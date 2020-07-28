Prince Harry ‘was adamantly opposed’ to the one-year Sussexit review process

For months now, I’ve been saying that the courtiers and the British press overplayed their hands with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and they’re still overplaying their hands. Their original goal was to bully Meghan out of the country, to find some way to get Meghan to leave Harry (or better yet, get Harry to “send her home to America”). When Harry was like “f–k this, we’re leaving and taking Archie,” the press and palaces’ new goal was trying to get Harry back… and Harry alone. It’s all so toxic and dysfunctional, I can’t imagine why Harry isn’t persuaded by their efforts, right? Well, speaking of… when Harry was done, HE WAS DONE. Once he saw the family’s unhinged reaction to the Sussexes’ desire to leave, he never wanted to come back. The whole “one year review” thing was cooked up as a face-saving thing by courtiers who didn’t want to admit that they smeared and bullied a blood royal out of the country. All of this hand-wringing that “Harry and Meghan have burned every bridge with Finding Freedom” is moot, because those palace bitches have known for months that Harry peaced out.
The Duke of Sussex was so intent on quitting the royal family that he initially refused the offer of a trial period allowing him and the duchess the chance of returning to the UK, The Times can reveal. His determination to make a clean break without the option of review after 12 months emerged after three days of revelations about the unhappiness felt by Harry and Meghan and the battles they fought with both family and senior courtiers.
Sources on both sides of the family divide admitted that no one has emerged from the weekend’s coverage of Finding Freedom looking good — except the Queen. One said: “People are aware that this does not look good for anyone.” Before the weekend palace insiders were nervously bracing themselves for the worst. Today, however, while several of them felt exhausted by the “uproar” of recent days, there was a palpable sense of relief that it had not been worse. “I don’t think anyone looks at all of this with any particular happiness,” said one source.
However, a suggestion in one newspaper that the disclosures meant the couple had “torpedoed” their chances of creating a new position for themselves within the royal family were dismissed by more than one source. For not only do Harry and Meghan show no sign of wanting to come back from their new home in California, but it has now emerged that Harry had to be persuaded into accepting the idea of a trial period in the first place. The idea of the review was suggested so that the couple would know that the door was always open for them. The Queen had always made it clear to Harry that he would be able to come back if he changed his mind.
“He was adamantly opposed to the review process,” said a source. He took the view that he did not want the press to write that there would be a review, suggesting that therefore they might change their minds and come back. He was also opposed to the idea because it had come from the institution, which in Harry’s view was enough to make it a bad idea. The source said that “under no circumstances would they ever admit ‘this was a big mistake’.”
However, one source said the purpose of the review was not so much to allow them to come back, as to permit some flexibility about their future role. A source close to the Sussexes said: “Do I rule out them taking on roles for the family in the future? Absolutely not. But a full-scale return soon is not likely. That is not down to animosity or anything like that. They have not yet reached what they were seeking to do.”
LOL. The one-year review was the palace’s attempt to keep Harry and Meghan on a leash, to keep them tethered to their abusers for one more year. As soon as Meghan stepped foot in North America, she was done though. And now we know that Harry was done too. That being said, the Sussexes’ original plan, their original “Sussexit” idea, was to still be associated with the family and to still work on behalf of royal causes and the Crown. That was the “half-in, half-out” plan which apparently made the courtiers sh-t themselves, that was the plan which was rejected in no uncertain terms by the Queen and Willileaks. So, again, they could have had two bad bitches. But once the Sussexes’ terms were denied, they were like “LOL, okay then we’ll just move to America and never come back, SMELL YA LATER.” And the palace was like “no, one year review, Harry will be welcomed back with open arms AND ONLY HARRY, wait where are you going, come back to uuuuusssss.”
The wording in their website showed that they weren’t thrilled about the 1 year review. There’s no point to it if there are no structural changes within the palace.
Exactly. What’s going to happen in a year? William is going to be told to stop leaking to Dan Wootton?
That said, someone on twitter (I think it was Peter Hunt) said a few months back something like “what is not acceptable now may be acceptable in a year with a 95 year old monarch and an aging prince of wales” or something like that – which made me think that Charles was okay with the part-time idea, and the Queen and William were not.
Peter Hunt was right. After all, QE2 came to the throne because a divorcee couldn’t be Queen, and here we are! Things will change, but maybe for the Cambridge kids… just based on how slowly the RF move.
They don’t have the testicular fortitude to make decisions until they gauge public opinion, so it will be a while
I just don’t get how the Queen, after seeing the ruination and aimlessness of her sister’s life, STILL DOESN’T GET that the spares need lives, too.
They really thought that Harry, who watched all that happened to his mother, would sit quiet and watch it happen to his wife? Even worst, abandon her? They really thought that low of him? No wonder why he left, good on them.
“Sources on both sides of the family divide admitted that no one has emerged from the weekend’s coverage of Finding Freedom looking good — except the Queen. ”
Says who? Oh , yes, the brainwashed courtiers who will be out of job as soon as Charles is King? talk about protect your paycheck at all costs!
“People are aware that this does not look good for anyone.”
REAllY? From where I am sitting, I am pretty sure it makes one faction look pretty, pretty bad- but hey, cannot have William looking bad all by himself, can we? So yes, since you cannot deny William is trash, you just say everyone is trash and call it a day!
“He took the view that he did not want the press to write that there would be a review, suggesting that therefore they might change their minds and come back.”
Telling you guys: believe Harry. He knows his brother, he knows the RF- he was right about this all along.
“He was also opposed to the idea because it had come from the institution, which in Harry’s view was enough to make it a bad idea. The source said that “under no circumstances would they ever admit ‘this was a big mistake’.”
Again, Harry telling no lies. LOVED IT! and again, I have been right about their purpose in continuing to smear the Sussexes: in their view, it would be admitting they did something wrong, which they cannot so blame the victim all the way to California they will.
I do think its important to remember that they originally wanted to be half-in, half-out. They wanted to continue to support the Queen, and, in the near future, Charles as the monarch. they wanted to stay in the UK for part of the year. etc. It just seems that initially, the issues were 1) tabloid coverage (hence opting out of the rota) and 2) being held back from the kind of work they wanted to do. Their issues weren’t about being working royals per se. (I’m bringing that up just as a general point because I see so many comments about how they couldn’t hack it or didn’t want to do the work or abandoned Harry’s grandmother. They didn’t.)
My guess is when the courtiers etc went ballistic, and when William was “incandescent with rage,” and the part-time idea was nixed, the Sussexes decided “we’re really out now, we’re going to LA.”
I also always thought the “one year review” was kind of dumb. what was going to happen, the sussexes were going to sit down with the Queen and courtiers and say “okay we’ll come back, this isn’t working out” or the palace staff et al would say, “lets see your foundation paperwork and review your engagements over the past year so we can tell you what we think.” Nah. Harry and Meghan are never going back. the royal family had their chance, and they blew it.
I also heard that right off the bat, Harry’s opening line in the negotiations was we’re paying back Frogmore repairs. What a Boss!
Harry was setting the perfect blueprint for William’s kids. And William threw it all away for puff pieces from morons like Richard Kay.
You’re right… they’ll regret it alright
There is no way I would pay renovation cost for a home I do not own and have no control over.
In my BITCHY opinion, Harry should not pay the renovation cost for a home he does not own and has no control over either.
Yep, the major issue was that Meghan and Harry did not want to have to work with the rota that were pure shit to them. Once they were told that wasn’t possible they were done.
I actually think in hindsight they might be glad of the declined “half in half out” role… because now they don’t even have to consult this mob on ANYTHING!
Also, I saw on twitter that the RF updated H&M’s profiles on their website to include the statement “the duke and duchess still work for the Queen” or something along those lines. Talk about dysfunctional 😂
They always underestimated Harry. Them taking away his military appointments was a move to keep him there and he knew it. Harry saw how much they dont care about him and he was done done.
They know how much he cares about veterans and they pulled that shitty move, but Andrew still has his.
And the fact that he still chose his wife over that. It’s sick what they did to him. He did so much for that family and they treated him and Meghan like garbage.
I hope the press finally understand that Harry will never come back. Ever.
Taking away his military appointments was a shitty move. The man actually served in the military and you have fools like Andrew who get to keep theirs. It might not be now but the BRF will come to regret the way they have treated Harry. It is abhorrent.
I can never get over the fact that they took away his military titles–titles that he EARNED, by deploying. How can they just rewrite service like that—and on the other hand, offer military titles and commendations upon commendations to other members of the royal family at every landmark birthday or something? It took my breath away. Their pettiness was right there, encapsulated in that heartless petty move.
LMAO the royal family and palace stuff are so dumb. They really believed that Meghan would come back in US without Harry. They’are still in shock.
Again, duuhh.
There was no reason in placing a one year review on the Susssex’s.
This family is truly a joke. They saw the overblown stupidity in the press and knowing they want Harry back, they’re not saying Meghan but they do want her back because they need a scapegoat and diversity points from the commonwealth and Britain, are saying they’re still hopeful because they know the mediocrity with the heirs isn’t enough. The problem is that the RF is controlled by the media and government. They need to tell the media to back off because the more they attack and malign, its only pushing him away and it already has because it’s obvious he’s not returning. That’s why the media, courtiers, and everyone is upset because they don’t know how to reverse it. They literally shot themselves in the foot because the RF and media are losing badly.
He’s been trying to get out for a while but let the daily fail comment section tell you that the evil Meghan is controlling him and everything is her fault.
There’s not much that will change from now until April unless there’s serious systematic changes but that won’t happen. The only thing that could happen is HM’s and/or Philip’s death which will be major – most likely Philip’s and even then I don’t think they’ll change their mind.
I think one of the main reasons for the 1 year review is because the palace thinks they won’t survive and they don’t want them too. They don’t want a precedent set nor do they want the Sussexes to show a life outside being the “spare” is possible.
That last part and I also believe it was placate the media because they were clearly promised access to this couple and Harry/Meghan not coming back will only make the media, who is dangerously obsessed and in need of money because they’re clearly dependent on Meghan for revenue, angrier because they’re stuck with bores and the royals have too many secrets they want to keep buried.
Oh definitely. I think there are multiple reasons for why the 1 year review was set and I doubt a lot of them are because it directly benefit the Sussexes
Willileaks 🤣
I’m a little confused as to how the Queen looks good here. Her new granddaughter in law is getting dragged by the press for no reason and getting appalling racist treatment, but Queenie Meanie is providing cover for her pedo son. THAT is what passes for a good look with these inbred morons? Good grief.