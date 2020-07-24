Princess Beatrice ‘can’t wait to have kids of her own,’ she wants to get preg ‘very soon’

I sort of figured out why Princess Beatrice’s wedding portraits have been bugging me all week – it’s because the actual vibe between Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi doesn’t seem like a happy, loving bride and groom. Say what you will about Jack Brooksbank (he’s a tequila salesman!) but on his wedding day, he was BEAMING. He was so happy to marry Eugenie. Eugenie looked so happy too. Bea and Edo just don’t have any kind of “we’re so happy on our wedding day” vibe. At all. Maybe because no couple should ever get married to change the subject away from the bride’s father being a rapist and the BFF of pedophile human traffickers.
Anyway, would you like to hear more about Beatrice-as-stepmum? She is now stepmum to Edo’s four-year-old son Wolfie and for months, palace PR has been hyping the idea that Beatrice will be a perfect stepmother and that Bea is doing all the work of ensuring Wolfie’s happiness, not his mother Dara Huang. Well, as part of People Magazine’s series of royal exclusives, they reveal that… Beatrice is a wonderful stepmother.
Princess Beatrice is now a wife — and a stepmom! When Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter wed Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, they had a very special person serve as both best man and page boy: Edoardo’s 4-year-old son Wolfie, who wore pale blue silk shorts with an ivory silk shirt by Amaia.
This marks the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so.
“Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. The insider previously told PEOPLE that Princess Beatrice has “embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset. He is very much part of their life,” the source said.
I bet Wolfie looked cute. I wonder why he wasn’t included in any of the wedding portraits carefully released by the palace? That’s one of the things that really bugged me – I actually appreciate the fact that Wolfie’s existence has not been used to bash Edo, Dara or Beatrice, but the wedding would have been a wonderful moment to at least give a visual acknowledgement of Wolfie’s inclusion in their family. But whatever. It will be interesting to see how the stepmother thing plays out, especially if Bea gets pregnant quickly. Speaking of:
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Princess Beatrice with a baby carriage? The newlywed wants to start a family with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sooner rather than later.
“Bea can’t wait to have kids of her own,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it’ll happen this year.”
“… And is hoping it’ll happen this year.” I hope she means pregnancy and not a whole-ass baby this year, because it’s July and there’s some gestating that needs to happen. Some people theorized that the suddenness of the wedding might mean that Bea was already knocked up. I…. doubt it. Maybe I’m wrong! But I do think she’ll get preg right away.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I actually like that Wolfie wasn’t in any of the official pictures that were released to the public. I hope they continue to protect his privacy as much as possible.
I reckon they probably will, I think they seem pretty protective of little Wolfie’s privacy. I saw a picture of them driving in a car together once, and Edo was trying to hiding a little boy’s face (who I assume was his son? I have no idea what he looks like, given the lack of pictures out there! But it was certainly a little boy sitting next to him in the car) with his hat from the paparazzi. So I’m not sure they really want his pictures out there.
@Becks1 – I agree with you 100%. If Wolfie was present in pictures released to the Royal Rota, he would then be fair game for the tabloids, The commentariat of the Daily Fail would go into overdrive mocking his Chinese heritage.
Same, I appreciate when parents protect their child’s privacy, as much as I would also love to see how cute he looked!
Thinking ahead, I wonder what it would look like if they do have a baby – their is somewhat of an expectation for royal children to be in the public eye, although that may not be so strong for Beatrice. I’m just imagining how awkward it would be to have one child constantly not included in photos etc.
The BRF will use any child of Beatrice’s for all the mileage they can get out of it.
I think the mom of the boy might say no to public pics? I have no idea if he’s been seen in official photos before. I’ve never seen a pic of him. As far as the vibe? Meh. My husband is super awkward with pda and hates being photographed (he’s an engineer for context) and if you looked at pics of us you’d think we were casual acquaintances. I would never guess at a couple’s closeness by a picture.
Is it bad that all I can think of is when she and her sister unintentionally dressed like the evil stepsisters from Cinderella?? Evil sister turns into evil stepmother?
I’m sure this has no basis in fact and she is a wonderful bonus parent, it just made me giggle.
PS if she IS pregnant, she is very early and won’t be delivering this year with that tiny waist!
Not everyone sees their wedding day as the greatest day of their life.
Agreed. Mine was just a formality- but I guess I am on the minority. A couple of very close friends of mine surprised me by having very splashy weddings, so who knows?
Edo gives me a Philippe Junot vibe. (Worthless, playboy, social climbing, first husband of Princess Caroline).
I hope it works out well for her. I really do but I feel the same way too.
I have concerns about Edo too but I do not think he is in the same league as Philippe Junot.
I never understood why Princess Caroline of Monaco ever married Philippe Junot. The only reason I can come up with is that she was trying to spite her mother. Caroline’s second marriage I understood.
She finally ended up married to her mother’s choice, Ernst, and is miserable.
Be a couple for awhile. I hate when newly “blended” families try to immediately blend in more. Make Wolfe feel he is important & then in a year or two add another. Too many people rush into parenthood (of course there are some situations when the mother is older it makes sense if kids are wanted) often I feel women had a “need to compete” w/the mother of the bonus children.
Maybe Dara asked that he not appear in any published photos?
Also Edo and Bea aren’t looking at each other in any of the pictures.
I am glad they are keeping Wolfie private. Hopefully her dreams of having a child come through.
If she wants kids, I hope it’s because she /actually/ wants them and not because she feels she’s getting too old (she’s 31 going onto 32 so she’s not /that/ old)
I think she’ll try and get pregnant before Eugenie does. I think people made a big deal that she was the older and single sister at eugenies wedding, not that it matters at all. But unfortunately people always get shamed. So if she does get pregnant quick it will probably be her way of sticking it to those haters.
THEORY: Beatrice is not an ordinary girl. She was raised royalty. They do not see relationships necessarily as we would. She tried the love thing and it cost her ten years of her life. Maybe – just maybe- Beatrice felt herself being too old- which she is not- and Edo came around, a childhood friend, and they decided to settle ?
I am getting tired of the only theories being 1) Edo and Betarice are so in love and Dara was the one lying to her parents that they were still together and 2 ) Edo is just in for connections and has conned poor Beatrice into believing he loved her.
This being said, she does look more into him…maybe this is reading too much, but also I have known a lot of women that entered relationships with men that were not that into them hoping time would change? This sounds grandmother´s tale, but is more common than we think.
Maybe they both decided it was just time to get married, that they were friends and they would be good to each other… and by good, you can have any reading ( him for connections, her for love, etc)
All I am saying is that, although I truly do not feel any extreme romantic vibes in any their photos, I do see them being comfortable with each other, so I do believe they are both getting what they want out of the relationship. They are fine enough with how things are going, that they both allowed themselves to be used by Andrew, from visiting the Chinese ambassador after Andrew was fired to deliver a special note from the Queen, to this small wedding that was nothing but courting favor with the Queen.
He doesn’t look like a super-enthused groom. He looks like someone whose family went to Disney and he already didn’t really care much for it and then his wife made him pose with one of the princesses.
They’ve been married what, a week? And the press is already on baby talk. Good grief. Anything to distract from Andrew I guess.