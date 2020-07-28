Katie Nicholl: Duchess Kate hand-delivered flowers to Meghan at some point

Katie Nicholl has been doing all of Vanity Fair’s coverage on the Finding Freedom excerpts. The bulk of her coverage is just from the excerpts themselves, a repackaging of many of the stories told by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Nicholl is a long-time Cambridge/Middleton operative, and I’ve often referred to her as a Keen hagiographer because she gets some flattering “scoops” about Kate so consistently. Well, in Nicholl’s coverage of FF, she’s been dropping in some exclusives of her own, from her own sourcing in various palaces or perhaps from Anmer Hall. Here are some of her exclusives:

Why the palace is so worried about FF: “The Palace are worried about the book because they know what really happened behind the scenes,” a source said. “Frankly they should be breathing a sigh of relief. It could have been a lot worse.” Meghan & Harry weren’t shown FF: Vanity Fair has learned that Harry and Meghan were not shown a copy of the manuscript, nor did they ask to see one ahead of publication on August 11. While they come across as victims for the most part, particularly at the hands of the tabloid press, other senior royals come under scrutiny. While Prince Charles appears largely as a well-intentioned father who wants the best for his youngest son, William and Kate “‘come across as quite cold at times and unwelcoming,“ adds the source. The real villains: “The villains aren’t the royals themselves, the villains are the tabloid press and the institution,” added the insider about the book. It is understood that some details were omitted from the final manuscript because they were deemed “either too personal or potentially litigious.” Kate brought flowers to Meghan at some point: Vanity Fair understands that at one point Kate attempted to rectify the situation by taking flowers to Meghan as a peace offering. While this anecdote is not detailed in Finding Freedom, Meghan (who according to Finding Freedom had accepted flowers from Kate in the past for her birthday) told Kate in no uncertain terms that flowers were not enough. Courtiers are big mad: Buckingham Palace has so far refused to comment on the excerpts but courtiers are said to be incensed by the suggestion that the Sussexes were unsupported by the palace machine. One senior source insists that senior members of the royal family as well as high ranking courtiers went “above and beyond to make things work for [the Sussexes].” It is understood that certain palace aides contacted the book’s authors ahead of this weekend’s serialization to find out how damaging some of the claims would be amid fears the book will further damage the fragile relationship between Harry and his family. “The book has definitely caused a degree of panic at the palace because a lot of courtiers know the true story and the truth is it doesn’t reflect well on anyone,” remarks one insider.

[From Vanity Fair]

I’m very curious about the stories that were apparently omitted. My guess is that it has something to do with the palace leaks. I’ve been surprised by the fact that none of the excerpts have dealt in detail with Harry and Meghan’s concerns about who leaked what information about them, especially their Sussexit plans. So many of those stories came directly from Kensington Palace’s operation, I have no doubt, and Harry and Meghan know that too. They know that William and Kate were running to the press constantly to smear them. Hell, William tried to throw Meghan under the bus when people were speculating about Rose Hanbury! He literally went to Richard Kay with that sh-t. So is that what got edited out? Rosebush drama?

Also, Andrew Morton is right.

Take out #Harry and insert #Diana and you have royal #groundhogday. Men in grey. Popularity. Recklessness. Jealousy #findingfreedom is like entering the Windsor time machine — Andrew Morton (@andrewmortonUK) July 25, 2020