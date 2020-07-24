Gabrielle Union gets shamed for Kaavia’s natural hair: ‘She is a year and a half’

Gabrielle Union is speaking out again about self-love. Specifically, teaching her daughter Kaavia, 20 months, and step-daughter Kaya, 13, about loving themselves and by extension having pride in everything “afrocentric” about their hair and features.
This is not surprising as Union has been vocal about the struggles that black actresses experience due to lack of black hairstylists and makeup artists on set. She also recently opened up about her struggle with hairloss after IVF treatments.
Promoting her haircare brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, Union says she wants her daughters to be focused more on healthy hair and hair as self-expression versus how hair SHOULD look. She states that growing up as the only black girl in her school, she felt othered because no one had hair like hers. This led her on a years-long journey to hair acceptance.
“Your hair is a part of you and it’s an extension of you, but it has to start with self-love and pride in your Blackness and Afrocentric features, whether that be your hair, your nose, your lips or your body,” Union says.
Union adds that she and husband Dwyane Wade “are constantly reaffirming our kids, especially now, when there are so many external forces that are anti-Black. It is always pride and live your best life and live your best Black life. And let your curls do what they do.”
Union’s also brushing off the haters on social media who make disparaging remarks about her toddler’s hair.
“I’ll see comments and people are like, ‘Why is her hair never done?’ And I’m like, ‘She is a year and a half.’ I don’t want to give her a complex about what is an acceptable style.”
Union is determined to let Kaavia and Zaya be the decision-makers when it comes to their hair.
“Some days Kav will hand you her brush and she’ll want a little afro puff. And some days she just wants to wake up and go,” Union says. “And Zaya went from pink hair to blonde. If you want to switch it up every day, great. What you do with your hair is your own personal choice. For me, the focus is on healthy hair, not on what you do with it.”
Her hope: that “more folks are going to lean into really celebrating how we are, naturally, because it’s all dope and amazing and beautiful and there’s no one right way or wrong way to exist.”
It comes as no surprise that Gabrielle is taking this tack in raising her daughters. I believe that encouraging young girls to love their natural selves makes them formidable voices in the world. When the focus becomes more about inner strength and self-love it translates into outer beauty and pride.
As far as mom-shaming women for not “combing” their black daughters’ hair, let it be. Children rough house and play, which makes doing their hair every day a fruitless and tedious task that both mother and daughter will grow to hate. Teaching them to love their hair no matter what removes the need for perfection and is indeed the very definition of “hair love.”
All black daughters (including me) have one or many stories about your Mom or someone attempting to comb and subdue your hair into some acceptable style. I follow Union on Insta and never actually gave a thought to that Kaavia’s hair, a child who looks so blessedly happy. So I rebuke all the hair criticizers – let the child and Gabby live, she will have enough hair drama once she turns 5 once the thickness of her curls kicks in.
I follow alot of these blogs on Insta (shaderoom,hollywood unlocked etc) and it be our own people criticising our hair the most. I remember how BET got in trouble teasing Blue Ivys hair.
I seriously don’t see what there is to criticize??? Looks totally fine to me!? Like any toddler, wtf– some people seriously have no position to be criticizing things they have zero clue about. Go look at any young kid, their hair is all over the place no matter how often you brush it LOL
And yeah – raise your hand if you loved getting squished between moms knees for her to pull knots out of your hair. Nobody liked that …
OMG what an adorable little girl! Her hair looks fine to me.
Isn’t she? And she’s perfect the way she is.
What an adorable child!
I love how great of a mommy Gabrielle is😍♥️. It is beyond obvious she was meant to be one and she fought hard to become one. Thank you for sharing that last video. Just made my morning THAT MUCH BETTER♥️♥️. Her love for her daughter reminded me of my mom’s love.
When I was Kaavia’s age, I had no hair. She’s a BABY! Leave her hair alone.
My thought was at least she has hair. I had a few wisps at her age.
That child is adorable, and her hair is perfect
I agree. If that’s natural hair, it’s beautiful.
