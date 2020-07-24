Kanye West is rejecting Kim’s pleas to talk, he won’t allow her to come to Wyoming

For a week now, people have claimed that Kanye West is somehow magnifying his mental health issues as a way to get attention for his album release. The album Donda was supposed to come out today. As of this writing, it has not been released. Did he decide to push the release? Was the album not finished? I don’t see how it could be finished, but he’s released unfinished work before. Did he decide to delay because Taylor Swift’s fairy-dusted folklore came out at midnight? Who knows. As for Kanye’s mental health at the moment… the Kardashians went to TMZ again to talk about what’s going on behind the scenes:

Kanye West’s making it a struggle for Kim Kardashian to reach him — he’s ducking some calls and rejecting her pleas to join him in Wyoming. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … there’s been very little communication between husband and wife since he jetted off for his South Carolina rally last weekend, and zero face time. We’re told Kim has made attempts to talk to Kanye about his mental state … but he’s not receptive. Our sources say she’s twice suggested flying to their ranch where Ye’s been staying to help him out, but he’s shot her down both times. Obviously, there’s been a lot more to talk about, as Kanye’s gone on 2 separate Twitter rants this week blasting Kris Jenner, comparing his life to “Get Out,” claiming his family’s trying to have him involuntarily committed … and suggested Kim tried to cheat on him with Meek Mill, so he wants to divorce her. This all went down after that bizarre SC rally, where Kanye declared Harriet Tubman didn’t free any slaves, and got very personal about abortion and started crying. Our sources say Kim was concerned about Kanye’s behavior well before the rally though. We’re told she was worried earlier in the month when he was in the Dominican Republic, so she flew to be with him … and knew then something was seriously off. We’re told Kim had to leave Kanye to get back to their kids, and after that — without any heads up — he went to SC for his rally, and it’s been all downhill from there.

[From TMZ]

In the Kardashian-approved narrative provided by People Magazine this week, sources said that Kim and Kanye were already talking about divorce before his current manic episode. Which, I think, is the key to explaining so much about what’s happened the past few weeks. Clearly, Kim and Kanye have been having issues for months, and that was backed up by all of the reporting about how unhappy they were together in April, May and June. They’ve been spending a lot of time apart. My guess is that at some point, Kim broached the subject of divorce or a more permanent separation and… that got the ball rolling on all of this. That’s why Kanye has been attacking the Kardashian-Jenners, that’s why some of this is happening. He clearly doesn’t believe Kim is “on his side.” And her absence is one of the reasons why this episode feels different and worse.

Also, Kim is just doing basic PR work – she’s aware that people feel like she should pick up and run after Kanye and “manage” him. She’s letting us know that she’s tried to talk to him and he refuses to communicate.