Prince Harry & Meghan are suing ‘John Doe’ paparazzi for invasive drone photos

I’ve been aware, secondhand, that there are weird, invasive drone photos of Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex and little Archie in LA, but I haven’t seen or looked for those photos. Again, the Sussexes are staying at Tyler Perry’s mansion, which has all of the LA-mansion vibes you would expect, including a big backyard and a pool and whatever else. It’s very clearly private property, and in some kind of gated community (which is why paparazzi can’t stake out the mansion and sit outside of the property in their cars). So the paps have got drones flying overhead and sometimes the drones get photos of Harry, Archie and Meghan, and then those photos get sold to British or European magazines and papers. And now the Sussexes are suing:
They stepped away from their royal duties and left Britain. But Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, contend in an invasion of privacy lawsuit filed on Thursday in California that they haven’t been able to escape the paparazzi, who the couple accuse of using drones and telephoto lenses to take unauthorized photos of their son, Archie. The photos show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their 14-month-old son in the backyard of a secluded estate in the Los Angeles area where the family has been staying since earlier this year, the lawsuit said.
The defendants were not named in the lawsuit because the couple do not know who took the photos, according to the complaint, which listed the defendants as John Does. The couple’s lawyer is seeking to subpoena people who may have knowledge about the intrusions. Prince Harry and Meghan are suing under a so-called paparazzi law in California, under which a person can be held liable civilly for airspace intrusions to take photographs of a person on private property. The lawsuit is the latest clash between the British royal family and the media over privacy issues.
“The plaintiffs have done everything in their power to stay out of the limelight — except in connection with their work, which they freely admit is newsworthy,” the lawsuit said. “But the photos at issue are not news. They are not in the public interest. They are harassment.”
The couple have retained the lawyer Michael J. Kump, whose other clients have included Kim Kardashian West.
“Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home,” Mr. Kump said in a statement on Thursday. “No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right.”
Prince Harry and Meghan discovered that someone was shopping photos of their son and had claimed they had been taken on a recent public outing in Malibu, according to the lawsuit, which said that Archie had not been out in public since the family arrived in Southern California.
“It is one thing for parents to share photos of their children, on occasion, with supporters — particularly when doing so has the salutary effect of reducing the bounty on their children’s heads,” the lawsuit said. “It is something else entirely to cede all control to photographers driven by commercial incentive alone. Simply put, it is the plaintiffs’ choice when and how to share photos of their son.”
The Times also notes that the Sussexes complained about the Daily Mail “publicized the location of the Los Angeles-area estate where they were staying.” Which is true, the DM has made that into Harry and Meghan’s formal title now: The Duke of Sussex Who Is Living In Tyler Perry’s LA Mansion. The Sussexes also installed “a large mesh fence to prevent the paparazzi from photographing them at the estate from a ridgeline,” but the paparazzi “have flown drones a mere 20 feet above the house, as often as three times a day, to obtain photographs of the couple and their young son in their private residence… Others have flown helicopters above the backyard of the residence, as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 7:00 p.m., waking neighbors and — their son, day after day. And still others have even cut holes in the security fence itself to peer through it.”
It’s illegal for Harry and Meg to shoot down drones in their “airspace,” although that would be an interesting experiment, especially when drones are a mere 20 feet away. Anyway, my feeling this whole time is that as soon as the British papers knew that the Sussexes had moved to LA, they sent paparazzi and tabloid reporters to the city to basically stalk Harry and Meghan 24-7. Just further evidence that the Sussexes do, in fact, need their security.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I saw a picture of Doria and Archie on Instagram (which was printed in a German magazine) and wondered about this. God, I can’t imagine being hunted like this and good for them for suing
Yeah, this isn’t about pictures cause American outlets aren’t using them, British outlets aren’t publishing them either (though I think they’re using them for talking point and it’s how they knew Doria is staying with them). It’s about harassment. They’re trying to make life miserable for them both in an effort to drive, at least Harry, back to England. This isn’t the first time they sued over drone pictures either (they were forced out of their first home in England because of drone pics).
The John Doe aspect is interesting too. I think they can go after anyone who published the photos.
