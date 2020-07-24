Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ is full of rainy-day chilled-out woodland fairy drama

View this post on Instagram
In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now. 📷: Beth Garrabrant
As she announced yesterday, Taylor Swift dropped her new album, folklore, at midnight last night. Throughout the day yesterday, she launched folklore-themed merch, like an Instagram filter (sepia-toned with glitter). What’s a little bit funny/snakey is that it just so happened that Kanye West was supposed to release his new album, Donda, last night as well (the album release seems to be postponed, which is not shocking). Was the “competing album drop” thing a coincidence, especially given the merch and the quick rollout? I don’t know. I don’t have one big conspiracy here.
Anyway, folklore is now available for download. I’ve listened to about five of the songs and they all have the same chill vibe. The album reminds me a bit of Tori Amos’ Little Earthquakes, if that reference isn’t too dated, although I think Tay was aiming more for Joni Mitchell’s Blue. Most songs have simple piano and acoustic guitar accompaniment, not huge productions, very “chill out on a rainy day listening to sad breakup music” vibes. Which makes me wonder if Taylor went to the well, her tortured romantic past, for her lyrical inspiration, or if something happened between her and Joe Alwyn.
Taylor also dropped the damp-sleepy-fairy-inspo music video for “Cardigan.” Lyrically, this is not her best work, but I do think it’s an okay song. You can definitely tell that she’s working with some of Lana del Rey’s people (like sound engineer Laura Sisk, who worked on Norman F–king Rockwell) because “Cardigan” definitely has a Lana vibe.
Definitely a Woodland Fairy Aesthetic. But again, I like the song?
Here’s Taylor’s song with Bon Iver, “Exile.” This is one of the songs which makes me think she and Joe are having big problems.
“Illicit Affairs” was trending on Twitter and the song is…interesting.
Speaking of the aesthetics… like, I don’t mind Taylor’s folk-country look for this album, I really don’t. But her bangs, you guys. Those are “I’m cutting my hair myself in quarantine” bangs.
Hmmmm, that description actually makes me want to listen to it, and I have never listened to a Taylor Swift album lol.
Same here!
I’m listening to it now. I think its okay. I like the scaled down vibe of it, I’m not blown away, but I think I would listen to it again. Not as much as the Chicks album though lol.
Cardigan totally has a Lana del Rey vibe.
I’ve only listened to it once so far, and I like it. there really weren’t any songs that immediately stood out to me though, and I think they tend to kind of blend into one each other because they all sound fairly similar. I like the focus on lyrics rather than glossy pop production because that’s my preference, but I’m not sure every song needed to be a slow sleepy song.
Exile is hands down my favorite. I just want to curl up in a cottage by the woods.
This is SO Tori Amos! I was a Tori Amos-teenager and this really brings me back there.
Little Earthquakes was my world in my 20s! Tori should have been much more famous.
Taylor looks lovely in this asthetic and I can’t wait to hear the music.
i like it, it will be good to listen to when I’m drawing
For me it really set a mood, and it took me down memory lane, recent past and long ago. It’s a beautiful album. i absolutely love it.
Iove Bon Iver and I love folky music so I’m going to have to listen now. Her mom has cancer, plus the pandemic, plus if she’s having quarantine relationship issues I can see her putting out a more emotional album right now.
I love this CD compared to her last one.
This is her greatest work to date, truly. This is the kind of singer-songwriter artist she’s meant to be. She created such a haunting, rainy, moody vibe with this album. Some of her best writing, no question. So glad she collaborated with new folks that helped give her a new sound.
She needs to make Exile a single, it is beautiful.
I’m not a big Taylor fan. I did not really know anything about her music before 1989 (I’m not american). So until today, I liked most of 1989 and a few of her other songs,that was it. This new album though is great,I’ve already listed to it twice. It’s haunting and some of the songs moved me to tears. I’m so glad she went in that direction.
