Princess Beatrice ‘can’t wait to have kids of her own,’ she wants to get preg ‘very soon’

I sort of figured out why Princess Beatrice’s wedding portraits have been bugging me all week – it’s because the actual vibe between Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi doesn’t seem like a happy, loving bride and groom. Say what you will about Jack Brooksbank (he’s a tequila salesman!) but on his wedding day, he was BEAMING. He was so happy to marry Eugenie. Eugenie looked so happy too. Bea and Edo just don’t have any kind of “we’re so happy on our wedding day” vibe. At all. Maybe because no couple should ever get married to change the subject away from the bride’s father being a rapist and the BFF of pedophile human traffickers.

Anyway, would you like to hear more about Beatrice-as-stepmum? She is now stepmum to Edo’s four-year-old son Wolfie and for months, palace PR has been hyping the idea that Beatrice will be a perfect stepmother and that Bea is doing all the work of ensuring Wolfie’s happiness, not his mother Dara Huang. Well, as part of People Magazine’s series of royal exclusives, they reveal that… Beatrice is a wonderful stepmother.

Princess Beatrice is now a wife — and a stepmom! When Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter wed Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, they had a very special person serve as both best man and page boy: Edoardo’s 4-year-old son Wolfie, who wore pale blue silk shorts with an ivory silk shirt by Amaia. This marks the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so. “Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. The insider previously told PEOPLE that Princess Beatrice has “embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset. He is very much part of their life,” the source said.

[From People]

I bet Wolfie looked cute. I wonder why he wasn’t included in any of the wedding portraits carefully released by the palace? That’s one of the things that really bugged me – I actually appreciate the fact that Wolfie’s existence has not been used to bash Edo, Dara or Beatrice, but the wedding would have been a wonderful moment to at least give a visual acknowledgement of Wolfie’s inclusion in their family. But whatever. It will be interesting to see how the stepmother thing plays out, especially if Bea gets pregnant quickly. Speaking of:

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Princess Beatrice with a baby carriage? The newlywed wants to start a family with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sooner rather than later. “Bea can’t wait to have kids of her own,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it’ll happen this year.”

[From Us Weekly]

“… And is hoping it’ll happen this year.” I hope she means pregnancy and not a whole-ass baby this year, because it’s July and there’s some gestating that needs to happen. Some people theorized that the suddenness of the wedding might mean that Bea was already knocked up. I…. doubt it. Maybe I’m wrong! But I do think she’ll get preg right away.