Are you referring to the country house they rented?
Yes.
@S808 – Did not the owner of the house or the decorator of the owner sell pictures of the interior of the house to the Daily Fail or am I getting this story mixed up with another story?
Also, does anyone know why there is such a negative view of someplace in the Cotswold called Soho Farmhouse? It is my understanding this place is basically just a English version of a Yank County Club.
To my understanding, it was Splash News who took the drone shots. Harry sued them and won damages.
@Bay – I think that did happen, but it was different from the drone shots. The drone shots apparently were such that someone could figure out where they were living from the pictures, which is why they had to move. I sometimes wonder if they had been able to stay in the Cotswolds and slightly removed from the royal cesspool if things would have been different for them. But probably not.
What happened with their country house was incredibly sketchy. The Royal Rota was part of that which lead me to believe the BRF supported the harassment. After that the Sussexes were given Frogmore, formerly used for servants.
The agency that took the photos is credited as X17 on a Swiss site that got the photos of Archie and Doria from a German mag. The Swiss site has since taken down the photo/post. This German mag – Bunte – even had a small pic of D&A on their cover on last week’s edition.
Those scanned page are the ones that are all over Insta, Tumblr, Pinterest.
And today that mag Bunte had the gall to report on their site that M&H are suing.
May M&H sue them and X17 out of existence!
This just reeks of desperation from the media and BRF at this point and it’s getting increasingly unhinged. It’s seems the longer the Sussexes stay away, work and thrive because they are despite what anyone says, it’s making them more and more desperate. We have reporters unraveling with bitterness and rage towards them. You got fashion editors practically begging Meghan to continue dressing like a royal so they can make money. They make accusations against them like the republic did and Harry nips it in the bud and they complain that the no comment is the way to go. You have some reporters and historians arguing on podcasts and videos over them. I mean, they are losing it and that’s not even counting in the Covid mess, lack of international gigs especially since the tabloids have been shut out. The finding freedom book is being serialised in American media mostly and only a few in Britain are receiving it, so they’re salty about that. When I say both the BM/BRF screwed up is not an understatement. If anything, it’s becoming a little scary because these institutions are control freaks.
I saw the photo of Doria and Archie (didn’t realize how horribly invasive the process was, and I will not be looking for others) and while this is terribly superficial, I feel it needs to be said that Doria looks incredible and is yet another reason I need to take up yoga.
::small voice::
Right? If yoga and SoCal makes me look like that in my 60s, sign me up!
lol i thought she looked amazing too! in the 60s and fresh and youthful and aging gracefully
Drones are illegal in CA due to FAA regulations, civil not criminal. H&M have an attorney and I do wonder if there are additional laws on privacy which might apply. I’m thinking specifically of harassment and stalking. I can anger easily on this topic because I’ve been a victim. I also cool quickly. As to H&M, I hope at some point they are just left the F alone by the BRF family and press.
Unfortunately, I don’t think they will leave them alone. When you free yourself of control and stop letting abusers abuse you and set boundaries, it will get worse before it gets better. Because these people have been so used to control that in that the anger, rage and desperation kicks in. Harry and Meghan are extremely brave because the BM and RF want and need them to fail and nothing has worked to stop them. They’ll keep trying and various ways to wear them down and discourage them. They just have to keep the course and keep working playing those games aren’t worth it.
This media craziness around the Sussexes is getting worse and seems so unhinged. And the Royal Rita and BM have the gall to say the Sussexes should have stayed in Britain because the paparazzi wouldn’t stalk them like this, but in Hollywood there is no protection against the paparazzi. And that’s another reason why “Harry” should return home. The gaslighting is ridiculous. Why can’t they just leave them in peace. The Sussexes have no issue with photos taken of them while they’re working but rightfully object to invasions of their private family time…especially photos of private citizen Archie Harrison Mount-Batten Windsor.
This may sound stupid, but I’m curious. Is it autocorrect with Royal Rita or is it an insult like “Karen.” Sometimes I swear I miss these things, and I feel so out of it. I saw bespoke catering before on a story, and I’m still going wtf is that or is it just a clever insult. Sorry if it was a clever insult I apologize for the need to explain, but this time I just had to ask.
