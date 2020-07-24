Duchess Kate & William launch the Royal Foundation’s ‘bespoke’ Covid fund

How quickly we forgot that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were late adopters of Zooming themselves into an early grave. It was well into April before they realized that they could do “remote events” without leaving Anmer Hall. Thus, the storyline became “Will and Kate are working so hard and picking up so much slack… by Zooming.” The Zoom calls became the huge talking point with and from the Cambridges. So much so that I feel like this little item got buried in mid-April: around that time, William was finally named patron to the National Emergencies Trust (he launched the fund in 2019), and he was credited for helping to raise a significant amount of money for NET.
Why is that important? At the same time, it truly sounded like Will and Kate were using NET’s donor list to raise money for the Royal Foundation. The story was that Will and Kate were “approached” by donors and they started taking in millions of pounds with the understanding that they would redirect the money to worthy and royal-approved causes through their foundation. Instead of using their positions to actively direct funds to worthy causes, they instead wanted the Royal Foundation to act as a middleman for charitable contributions. Well, guess what? More than three months later, the Cambridges are finally getting around to parceling out all of that money they raised. From Kensington Royal:
Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.
Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19.
Earlier this week The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors.
“We have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.” — The Duchess of Cambridge
The bespoke fund is called The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. We still don’t know how much money Will and Kate “raised” in March/April, when they seemingly had access to NET’s high-donor list, but they’re getting credit for giving away £1.8 million at the moment. Money which could have been given directly to charities by those donors, but here we are.
I have a question about the photos! Did William and Kate make these charity representatives trek to Norfolk for a photo-op, or are the Cambridges back in London? The background of the photos looks like Norfolk. Also, thanks to JacqB on Twitter, I now have this question rattling around in my head: “Why are Kate and William sitting so far apart? So odd. Since, presumably, they live together and don’t need to social distance….” VERY INTERESTING.
The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19.https://t.co/KncevCNway pic.twitter.com/KoTgGwi1xz
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2020
The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and heard how mental health support will be needed for those working on the frontline and those delivering vital support to the nation. pic.twitter.com/uvNMcaAXDk
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2020
Photos courtesy of Kensington Royal’s social media.
Curious timing, given the complaint made to the charities commission about the foundation?
The complaint is looks a lot like a SLAPP by Republic.
What did the complaint say?
When they were splitting the foundation monies were split and some went to Travalyst and Sussex Royal. The complaint was around personal decisions to fund themselves from the royal foundation. Load of nonsense really but it just made me wonder about the timing of this announcement.
Foundations have a fiduciary responsibility in grant making. They don’t just dole out money, they put out a request for proposals to understand how organizations intend to spend the money. There is nothing shady here. Also, they are modeling good social distancing behavior.
I came to say the same thing . And I am a fundraiser !
You don’t social distance from people in your own household.
They are modeling good behavior. Period.
No, because you don’t social distance from people in your own household. They are modelling muddled behavior.
Now wearing a mask at a hospice would be modelling good behavior.
Maybe they are telling on themselves and don’t live in the same household???
just kidding (kinda)
It would make them look unapproachable if they sat huddled next to each other and everyone else was spread out. How they’re sitting is fine.
They should be wearing masks though.
Sometimes these foundations can help if you want to give some money but don’t know where. So the foundation steps in and gives it on your behalf.
I think someone on a high-donor list would know where to direct their money.
But using the Foundation is an excellent way to network with the royals. William and Kate get to look productive and maybe skim some of that money for their Foundation and the donor may get an invitation to at least a garden party somewhere down the line. This is about networking and making some money for the Foundation.
..
So are you suggesting the esteemed trustees of the foundation are letting them skim money even if it can get said trustees sent to jail?
Administrative costs! They’re not pocketing it. Was there a guarantee that 100% of funds received for Covid19 needs would be distributed?
Here’s the thing, you should engage with what I actually posted.
ETA: They also need reserve funds for future yacht races.
Donors who have a lot of money to give might also go through a foundation so that they do not have to do the due diligence or impact assessment themselves.
I think there are positives and negatives.
These charities get attention and some money but unfortunately may not get to build their own relationships with these donors instead having to rely more on whether the Foundation decides to help again. They also may lose out on any money the Foundation keeps rather than getting the whole donation.
The donors, who give enough to be on a high-donor list, may end up donating to some charities they didn’t know about before and they get to rub elbows with the royals. But the relationship may end up being continued with the Royal Foundation and not the charity.
William and Kate get some good press, access to a high-donor list, funds for their Foundation and for these charities.
I must admit that if I had money to give away to a foundation, I would make a one time donation if I was guaranteed an invitation to a function where Karen & Kevin would be present because I would love to see them up-close and in person.
It seems like they’re sitting about as close as the can given the gap between the two tables. But also social distancing. It would have looked kind of weird, tbh, if they were huddled together while everyone else was separate.
Exactly. The spacing looks nice for the optics of the photos, you can get a clear shot of everyone.
Ho ho, I wonder if William told the black woman how bored he was with racism!
