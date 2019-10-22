Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty, but she won’t be going by Nicki Petty, sad

Well, Nicki Minaj did it. She married Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, that shady dude she’s been dating for less than a year. Nicki has been loved up with Petty for almost all of 2019, and it seemed like they went from “casually dating” to “incredibly serious” in about one weekend. There were rumors of an engagement very quickly, and Nicki reportedly got a marriage license late in the summer. We don’t have any wedding photos or anything to confirm that a wedding took place, but Nicki posted this to her Instagram:
Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty… why not just Nicki Petty and be done with it? No, I get it. Minaj is her brand. But her brand is PETTY! Anyway, congrats to Kenneth and Nicki, I guess. I think they both sound like trainwrecks. I wonder if she’s really going to “retire” now that she’s married? My guess is that she’ll retire for a year or two and then do a big comeback, probably when this marriage falls apart spectacularly. Sorry Barbz.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
This will end in tears, police involvement, and restraining orders. That guy is super shady and it wouldn’t surprise me if he used this as a way to attract other women.
Hopefully no kids come from it.
He’s a registered sex offender who did time for killing a person. “Shady” doesn’t quite cut it. smh. Nicki, Nicki, Nicki. What are you doing, girl?
And no prenup either. Shes gonna see just how petty hes gonna get
His rape victim and his other victims (manslaughter) family had to wake up to the news that this POS married a multi millionaire and is enjoying the support of a spouse that will give him the 1% lifestyle.
My heart breaks for them. This has got to hurt.
Don’t worry Karma always comes for those that deserve it…some sooner…some later. He may think he hit the jackpot, but sometimes what you think is a “blessing” turns out to be a curse.
My late grandmother use to always say to us, ‘God don’t like ugly’.
I pray it is sooner for this dude.
You know, some men take their wife’s last name. This situation calls for that. And it will help him after the divorce while he lives on the alimony from her. Plan ahead Mr. Petty like any self respecting gold digger!
Nikki is having a time-out whilst Cardi has her moment. It’s probably not a bad strategy as she needs to give her fans a chance to miss her a little,,.,
are those outfits for Halloween?
because….
…DAYUM, that is some FUG stuff.
Nicki has always Stanned for sex offenders so this is basically on brand for her…
She’s just such a trash human. What’s with her and rapists? Ugh!