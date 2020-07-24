“Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the GOP’s struggle convention” links
  • July 24, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

President Trump Briefs on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Donald Trump suddenly announced the cancellation of the GOP’s Struggle Convention, which was due to take place next month in Jacksonville, Florida. The local authorities in Jacksonville already said that they didn’t want the convention anyway! [Buzzfeed]
Martha Stewart critiqued Chelsea Handler’s sad mimicry of Martha’s iconic frosted-glamour selfie by the pool. [Dlisted]
Phoebe Waller Bridge is reuniting with the Hot Priest. [Just Jared]
Operation Legend is some Handmaid’s Tale BS. [Pajiba]
Anti-mask Ken looks exactly as you would expect. [Towleroad]
About Taylor Swift’s folklore timing…[LaineyGossip]
Princess Diana’s timeless red dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kylie Minogue has new music too! [OMG Blog]
Drama in the (German?) chocolate world. [Jezebel]
Demi Lovato staged her “surprise” engagement photos and that’s fine. She even selected a really cute Retrofete dress. [RCFA]
Josh Groban loves trash! [Seriously OMG]

Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the GOP’s struggle convention” links”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 24, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    But who looks better? Chelsea or Martha?

    Reply
  2. Milly says:
    July 24, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    I can’t believe Martha is 78!! Wow, she looks good.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment