 am

    “The first IG reminded me of Beyonce’s iconic twins announcement in 2017, especially with the way Nicki posed her body. ”

    Someone on another site said “Make it like Beyonce’s photo shoot, but with Party City” and I can’t get over the accuracy.

    I feel sorry for this kid coming into this world to a woman who married and conceived a kid with a registered sex offender, who gleefully makes records with sex offenders and victim blames the rape survivors of her brother.

  10. S808 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 8:35 am

    I feel sorry for the kid and I hate she’s tied to this man for life now. Will he even be able to drop he/she/them off at school when it’s time?

  11. Watson says:
    July 21, 2020 at 8:41 am

    Man. Her childhood must have been all sorts of crazy for her to think marrying and having this guy’s baby is the thing to do.

    Between her husband and her brother…that’s like one too many rapists in the fam.

