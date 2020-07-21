Kadeeja Khan, British model & activist: I ‘represent the norm of having acne’

British model, makeup artist, and skin positivity activist Kadeeja Khan gained popularity when she started posting her flawless makeup looks on Instagram as ‘emeraldxbeauty’ in 2016. In 2017, she decided to do something unprecedented by pulling back the Photoshopped mask and letting her followers see her cystic acne.
In doing so, she opened herself to trolls and bullying reminiscent of her experience in secondary school. But on the flip side, her bold move also helped her obtain over 370k followers to date. In a new interview with Vogue UK, Kadeeja said she was tired of pretending to be perfect. She decided to spread awareness in hopes of ending the stigma around having acne.
On her insecurity about her acne
Growing up, I wished I looked like someone else. I first started getting acne in secondary school. Having people call you things such as ‘pizza face’, ‘nuts’, ‘chocolate’, ‘ugly’, ‘dirty’ or ‘bacteria face’ was really hard. Even thinking about it today hurts me. I used to buy the cheapest foundation — whatever I could afford with my pocket money — and I would put layers and layers of it on, trying my hardest to cover the spots. Of course, it didn’t look good. It actually drew more attention to my skin and the condition it was in. But at the time that’s all I knew. I would wear layers of make-up, powder, foundation, lashes and even coloured contact lenses. I was very insecure in myself.
Why she decided to start showing her skin
I was 21 when I first revealed my skin on the internet. I was a make-up artist at the time and I was heavily Photoshopping my images, using the best colours and lighting for the smooth-skin look. My photos literally looked perfect. You would never have guessed I had even one spot on my face. I would get lovely compliments telling me how flawless I was, how beautiful my skin was, how lucky I was to have perfect skin and questions about my secret to flawless skin. Seeing that hurt me. I knew my skin wasn’t like that — far from it. I was tired of being someone else. I wanted to be myself. I wanted to show the world you’re beautiful no matter what condition your skin is in. So I did a make-up tutorial with no filter [or] edit and three years later I’m helping so many people feel beautiful and confident.
What she wants to communicate
I want the world to know that acne still can be beautiful. It may not be the flawless glossy smooth skin that we’re used to seeing, but it’s still beautiful. If you have acne, you should embrace it and not hide it. Everyone deserves to be beautiful no matter what condition their skin is in.
Misconceptions about acne
That people who have it don’t clean their faces, or we don’t clean our pillows or our diets are unhealthy. We’ve all been brought up in a world where flawless skin, hair, and bodies should look a certain way to be ‘beautiful’, and when people see acne, they treat it like a disease!
Now, when scrolling through Kadeeja’s Instagram posts, you’ll find a lot of photos of her skincare products, short videos of her home-beauty treatments, and pictures showing what her face looks like in reality vs. with makeup and photoshop. Accepting herself and skin fully is giving others the confidence to do the same. I hope that her campaign to normalize acne is successful because my teenage acne-prone self is definitely cheering her on.
REALITY VS PHOTOSHOP 📸💖__ Just a simple reminder that you are worthy with or without clear skin! My skins been up & down lately which can get a little depressing. Having Acne for 10 years + has gotten me use to the up & down rollercoaster😭 However I always remind myself that my skins beautiful no matter what & that it’s just SKIN!💖 LOVE YOURSELF 💖__ #acne #loveyourself #skinpositivity #pcos #photoshop #reality #confidence
These photos were taken a week apart! I’ve learnt to just get use to my skin being on this up & down rollercoaster! One week it’ll be clear/healthy & the next .. well.. looking like this!😅 It’s crazy how much I’ve broken out this time round!😭Although these spots hurt like crazy! On my Face, Neck, Chest & Back!😭.. I’ve just reminded myself to stay positive & look past my appearance!☺️ Always remind yourself .. You’re Beautiful no matter what!💖 LOVE YOURSELF 💖__ #acne #spot #loveyourself #confidence #skinpositivity #skin #happy
How awful for her to have to hide that. She must feel so much better showing herself. I wish for best quality of life for all those with a chronic condition. I think showing this must enhance Kadeeja’s QoL, and help others feel reassured.
