Duchess Kate & William launch the Royal Foundation’s ‘bespoke’ Covid fund

How quickly we forgot that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were late adopters of Zooming themselves into an early grave. It was well into April before they realized that they could do “remote events” without leaving Anmer Hall. Thus, the storyline became “Will and Kate are working so hard and picking up so much slack… by Zooming.” The Zoom calls became the huge talking point with and from the Cambridges. So much so that I feel like this little item got buried in mid-April: around that time, William was finally named patron to the National Emergencies Trust (he launched the fund in 2019), and he was credited for helping to raise a significant amount of money for NET.

Why is that important? At the same time, it truly sounded like Will and Kate were using NET’s donor list to raise money for the Royal Foundation. The story was that Will and Kate were “approached” by donors and they started taking in millions of pounds with the understanding that they would redirect the money to worthy and royal-approved causes through their foundation. Instead of using their positions to actively direct funds to worthy causes, they instead wanted the Royal Foundation to act as a middleman for charitable contributions. Well, guess what? More than three months later, the Cambridges are finally getting around to parceling out all of that money they raised. From Kensington Royal:

Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health. Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19. Earlier this week The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors. “We have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.” — The Duchess of Cambridge

[From KensingtonRoyal IG]

The bespoke fund is called The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. We still don’t know how much money Will and Kate “raised” in March/April, when they seemingly had access to NET’s high-donor list, but they’re getting credit for giving away £1.8 million at the moment. Money which could have been given directly to charities by those donors, but here we are.

I have a question about the photos! Did William and Kate make these charity representatives trek to Norfolk for a photo-op, or are the Cambridges back in London? The background of the photos looks like Norfolk. Also, thanks to JacqB on Twitter, I now have this question rattling around in my head: “Why are Kate and William sitting so far apart? So odd. Since, presumably, they live together and don’t need to social distance….” VERY INTERESTING.

The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19.https://t.co/KncevCNway pic.twitter.com/KoTgGwi1xz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2020

The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and heard how mental health support will be needed for those working on the frontline and those delivering vital support to the nation. pic.twitter.com/uvNMcaAXDk — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2020