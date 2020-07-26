Blake Shelton on his lockdown with Gwen Stefani: ‘We make biscuits, fish, sing…’

True story: I love Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s duet “Nobody But You.” I listen to it a lot while I’m working out. It’s just a nice country love song and I’m surprised by how well Gwen and Blake’s voices sound together. That song was the third collaboration over the course of their five-year relationship,and it’s the song I’ve enjoyed the most. Well, they have another duet called “Happy Anywhere” and it’s about… being in lockdown together on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. Never in my life did I think the California-cool rock girl was going to end up an Oklahoma ranch wife.
Nearly five years into his relationship with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton is as smitten as ever. The cute couple have teamed up for their fourth duet together, titled “Happy Anywhere”, and the country star, 44, tells PEOPLE it reflects how he’s been feeling with his rocker girlfriend, 50, amid the pandemic.
“An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she’s a great human being,” says Shelton. “She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I’ve ever met and I learn something from her every day.”
Over the last few months, the Voice coaches have been holed up in Shelton’s cherished Tishomingo ranch — and they’ve been taking advantage of a little more free time in their schedules. “The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift,” says Shelton. “We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family.”
The couple’s down-home music video for “Happy Anywhere” was shot in Oklahoma, and Shelton says it’s a peek at their everyday life together. “There was a camera shooting the things we do every day,” he says. “We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family … just a day in life!”
Shelton and Stefani’s sweet new song marks their fourth time collaborating together, and Shelton says having his girlfriend on the song was a no-brainer. “‘Nobody But You’ was a big song for us, but we actually recorded ‘Happy Anywhere’ before that. We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now,” he says. “We’re all still socially distancing, so there’s no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn’t matter where in the world you are — as long as you’re with them, you’re happy.”
“We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family…” Again, I was around for the ‘90s. I never would have thought that the lead singer of No Doubt would end up with a country singer who gives interviews to People Magazine about how they go fishing together and make biscuits. I’ve heard a lot of random gossip that people in Oklahoma love Gwen though, that she’s really low-key around town and that it’s clear that Blake adores her sons and they’re quite the happy family.
Here’s the video for “Happy Together,” which is what Blake was promoting. The song isn’t as good as “Nobody But You” but the video is legitimately cute. Blake and Gwen look like they’re having a (country) ball together.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid, WENN, social media.
