Troian Bellisario: Figuring out what to wear to the Sussex wedding was a ‘nightmare’

I think back often to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. There was so much drama leading up to it, especially with Thomas Markle and his bulls–t, but the Windsors basically “let” Harry and Meghan have their dream wedding, only the Queen specified that it had to be in Windsor. H&M were given the freedom to invite anyone they wanted, so Meghan invited practically everyone from Suits and even some people she didn’t know, like Oprah. Looking back, I feel like Meghan thought that she was being hired to bring some glamour to the staid institution (of course that glamour blew up in her face). But in any case, the Sussex wedding was “star studded.” Among the guests were Meghan’s Suits costar Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario. Troian recently spoke about all of the fashion anxiety that went into attending a royal wedding:
When Troian Bellisario was invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, picking an outfit wasn’t easy. The Pretty Little Liars star, 34, opened up about her struggle to find the perfect outfit in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar, admitting that she had “extreme anxiety” leading up to the wedding.
“Of course I did, and I had it two-fold,” she told the outlet of her outfit anxiety. “I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed.”
Most of her worries were about wearing “those hat things,” otherwise known as a fascinator. “They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s,” she explained. The actress said she was worried about picking too big or too small of a fascinator. “You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition? It was a nightmare.”
Bellisario — who attended the wedding because her husband Patrick J. Adams was Meghan Markle’s Suits costar — revealed that she looked to her Australian-born stylist, Annabelle Harron, for advice on the hat situation.
“I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, ‘Annabelle, this is not a full hat.’ And she said, ‘It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering.’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.’ And she said, ‘Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!’”
I’m obviously including the wedding photos – Troian ended up wearing a peach-colored Temperley London dress and an Annabella Harron fascinator. It was a pretty look, but much like the Duchess of Cambridge’s “pale yellow” look at the same wedding, Troian’s dress reads as too pale and off-white-adjacent. I mean… what’s with women wearing these pale-as-hell colors to another woman’s wedding?? Just wear a jewel tone, for the love of God. That being said, I do like Troian’s look and the veil is very chic. I can’t even tell that she was in her second trimester at the time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Since when are the pale colors forbidden at a wedding ? It is clearly not white !!
It seems like a weak flex…
Harry knew Oprah before he married, and apparently Oprah and Meghan’s mom Doria attend the same church and have so for years, so it’s possible they knew her as well. Just saying that Oprah as a guest of theirs is not as random as it seems, and we may never know how well they all knew each other before the wedding.
I think it’s obvious that Oprah only noticed Doria once her daughter started dating Harry. Prior to that, there was nothing from Oprah. No inviting Meghan on to her show, no mentioning her in any interviews, not saying how happy she was that her friend’s daughter has a lead role on a hit tv show like a family friend would. Meghan was stuck doing Hallmark movies, a friendship with Oprah (and her circle of friends) could have elevated her career.
Perhaps Harry knew Oprah before he married, I don’t recall saying anything to say they were friends but who knows?
She was not the future Queen C, so nobody would even pay attention to the colour she wore. But Kate being front and centre should have been more sensible.
Troian was doing her best to show respect to her husband’s co worker. And I can tell that he dress is a pastel color.
Unable was being a petty jackoff trying to bring attention to herself at someone else’s wedding.
Agreed. I can’t imagine the stress of shopping for a dress when I am in my second trimester and growing by the day. Plus, it was THE event. She would probably never have another occasion to attend a royal wedding. I would want a dress that would flatter my increasing size. I prefer jewel tones too but she probably didn’t have the time and designer budget of the A listers.
She’s Troian Bellisario. If she doesn’t have the budget, literally no one on earth does.
It is not remotely a bridal look and clearly isn’t white.
Has Troian ever commented on Meghan before? I don’t remember her doing so, so for her to step up to the mic now to talk about wedding fashion is just like …. ok girl? in THIS economy?
Add to this the fact that Troian is mixed race herself, and therefore could relate to and support Meghan on that level, if she chose to. But despite how vocal she is about other topics, Troian never claims her mother’s heritage, and for that she earns a permanent side-eye from me. I mean, her mother is mixed race and yet Troian posted on that misguided Blackout Tuesday “Muting. Listening.” Like GIRL, call your mom or something!
That being said, that dress color was *thiiiiis* close to being too light, but I think it’s fine and she looks beautiful.
Sometimes you’re at the mercy of the questions you’re being asked.
Before I read the article, I thought she looked pregnant. And I haven’t heard of her before, so didn’t know she’d had a baby.
It’s Difficult to find a dress in summer for a wedding that conceals a pregnancy tho, I’ll admit that
I didn’t think the dress was too close to white. I think she looked beautiful and I loved her “hat/fascinator.”
I wish I had more activities to wear fascinators to. As it is, I only wore one once, at my wedding. I really think the British hat and fascinator thing is so fun!
Her dress look like a blush pink/peach, not off white unlike Kate’s. No rules broken there. But I do like her fascinator, I hate most of them and think the ones you see aristos wear are hideous, but hers is nice and simple. There are some amazing fascinators out there, you just don’t see them on kate who wears the most hideous headwear you can find and I think she does it to stand out. Best to keep it simple.
I’m a fan of Troian because of PLL and I had no idea she was already pregnant back then!! I thought she looked absolutely lovely. Simple lines and a great color for her (I don’t think it read as white at all). She nailed the fascinator.
Nothing to do with this lady, but there was a woman at the wedding who was undeniably best dressed. Orange dress, fringe maybe, she was an actress, but not very famous and outlets were scrambling to get her name.
She looked phenomenal. All other guests paled in comparison.