Curious: how is being the middleman for contributions work? Middlemen usually take a cut out of things, right? or foundations are different?
There is something really strange going on with Cambridges and their charitable efforts. Unfortunately, I do not think we will ever get an answer exactly because you know ” must protect the heir at all costs” , but the fact they are now coming with numbers instead of generic photo ops, are engaging in their light version of wokeness- going strong on Willie´s mental health advocacy, both including POC in their pics and insist in reaching out to USA press for whatever reason seems like a big smoke screen to me…
I do hope they are at least serious in allowing people in the foundation to work and that COVID made them reflect and do better. At any rate, they did a good thing here- no shade.
Foundations channel money between donors and charities. A donor may want to contribute a certain cause but does not know to which organisation. It’s the Foundations’ job to identify those organisations and to assert the social impact of their project. Once the donation is made the organisation will report to the Foundation on their achievements, results and spendings.
The middle man is very important in this case.
As a fundraiser I work with many different foundations and nothing said here seems to be out of the ordinary.
Sometimes donors make contributions to a foundation earmarked for a particular charity or non-profit so their identity can be kept confidential.
This is a good thing, but isn’t this what their foundation should have been doing all along? Raising money and passing it onto charities? What else does their foundation do?
I actually like Kate’s dress here, because I love a good shirtdress, but how many new dresses did she buy during the pandemic????
Also, this is a good example of the Cambridges doing something helpful and tangible with their foundation – which like I said in my initial comment, is a good thing – but the reaction of their fans makes me roll my eyes. I really think many of them think this is Will and Kate’s personal money.
Cannot speak for Karen Keen but I have purchased six dresses on-line since March. The only difference is that shipping has been slower than normal.
I would bet good money that chosen & approved fashion houses send Ms. Keen cartons & cartons of dresses at regular monthly intervals. She pays for what she wants to keep and sends the rejects back.
I have been doing lots of online shopping too, but you would think she would have some sense of the “optics” of showing up in a new outfit every time she does an engagement or a zoom call during a pandemic where people are dying and losing their jobs, and you’re married to the future future king. Her role is not ours.
(I know not every zoom call featured a new outfit, but a lot of them did.)
Kudos I guess for finally doing something.
I can’t find the link to the article but isn’t this just from the 5m pound grant the government gave them? If this is the case, why hasn’t the entire 5m been redistributed?!
Not sure if the link will come through but this is what I was remembering. Same woman who just wrote about how useless BRF visits to charities really are.
https://twitter.com/carolinefiennes/status/1244242741279838208?s=21
Another brand new ugly dress? How much could Kate donate if she didn’t buy all these school marm dresses?
That would not work as the commentariat of The Daily Fail loves Kate’s frumpy look because they have no taste and would dress exactly like Kate if they had the money.
OTOH, the commentariat of The Daily Fail hates Victoria Beckham and her clothing line because none of them could wear her clothes and not look like a clown.
Their photos are always so laughably self-centered. We so frequently only see the backs of heads of whoever they’re speaking to.
Anyway, I miss my life when I was indifferent to the BRF. Learning the machinations of all the stage setting and propping up that goes on behind the scenes has made me a little bitter about their existence. I don’t like being bitter!
Kate’s dress is cute tho.
I may have missed it, but did they list which charities and organizations received this money? I know they said they divided the money among 10, but I think it would have been helpful to say which ones. that could result in more money being donated to the charities directly, especially if their post explained what each charity did (even just these 4 that they met with.) But, maybe it did and I missed it.
Links to their instas are at the bottom of the KP insta post.
@Hope – thanks, I definitely missed that.
LOL okay I went and looked at the IG post (I just saw the announcement on twitter yesterday, didn’t check the IG) and that second picture…..their new social media guru is sure having fun with IG, isn’t he lol.
Good. Please get busy with your Foundation and stop harassing and leaking about your brother and his family for fuck’s sake. There’s enough work for you sheesh.
Is Wilileaks still in business? I thought they shut down and filed for bankruptcy administration as they had nothing left to sell! LOL! LOL!
Well, someone keeps giving the Sussexes’ address to the Fail. First Canada and now in LA. If you can test the smell by smelling it, it’s gotta be Willieleaks!
That’s exactly what foundations are supposed to do. Were they not doing that before?
That dress is ugly.
About time their foundation actually started to do its job.
And yeah, why are Willileaks and TOP CEO sitting further apart than they are from the complete strangers they are talking too. His body language is more relaxed, hers is tense and rigid. Also looks like she’s had a botox touch up around the eyes.
That’s whats cracking me up. Social distancing is fine, even though its not necessary with people in your own household, but Will and Kate are the most “socially distanced” people there, lol.
All those tall glasses of water spaced out on the tables made me wonder if they met up on the set of the sequel to the movie Signs. In fact, I think I see an alien hiding in the bushes behind Kate.
Twitter is saying that this money came from a government grant, so not raised by donations to the charity, and that the Foundation is just distributing it, but that seems confusing to me.
This is good. They are not just helping one cause but helping 10 causes. Can’t argue with that.