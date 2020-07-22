The Westminster bells will not chime for the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday, lol

In February, Prince Andrew celebrated his birthday. He had, at the time, recently stepped down from royal duties because he was BFFs with a rapist pedophile and he couldn’t stop lying about it in a BBC interview. Back then, in February, Andrew still had high hopes of making some kind of comeback, especially in the wake of the Sussexit. There were comeback moves around his birthday – there was a birthday party at the Royal Lodge, there was an offer of a naval promotion (which he gallantly deferred!), and of course the bells of Westminster Abbey chimed to mark the special occasion. Yes, the BFF of a known pedophile and human trafficker got his special birthday bells. But of course it will be different for the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday. From the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column:
OH, NO! Will this give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex yet another reason to be resentful? I hear that Westminster Abbey will not ring its bells for Meghan’s birthday next month.
To add insult to injury, it did ring them for the birthday of beleaguered Prince Andrew in February, even though he’d stepped down from royal duties.
They are due to ring for Princess Anne’s birthday, 11 days after Meghan’s. And they will chime again to celebrate the Duchess of Cambridge turning 39 in January.
A spokesman for the Abbey, where Prince William and Kate were married in 2011, tells me: ‘The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.’
However, Harry is sixth in line to the throne, two places ahead of Andrew.
Can you imagine marrying into a family which is this f–king petty and gross? That’s what I keep thinking about – Meghan’s face when someone told her that she wouldn’t be getting any bell chimes for her birthday. I hope she laughed and rolled her eyes. I laughed. Even without the Andrew thing, this would be one of the stupider “look at us, we’re being so rude, we’ll make her so angry by being so rude!” moments from the Windsors. Considering that Andrew got chiming bells for his birthday and he actually committed real crimes like human trafficking and rape… and Meghan’s only crime was “being a black American woman” and “making other royals look lazy,” well… I hope she enjoys her birthday. In LA. In Tyler Perry’s mansion. By the pool. As she gently massages her baby bump.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, IG.
I love that Andrew is “beleaguered,” like he’s just a helpless victim of persecution.
IKR? Poor Andrew. The poors don’t like their children getting raped and victimized by the prince, for some reason.
She really only made one pair of royals look lazy, and she didn’t even make them look lazy. They did that all themselves.
I’m still salty she and Harry aren’t working royals, and I will be salty about it – specifically towards Willnot and Can’t – forever and always.
Me too absolutely
Honestly I bet they do it just to save face?
But these folks are petty lmao. Like they have nothing to do all day but spend money and be petty. Like they are so resentful of people who want to work that they would rather burn their own institution.
I dont think she cares, really. The RR will keep dragging, as I said, because nit doing it or worse, apologising is admiting they have been wrong, and they will never do that.
I doubt she cares, but I wonder if Harry does?
Well, since the bells have never rang on his birthday I doubt it. They didn’t ring for Meghan last year or the year before. When Charles becomes King they will.
How sad for her. Hmm, let me see. Million dollar deals versus bells chiming. I know which I would pick considering they don’t even chime for Harry’s birthday and he’s meant to be the blood royal. Petty much UK?
A royal expert said it only rings for the monarch& monarch’s family& the next heir& family. So technically when Charles is King should ring for Harry etc. Non story but I guess a way to get clicks & feed the petty Fail trolls that Meghan is being excluded from a royal ‘perk’.
+1000
That’s what I got from reading that, too- it wouldn’t have happened anyway? Whatever, I’m sure Meghan was reaaaaally looking forward to it [eye roll].
Exactly.👌
As per protocol, they have never rung for Harry, Meghan, Edward, Sophie, e.t.c
But trust the Daily Heil to turn it into a slight on Meghan.🙄🙄
Yeah…move on. Nothing to see here. Just clickbait.
THIS FAMILY IS SO FREAKING PETTY. I cannot.
She was never going to get them- they’re Only for the queen Philip their kids and will and his family. Meghan didn’t get it last year if the year before. No matter who married Harry they wouldn’t get it
@AprilMay: Sssshh! Never let the facts get in the way of a good story
That’s just another story destined to gain clicks and getting buzz.
So Harry’s never gotten them either? Interesting. Sounds like another example of the DM stirring shite.
What a bunch of petty assholes.
How are bells ringing or not ringing in any way significant or newsworthy?
Imagine being adults, living in the 21st century, and STILL caring about petty sh*t like this. They are sad and pathetic. I hope she laughed.
Does it really matter? They stepped down from their royal duties so I’m sure she wasn’t expecting this, right? I doubt she cares. She’s in LA with her family, happily far from all that drama. This is a non-story for me.
The bell ringing thing is pretty dumb and the fact it is being done for adult children and grandchildren in law is behind dumb. But these are people who give each other ribbons for tolerating adultery so I guess it fits.
Richard Eden of course was being petty and looking for clicks because Harry never got bells and they didn’t just get married. Because why cover the real story of the pedo escaping justice.
This is such a petty and misleading story from that troll Richard Eden. The Bells only ring on the birthdays of the monarch and her children, and since QEII will never die or abdicate there’s a backup so the Cambridges had to be added to that list. So basically all four of the Queen’s children get the bells along with their spouses and all of the Cambridges. The bells didn’t ring for Meghan or Harry last year or the year before and they won’t ring for them until Charles becomes king.
The British strike again! How ever will she survive?! Can’t imagine how upsetting it must be not have bells ringing 1000+ miles away in an airspace which you will not hear and a time zone which you do not live.
Wait…baby bump? Is she pregnant?
Does the average person, walking around London and minding their own business, hear the bells and think “Huzzah it must be our beloved prince’s birthday!” or is it more like “Oh hey, the bells are ringing, that sounds nice?”
We all know she doesn’t care and it seems the bells wouldn’t have rung for her anyway, but its still petty AF that Eden is making this into a “thing” to try to make it seem like its a personal slight.