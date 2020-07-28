“Virginia Giuffre’s unsealed documents will be bad for Prince Andrew” links

The unsealed documents from Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell could be really, really bad for Prince Andrew. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump versus the New York Yankees is kind of sad/funny. [Towleroad]
What’s going on with Jeremy Corbyn and Labour? [Pajiba]
Britney Spears is playing with henna tattoos. [JustJared]
The LA Sheriff’s office seems like a hotbed of racism & sexism, huh. [Jezebel]
Highlighting the Indian label Sabyasachi (too much yellow for my taste, but the clothing is beautifully made). [Tom & Lorenzo]
Prince Andrew was seen having dinner with three young blondes at one point. [Dlisted]
Old school glamour by Rita Moreno. [GFY]
Barbara Corcoran washes her own floors. [Seriously OMG]
I shiver everytime I see Maxwell in one of these background shots, something she specializes in. Always hovering in the background. Like a spider. What an evil woman.
She’s a Hannah Arendt definition of evil: banal and indifferent. There’s never been anything special about her; she made her name off being Maxwell’s daughter and hanging on rich people’s coat tails. If she doesn’t tell all at this point, she’ll be Epsteined.
What’s the scuttlebutt i hear about tom hanks being involved with this epstein ring of evil?!?! Say it ain’t so! I can’t handle any more bad news this year.
I wish, wholeheartedly, that Corbyn would just GO AWAY. Go join the Socialist Workers Party. Allow Keir Starmer to build a credible threat to awful Cummings (or Scummings, as he’s known) and Bloody Stupid Johnson.
The greatest irony for me is that I joined the Labour Party after Corbyn stood down as leader, because I could never support his views and I even got antisemitic slurs thrown my way by one of his supporters. Now my monthly subscription is going to pay victims of antisemitism when I’m one too.
This man is toxic and will ensure another four years of horrible, incompetent and indifferently cruel government. Give up, Jezza. You’re not welcome in our space.
From Lainey and spot on: “If you watched Filthy Rich, you would have seen Epstein plead the fifth during his depositions every time he was asked a question about whether or not he raped girls, whether or not he was gifted a 12 year old girl for his birthday. Like I said before, I understand why pleading the fifth is a legal protection but man, can you ever imagine being a position where someone straight up asks you if you were gifted underage girls as a birthday gift and you have to plead the fifth?”