It’s nice to see someone being real and hopefully it will help others with self image issues
Do some people just have acne that never goes away? Wow, I never considered that.
I am super impressed by people who can do really good makeup, I was just talking to my friends about how I need to learn how to put it on better because I have such troubles (I’m 42). Also, the fact that she was so good with photoshop impresses me too, because I am so not computery. I have never heard of Kadeeka Khan but she is now on my list of people to watch
Yes; I had acne into my 40′s. It migrated, younger years was more forehead and cheeks, as an adult was more an issue on my chin and neck. While I never had cystic acne to the point I took Accutane, I was on RetinA for it in 6th grade and did the whole gamut of treatments into adulthood. Finally, mid40′s it mostly stopped.
Yup, 8 months of Accutane in my teens cleared the worst of the cystic acne, but it never truly went away, just changed. A lot acne is linked to hormones and those cycle with your cycle. I’m in my 40s, maybe once I hit menopause it will finally stop?
I’m over 60. I still have cystic acne. My skin looks like hers. I was even a tester for Accutane back in the early 1980s.
The ONLY thing that helped clear up my skin was giving up DAIRY and meat. Mostly the dairy, but the hormones they give cattle also affect me, so I gave up meat, too. Even a pat of butter or some whey as an ingredient will break me out. Completely giving up dairy and meat is the only thing that actually really worked for me. I’m not completely vegan, as I still eat eggs and honey.
My skin is clear now, as long as I don’t eat anything that comes from a mammal. BUT, I have all the scars from having cystic acne for decades. If I had a time machine, I would go back to my preteen self and tell me to give up dairy and meat. Doctors told me, “Give up French Fries. Give up chocolate.” That never worked. Dermatologist have no clue. I wasted money on them for years of bad advice.
No, you’re right about derms having no clue! It seems like such a guessing game in dermatology, let’s see if this works, let’s see if that works, try that cream, here’s a steroid! I don’t have acne but I have folliculitis (which causes boils sometimes that fill me with shame, but at least they aren’t in exposed locations, they’re just gross) and rosacea, and nothing really seems to help long-term. I recently read an article about how there is still sooooooo much to learn about the skin and the microorganisms that live on it, and that we will be seeing topical probiotics soon, which excites me!
P.S. I want to learn her photoshop skills.
I’m in my early 40′s and I have had acne, enlarged pores, blackheads, and so on since I hit puberty. Ironically enough, my skin is dry so I have to try and balance hydration with adult acne, yay?
My acne isn’t horrible, thankfully, but it’s rare for more than a week to pass without something popping up. I have a bunch of products in my medicine cabinet: my current go-to’s are Thayer’s witch hazel toner to try and keep my pores clear, as well as The Ordinary’s salicylic acid gel to treat breakouts, and I use a clay mask about once a week (I also cut way back on dairy and that has helped a lot.) I doubt I’ll ever be truly acne-free, but I’ve learned to live with it.
I applaud Kadeeja for being upfront about her skin, because I know that it really can’t be easy.
Yes of course. Especially for women when they go off birth control or have had hormonal changes.
I have some suggestions for her but I used to be her and will only offer advice if requested.
Her photoshop skills are A plus. I am glad she feels comfortable being herself and not hiding her flaws.
My daughter started getting a few pimples in 5th grade and it soon upgraded to full blown acne. She was too young for any prescription meds and struggled with it for years, especially in middle school when kids are so mean. She is a freshman now and finally has a cream that helps keep it toned down but she’ll still get some flare ups. Seeing this will help her so much…just knowing there are other people who also struggle with acne. It seems everyone she knows has clear skin and she has felt like the only kid with acne for years. Hurray for this brave woman!!!!
I’m in my 30’s and still get cystic acne when I get my period. My acne is way better than when I was a teenager (on accutane) but I never thought I’d be at the age I am now still dealing with skin issues. It’s not active acne as much as it is scarring and general redness. I’m still trying to find the right products for my skin to deal with these issues. I admire her for what’s she’s doing, I don’t have the courage to leave my house without makeup.