Thomas Markle: ‘This is the worst time in the world to be whining’

I hoped that because of the ongoing lawsuit, Thomas Markle would not be giving any interviews to the British press at this time. But he is. The Duchess of Sussex is currently suing the Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday because of Thomas Markle selling/giving her letter to them to publish. As part of the ongoing legal shenanigans, Meghan has issued several on-the-record statements about her father, including the fact that she used to give him money, that they once had a close relationship, and that she hasn’t spoken to her father since just before her wedding, because she believes he’s been manipulated by the British tabloid media. I agree that *some* of it is manipulation. But Thomas Markle has shown that he is complete and utter trash. Speaking of, the Sun managed to get ahold of Toxic Tom and wouldn’t you know, he spouted all of the British tabloid talking points! Weird how that keeps happening.

Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle last night warned the royal couple: “This is the worst time in the world to be whining.” And estranged Thomas admitted: “I love my daughter but I really don’t appreciate what she’s become right now.”

Last night he criticised the timing of the book — with almost 150,000 Covid-19 deaths across the United States. He stated: “This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything — because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Finding Freedom claims Meghan has not spoken to her father since he failed to attend her wedding. He was caught staging paparazzi pics of himself before the big day. But the book also includes claims that Meghan, 38, herself set up pap shots when she was starring in TV drama Suits before she met Harry. Mr Markle said: “Apparently Meghan has made deals with the paparazzi. She planned it.”

The 76-year-old, who did not receive payment for speaking to The Sun, has also reacted to the content.

On Sunday, it was reported that Meghan and Harry had “rejected” the idea of getting help to protect her father, as their royal romance grew. He says he was also berated by Harry for co-operating with the press while in hospital recovering from heart surgery. From his home in Rosarito, Mexico, he said: “The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news.”

[From The Sun]

Finding Freedom details the lengths Meghan and Harry went through to try to protect Thomas Markle, actually. The palace courtiers believed that Harry and Meghan should fly to Mexico and see him face-to-face though, and apparently Meghan and Harry refused. Part of me thinks that they refused because Meghan – despite what she’s saying now – already knew that her father was going to be a giant catastrophe and that if she and Harry went to Mexico to see him, he would find some way to screw them over in person. Besides that, they really did offer him security, clothes, acceptance, everything – and he rejected it all, because he’s a toxic a–hole who would rather sell out his daughter.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photos courtesy of WENN, ITV.

38 Responses to “Thomas Markle: ‘This is the worst time in the world to be whining’”

  1. greenmonster says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:22 am

    Then he should stop!

  2. Brit says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:25 am

    You know the desperation has to be real to get this loser out of the pantry 😂 This man has no credibility and using the pandemic to control a couple is getting old at this point. The BM needs to get over it because this obsession they have with controlling their prey is toxic and pathetic. They’re not going back, they’re not dropping the lawsuits and they’re not giving access.

  3. BayTampaBay says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:28 am

    I never understood why a palace courtier or escort did not go to Mexico, pick up Toxic Tom, bring him to the UK, set him up in a country guest cottage (the Windsors have many), and babysit him until after the wedding.

    I believe that if Diana had been alive my above description is exactly what would have happened. I think she would have gone to Mexico and fetched Toxic Tom herself.

    • Tessa says:
      July 28, 2020 at 9:36 am

      I think his mind was already poisoned by Samantha who trashed Meghan.

    • MaryContrary says:
      July 28, 2020 at 9:40 am

      It sounds like they did try that and he refused to let them in or go with them.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 28, 2020 at 9:45 am

      One was sent – it believe it was Harry’s equerry who Thomas turned away multiple times, same with the security team. He REFUSED every and any offer M&H and the palace made to him.

    • Ainsley7 says:
      July 28, 2020 at 9:53 am

      It sounds like that was the plan that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t go along with. It’s implied in Meghan’s communications with her father that he had a fear of flying. Even if he had initially sold them out when H&M went to get him, it still would have been better than what ended up happening.

      • kelleybelle says:
        July 28, 2020 at 10:03 am

        This “fear of flying” didn’t prevent him from flying to the other side of the planet to have sex with teenagers, did it? Meghan has receipts for all of Sr.’s lies. He is, as usual, completely full of it. Only another press intimidation tactic. And I don’t believe for a minute that this shit-heap wasn’t paid. Once again he shows the world how much he does not love Meghan. At all.

      • Mumbles says:
        July 28, 2020 at 10:16 am

        This is the first I’ve ever heard of Markle flying to have sex with minors. And a google search came up with nothing.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        July 28, 2020 at 10:21 am

        I don’t know about minors but Thomas Jr sold a story (can’t remember which rag) about how Daddy Dearest used to go on ‘sex holidays’ to the Phillipines and bragged to his son about how great the weed was and how cheap it was to pay women to do whatever you wanted them to do to you. From what I recall of the article it was hinted that he was still married to Doria at the time.

        Daddy was quoted in the Fail about breaking Jr’s legs over this and saying it was all lies.

      • kelleybelle says:
        July 28, 2020 at 10:34 am

        @ Mumbles, it was all over the place after one of Jr.’s interviews. He would fly to Thailand and the Philippines for teen-aged prostitutes. Illegal in the States so he was going for a reason. It was well-documented. Jr. even mentioned the fights it caused with his wife (Doria) and how Sr. would mail packages over to those countries at Christmas. You missed the “Thailand Tom” stories? The man is a bona-fide creep.

  4. Ennie says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:33 am

    I don’t want him in my country, can you take him back?

  5. Ariel says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:33 am

    The Royal family’s racism, snobbery and dysfunction at this point are like- yeah, they’re vile, petty, vain and gross. No new news.

    But this guy continues to appall me to the depth of my soul.
    He is supposed to be her father.
    There aren’t words to describe the full awfulness of his actions.

    • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
      July 28, 2020 at 10:18 am

      And Charles is supposed to be Harry’s father, and yet, he throws him under the bus to get better press for himself, or to take the heat away from himself.

      While most *normal* people would give our very lives to keep our kids safe, the BRF and parents like TT are NOT “normal”.

      Reply
  6. taylor says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:34 am

    The UK tabloid press is so malicious and witnessing the full-scale destruction of Meghan’s character through several articles every single day for the last 2+ years has been harrowing. Thomas cannot possibly love her. In fact, it seems like he hates her. A lot.

  7. Tessa says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:35 am

    HE’s on the media gravy train again.

  8. JanetDR says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:35 am

    So hush your noise fool!

  9. Lisa says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:36 am

    I was wondering when they would roll him out.

  10. Nev says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Please please pleeeeaaaassssseeee go away.

  11. Jessica says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:44 am

    He is not a good person or a loving father. He should have some shame and be quiet now.

    • Charfromdarock says:
      July 28, 2020 at 9:55 am

      That man has no shame.

    • A says:
      July 28, 2020 at 10:06 am

      There’s no reasoning with someone like this; in his mind, he’s the victim here. I’m surprised Meghan was going to have him at the wedding at all. I assume the idea was that he would do more damage if he weren’t invited.

  12. AnnaKist says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Ugh. He’s turned up again, just like the proverbial bad penny. So, is he putting his whining into hiatus? You’ve done your dash, boyo. Even if Meghan ever decides to take the high moral ground, the most he can hope for/expect is civility. You know, like when you get permanently sourpuss checkout chick again, but there’s no way you’ll allow her behaviour to determine y-urs and you just smile and thank her. That’s IF she decides to let him back in. He’s standing just inside, but it’s still glacia;

  13. Ella says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:56 am

    They even rolled him out! Screams of desperation and panic. Hehe!

  14. Marivic says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:57 am

    First, I don’t wish Thomas Markle on anyone. Even on my enemy.

    Second, Thomas Markle news and the rage against the Finding Freedom book are a diversionary tactic by the Royal Family and the British tabloids. They are used to cover up for another royal member David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, who was in Epstein’s infamous little black book. They are being used as scapegoat for another alleged royal pedophile. Another major, major royal scandal.

  15. Sofia says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am

    He’s complaining about them whining when all he’s done and currently doing is whining lmao

    • kelleybelle says:
      July 28, 2020 at 10:05 am

      And it’s not Harry and Meghan even whining. They had nothing to do with the book, so you can tell who’s behind it!

  16. MsIam says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:05 am

    The professional whiner whines again. What an awful toxic person. I hope he never comes into Archie’s presence, that child doesn’t deserve to have Smurkle inflicted on him, ever,

  17. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:09 am

    He’s the actual worst. Too bad she can’t file a cease and desist order on him, or file a defamation lawsuit against him. I guess she doesn’t want that leading to further drama. It just goes to show how resilient of person she is to have to be dealing with all his toxicity in addition to all the sh*t w the RF. Sad that neither of them have much of a supportive family. Thank goodness for Doria though! I’m sure she’s like a breath of fresh air.

  18. Tessa says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:33 am

    The Meghan attackers put this man on a pedestal and want her to “apologize”. So sickening.

  19. Coco says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:36 am

    “Don’t listen to them! Listen to meeeee!” Whines famed whiner.

  20. Giddy says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:36 am

    I picture TM’s days on a loop; scratching, belching, whining, farting, chugging beer, whining some more. Repeat ad infinitum.