I see nothing wrong with this adorable child´s hair. Growing up in Brasil, I know what is like to have textured hair and getting shamed for it. The urge is always to tame the hair rather than let it be. I cut most of my hair now and I am having it grown naturally and it has been very difficult to do the hair care routine because textured hair needs a lot of attention when it comes to moisture and styling. I frankly only straightened it because it was a once a week effort, but with natural hair you must apply a gel or oil every single day…
But it does look good. I am thinking about braiding, but not sure. Anyway, the girl is cute, her hair is fine.
People are exhausting. I’m not American so haven’t ever really understood the comments about natural black hair. I have 4 kids and at various stages of their lives their hair has been horrible. Messy, knotty and depending on what they did that day even smelly. People policing other people’s kids hair? God I’m so done with everything these days.
+1
Sonja I don’t get your comment about criticizing natural hair being an American phenomenon. It’s a problem for the entire African diaspora- a commenter above said she experienced hair shaming in Brazil and Chimimanda Ngozi Adichie writes about it in her work when talking about growing up in Africa. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong but I think it’s been black US activists who have been trailblazers in promoting acceptance of natural black hair texture.
I love seeing the love between Gabby and Kaavia. None of our business how Kaavia’s hair is done
What a ridiculously cute baby. She is adorable.
I *could* say that her hair looks great (it does) and is totally normal for a toddler (it is), but that’s not the point. Criticising a black child’s hair in that way is racist. Plain and simple. RACIST. I love Gabrielle’s approach and how she handles it.
If anyone is interested, ‘Don’t Touch My Hair!’ by Sharee Miller is a great picture book that teaches kids about the importance of asking people before touching their hair. I’m ashamed that it took me til I was an adult to understand that that’s a micro aggression. (I have cringey memories of asking a kid in high school if I could touch his hair.) It also took me too long to understand the racial traumas inflicted on Black women because of & through their hair. I’ll be raising my daughter to do better than me!
Nothing wrong with that baby’s hair
These pictures are a great way to start the day! What a cutie!
what does “why is her hair never done?” even mean regarding a one-year old? how do you DO a one-year old’s hair? like, I’m not using hairspray or hot tools there, what are they talking about??
I think it means taming every piece of frizz, getting it all either gelled or combed into “submission.” My youngest is about to turn 5 and finally has enough hair to get into pigtails…it looked like Kaavia’s for a long time—at that length, there is little to “do” to it! But look at KKW’s And Kylie’s girls, whose hair is ALWAYS “done,” and in my opinion looks pulled tight and slicked down more than is comfortable and/or necessary for a child that age.
I am white and my kids are mixed race. I definitely have heard the comments from my Mother-in-law about my daughters’ hair never being “done.” She never was rude about it, just little comments like “oh I remember at that age my hair was always popping out everywhere too.” I sensitively took it as an assertion that I didn’t *know* how to do their hair 🙄 (I can braid and also grew up with curly hair). I’ve let it go now.
I feel sorry for the person that could look at this baby’s face and see anything wrong.
People, especially those who have succeeded by rigidly sticking to expected norms, have a weird insistence on making sure others stay in line. Sort of like, “Well, I had to lose weight/change my style/modulate the way I speak/ straighten my hair in order to gain acceptance, what makes you think you can just be you?”
By FAR the biggest complaint I hear about my kid, who is white, is about her hair – why doesn’t she have a ponytail? Why is it messy? If her hair isn’t long, HOW CAN PEOPLE TELL IF SHE’S A GIRL? This is seemingly a huge source of anxiety for many of my (female) relatives. I always think “What, are you afraid people might accidentally treat her well because they don’t know any better?”
ETA I know this is not exactly the same conversation. People’s comments are annoying, but not threatening, which is a privilege in itself.
This comment is so important – thank you.
That child is simply adorable.
WORD.
She’s adorable, loved, and happy.
Everyone needing to find something to criticize about her obviously needs to have their diapers changed.