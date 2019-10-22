Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty, but she won’t be going by Nicki Petty, sad

Well, Nicki Minaj did it. She married Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, that shady dude she’s been dating for less than a year. Nicki has been loved up with Petty for almost all of 2019, and it seemed like they went from “casually dating” to “incredibly serious” in about one weekend. There were rumors of an engagement very quickly, and Nicki reportedly got a marriage license late in the summer. We don’t have any wedding photos or anything to confirm that a wedding took place, but Nicki posted this to her Instagram:

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty… why not just Nicki Petty and be done with it? No, I get it. Minaj is her brand. But her brand is PETTY! Anyway, congrats to Kenneth and Nicki, I guess. I think they both sound like trainwrecks. I wonder if she’s really going to “retire” now that she’s married? My guess is that she’ll retire for a year or two and then do a big comeback, probably when this marriage falls apart spectacularly. Sorry Barbz.