Wow – not a huge Taylor fan but just listened to two songs and am really moved. This could be her biggest yet.
listen to invisible string, please
Truly her best album and, IMO, the best album in a long time from anyone. This is her sweet spot. She can write a good lyric.
I’m liking it so far.
The breakup vibes mostly aren’t about really about a romantic relationship, but her breakup with her old record label Big Machine and everything involved with that including he relationship to the Nashville music industry she grew up in. Tears ricochet is definitely about that and likely Exile as well. Joe and her are definitely still together with love songs like invisible string. Joe was also likely a co-writer on several songs because one of her co-writers doesn’t seem to exist.
She mentioned several times on her posts that most of these were “characters” and “fragments of her imagination”, which seems to me her way of implying that she and Joe are fine.
He seems to be the co-writer of a couple of songs, and the most “personal” ones, the Taylor songs, not the characters, seem to be about her being in love, the invisible string tying them together, etc.
It’s a fantastic album by the way. I really liked that she is not only writing from her perspective anymore. The character songs are very interesting!
The Triad of cardigan/August/Betty are actually the same story, of a love triangle, told by its three characters
@Annie she’s such a good writer that I always hoped she’d go beyond her own life as inspiration for her lyrics. I love the idea of her incorporating more fiction into her work. This album felt less like “a great Taylor Swift album” and just a great album because the lyrics weren’t so specifically wrapped up in her personal life.
Yeah, I can see that. I didn’t know she said that ,but it’s a definite vibe. And you can really be swept along with it. To fragments of your own past, imaginings and otherwise. Just a really great album. She is a lyricist that’s for sure. Oh and I love Mad Woman and The Last Great American Dynasty. Fantastic stuff.
Ohh that’s interesting! I’m going to listen to them together with that in mind.
I’m getting a •bit• of a Hejira vibe. Not comparable to Joni Mitchell (because no-one is) but the songs are very likeable.
I was listening to mad woman and I was shocked when I heard her say “mouthf*ck you” … and laughed SO HARD when my friend pointed out she was saying “mouth ‘f*ck you.’ “ The space and quotation marks make a HUGE difference.
Obvi her deal with John Mayer was long long ago but reading the lyrics to Illicit Affair makes me think that one might be about him.
I’ve only listened to it all the way through once, but I’m obsessed. This vibe is actually what I’ve been craving during quarantine. I’ve been gravitating toward the chill, 70s folk/country music and I’m really loving this. AND it’s got strong lyrics. Her songwriting has been disappointing me in the last few albums, so this was a welcome change. I don’t know that it’ll be a huge pop hit album but I don’t care. It’s going on repeat in this house.
Also, I went to buy the album and her marketing is brilliant. You can buy a physical copy with one of 8 different covers and you automatically get the digital version. For $13. It’s a good deal.
I wouldn’t say I’m a Swifty, I don’t have all her albums and I don’t defend her all the time, but I really love this work.
I absolutely love this album. Exactly what we needed this year, and she did an absolutely amazing job. But I can really see that TS is not liked on this site. Apparently she wrote a whole album, directed a music video, dropped a whole set of lyric videos just to mess with KW? Hmmm ok! Oh and you had to make fun of her bangs? It’s ok to not want to look like another KarJenner blow up doll. Stop being a hypocrite!
I’ve never been Swifty fan but I’ve listened to most of these songs now and I love the lyrics and the feel. I’m pretty impressed.
If any of this stuff were about her and joe the songs would be better.
The album is fine but it’s not her best.
I very much love the visuals of the forest part. I would LOVE to live there.
Not a fan of her in the past but she is evolving both personally and musically. This is actually a mature piece of work and it’s cool that artists are making art in lockdown. Big fan of Joni Mitchell myself and I get the feeling she is trying for that vibe obviously it’s not as good. Production reminds me off sufjan Stevens albums. I also don’t necessarily think this is about her relationship as she wrote about writing from a character point of view. There are several songs that are clearly written from an imagined or historical character points of view.
FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE I am considering buying something by T Swift. That ‘Exile’ song got me. Bravo, lady.