Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty, but she won’t be going by Nicki Petty, sad

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills

Well, Nicki Minaj did it. She married Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, that shady dude she’s been dating for less than a year. Nicki has been loved up with Petty for almost all of 2019, and it seemed like they went from “casually dating” to “incredibly serious” in about one weekend. There were rumors of an engagement very quickly, and Nicki reportedly got a marriage license late in the summer. We don’t have any wedding photos or anything to confirm that a wedding took place, but Nicki posted this to her Instagram:

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty… why not just Nicki Petty and be done with it? No, I get it. Minaj is her brand. But her brand is PETTY! Anyway, congrats to Kenneth and Nicki, I guess. I think they both sound like trainwrecks. I wonder if she’s really going to “retire” now that she’s married? My guess is that she’ll retire for a year or two and then do a big comeback, probably when this marriage falls apart spectacularly. Sorry Barbz.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.

12 Responses to “Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty, but she won’t be going by Nicki Petty, sad”

  1. BlueSky says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:02 am

    This will end in tears, police involvement, and restraining orders. That guy is super shady and it wouldn’t surprise me if he used this as a way to attract other women.

    Reply
  2. Chelly says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:02 am

    And no prenup either. Shes gonna see just how petty hes gonna get

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:07 am

    His rape victim and his other victims (manslaughter) family had to wake up to the news that this POS married a multi millionaire and is enjoying the support of a spouse that will give him the 1% lifestyle.

    My heart breaks for them. This has got to hurt.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      October 22, 2019 at 11:19 am

      Don’t worry Karma always comes for those that deserve it…some sooner…some later. He may think he hit the jackpot, but sometimes what you think is a “blessing” turns out to be a curse.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        October 22, 2019 at 11:23 am

        My late grandmother use to always say to us, ‘God don’t like ugly’.

        I pray it is sooner for this dude.

  4. Original T.C. says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:15 am

    You know, some men take their wife’s last name. This situation calls for that. And it will help him after the divorce while he lives on the alimony from her. Plan ahead Mr. Petty like any self respecting gold digger!

    Reply
  5. Mignionette says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:19 am

    Nikki is having a time-out whilst Cardi has her moment. It’s probably not a bad strategy as she needs to give her fans a chance to miss her a little,,.,

    Reply
  6. whatWHAT? says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:40 am

    are those outfits for Halloween?

    because….

    …DAYUM, that is some FUG stuff.

    Reply
  7. LadyLaw says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Nicki has always Stanned for sex offenders so this is basically on brand for her…

    Reply
  8. DiegoInSF says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:55 am

    She’s just such a trash human. What’s with her and rapists? Ugh!

    Reply

