DM: Sources insist Duchess Kate ‘was crying after a dress fitting with Charlotte’

Well, at least the Daily Mail is no longer trying to pretend that no one will be buying Finding Freedom and that the book is selling poorly. Even the DM had to admit that the book is already #1 on Amazon UK’s presale list and it’s climbing to the top of the American Amazon list too. Perhaps that’s because the British media has spent the past three days freaking the f–k out about the book and they ended up giving it a mountain of free publicity? Perhaps. The media and the courtiers are trying so hard to refute all of these stories as soon as they come out that we’ll have headlines for days/weeks.

Speaking of, you know how Finding Freedom goes through some of the dumbest stories and denies them specifically? Take for example the nearly two-year-old story of “Meghan made Kate cry at a bridesmaids fitting.” We’ve heard so many dumb variations on what happened and there’s never any consistency to any of it beyond “mean Megan made Kate cry, no follow-up questions!” FF spoke to sources who were in the room for the fitting and one of those sources said: “Some of the children weren’t co-operating, and there was a lot going on. Everyone tried to help where they could, but it’s never easy with kids at fittings. There were no tears from anyone. And in the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professionals in the room, and there were other people there.” Other sources insisted that the whole “Meghan made Kate cry” story was completely made up. Well, the Daily Mail has another point-by-point denial from those bitchy viper courtiers (who keep telling on themselves, quite honestly) and it’s just as asinine as you would think.

Unnamed courtiers on whether they’re really as racist & nasty as the Sussexes claim: The description of senior palace courtiers as ‘vipers’ has sparked some amusement in royal circles, conjuring up the image of a group of bikers in leather jackets. ‘Maybe thirty years ago there would have been an issue, but that’s just laughable to suggest now,’ said one insider. The source said it was obvious ‘why it would suit the narrative of the book’, but insisted the description is ‘just not true’. Another insider said: ‘The fact is that Meghan was welcomed with open arms and everyone did their best to offer their help about how to navigate such a tricky public role – advice she would often choose to ignore. They did the best they could in often trying circumstances.’ The “Meghan made Kate cry” story: Sources insist Meghan had reduced her sister-in-law to tears over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress. The Daily Telegraph reported that two sources said the Duchess of Cambridge was crying after a dress fitting with Charlotte. The Mail has also spoken to sources who support the claim that Kate was deeply upset. Dismissing the story yesterday, the book described the claims as ‘puzzling’ and questioned whether someone from the palace could have been behind the tale. On the Diptyque scent diffusers: FF says the diffusers were approved by the palace. But: “Insiders at both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace confirmed that the request had been made by the duchess’s office for the scented diffusers and that it hadn’t gone down well. Those sources stood by their account last night. On the Cambridges snubbing the Sussexes on Commonwealth Day: Royal watchers point out the ‘icy encounter’ was the first time they had all seen each other since the ‘Sandringham Summit’ showdown over the Sussexes’ role two months earlier, and a formal event was not the moment to rebuild bridges.

Shall I refute this DM piece point by point as well? Let’s try it!

Re: the viper courtiers. Considering they’ve blanketed the British media to further smear and malign the Sussexes as the excerpts were published, I think they are exactly as bitchy and horrible as the Sussexes claim. In fact, I’m sure the courtiers are worse.

Re: the crying story. Kate is such a Karen! Would Kate even have an identity if she wasn’t so ensconced in her own white-woman victimhood? I guess the new story is that Kate did cry, just not in front of Meghan, and that Meghan did *something* which made Kate super-emotional. What is that thing, though? Did Meghan simply want to… plan her own wedding and the Duchess of Karen couldn’t f–king handle it?

Re: the diffusers, OMFG. The fact that unnamed sources are still clinging to that f–king story.

Re: Commonwealth Day – I mean, no one expected William and Kate to turn their seats around and hold hands with the Sussexes. But a smile, a “how are you, nice to see you” greeting? I guess that would have been too much for the petty Keens.