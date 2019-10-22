‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ final trailer reveals… more Rey/Kylo beef?

Disney already said that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the last Star Wars (or SW adjacent) movie for a while. They know they overplayed their hand and oversaturated the market, making the core Star Wars films less “special” with all of the prequels and such (Rogue One, Solo). Plus… I know I’m in the extreme minority here, but The Last Jedi was kind of a garbage movie, story-wise. It was extremely unbalanced and I just wish they had tightened up the storyline significantly so that we could actually focus on the important sh-t: Rey and Kylo Ren and whatever the f–k is going on there. So, we already saw first and second trailers and it looked like there would be some kind of showdown between Kylo and Rey and… something. I don’t even know. In any case, here’s the final trailer:

Here’s my thing… it’s clear that Kylo Ren adores Rey. We can argue about biological twinship or the light/dark forces or whether Kylo is hot for Rey. But at the end of The Last Jedi, she clearly rejected him in every way (right??) and so now… the big conclusion to this trilogy is that there’s going to be yet another showdown between them. Is she going to have to reject him again? Or is this, like, Kylo saying “this is bigger than the two of us, I have to kill you to fulfill my destiny,” or whatever? I just find the core of these movies so confusing.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. What was your favorite moment from #TheRiseOfSkywalker trailer? pic.twitter.com/KjQVrfiP0Q — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

The story of a generation comes to an end. ❤️ this Tweet to be one of the first to see the @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker final trailer on Monday! pic.twitter.com/cxUQh5wZ5M — Star Wars (@starwars) October 19, 2019