Lol…it was autocorrect and I didn’t catch the error before I posted.
I get what they’re doing here, which is putting anyone who buys or publishes photos like this on notice that they’re going to be legally liable for doing so. I’m curious about the legal procedure of suing a John Doe, whose identity they presumably don’t know. What will eventually happen is the case will go away because nobody is going to out themselves as the culprit, unless the Sussexes have a window to identify the actual defendant. But it accomplishes their goal to protect their family, and there is seemingly no way to do otherwise.
No. Go read the article. Leaving it “John Doe” is simply a legal tactic since they don’t know the name of the person(s) who did it (yet). See above – photos were already printed so now they can go after the publication to reveal the photographer. Rinse and repeat. I doubt very much this is “going away.”
My comment is consistent with the article. I know enough law to know that unless a defendant actually gets served the complaint, the case can’t go any farther. You can’t take the deposition of someone you don’t know. They can sue the publication but that’s a different lawsuit.
It was criminal activity. The publications that purchased and posted the illegally-taken photos don’t get to protect their ‘source’ in this case.
Sounds like the only entities that published them are foreign and thus not within the reach of US criminal authorities. Some German website gets a call from the LAPD can tell them to pound sand.
They will find out who the John Does are because they are also suing the also suing the magazines that published and they will be forced during the discovery period to release the names of the photographers who sold the images.
it was in the Bunte and no one really paid attention at all.
It’s about a line in the sand. Doesn’t matter if no one looked or cared. By law, it was illegal to take the photo.
If no one paid attention at all, why are there numerous screenshots and copies of the photo on all SM platforms? Why are many papers talking a bout Archie and Doria? Are you alright?
This is Harry and Meghan setting boundaries. There are basically two ways to go. You either get in bed with the media or develop a reputation as being so litigious that the people counting the coins decide it’s not worth the risk.
I say good for them. No one has to live like that. They have a right to privacy with their child. I do believe the paparazzi are dangerous to the Sussexes in the same way they were to Diana.
Good! And before anyone starts saying “Well they moved to LA what did they expect?” Well 1) lots of other celebrities live in LA too and they barely have any problems with drones. Yet the Sussexes are being harassed. 2) they aren’t suing for pictures of them taken on the street, they’re suing for pictures taken on private property. There’s a difference.
Sorry if this got ranty
Both good points, especially your second one. They’re not suing over the security cam pictures of them delivering food. They’re suing over the drone pictures and the illegal tactics on the part of the paparazzi.
I do think Meghan (or Archie) sued for the pictures of her and Archie walking in Canada, but maybe Canadian laws are different?
They were in a public park in Canada when those pics of her walking the dogs with Archie in a bunting bag on her chest; they were taken from far away with a telephoto lens. Tho definitely an invasion of privacy, not an illegal invasion, just simply invasive, legally.
Yeah I don’t blame them at all for suing and it is not only them because they are disturbing Harry and Meghan’s neighbors with their intrusive behavior. The line is very clear that drone pictures are illegal.
Drone photos are creepy as hell. Twenty feet is basically a two story house. I can’t imagine that hovering above me in my back yard.
Can’t you spray drones with a supersoaker? Kind of accidentally on purpose nail one of them by innocently playing with water toys in your back yard.
Keep in mind CA has a good amount of gated safety and security. San Diego area, Rancho Santa Fe, Santa Barbara, Montecito, etc. From what I’m reading this was not LA Paparazzi, but European. Those responsible can be tracked through IP addresses, and make no mistake they will be held financially accountable.
Good for them. It sounds like this isn’t even about the Doria/Archie pictures, but other pictures that haven’t found an outlet yet.
I know some people say that they would have been better protected in the UK, but the British press is the one repeatedly releasing their location (first in Canada and now in LA.)
This is harassment plain and simple, and its illegal. I mean, good lord, cutting holes in the fence???
And it was the British press that flew drones over the Cotswolds property and photographed through the windows.
That was really disturbing to read.
And people wonder why they need security.
This is essentially the same principle as William suing the French magazine over the zoom lens shots of Kate topless.