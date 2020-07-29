Oprah has a new talk show ‘to bring humanity back to the conversation’

Embed from Getty Images

Since ending her globally acclaimed talk show in 2011 after 25 years, many of us wondered what Oprah would do next. She dropped the SuperSoul Conversation podcast and hosted SuperSoul Sundays, but she hadn’t gone back to what we know and love her for, being a talk show host.

The good news is that Oprah is back! Sort of. We know she signed a multi-year deal with Apple TV back in 2018. And last year Oprah announced a series she would doing with Prince Harry on mental health that was supposed to release sometime this year. The first installment has been a series on Covid-19 and its impact on America. This week, Oprah announced on Twitter that she will host an Apple Tv+ series called Conversations with Oprah, with a focus on race and racism in America. I am here for it! The first episode features guest Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, the author of How to Be an Antiracist. The Hollywood Reporter gives some more insight into the series:

The Oprah Conversation will kick off Thursday on the tech giant’s streaming platform with an episode titled “How to Be an Antiracist.” Abram X. Kendi, author of the book with the same title, will be Winfrey’s guest. The series will feature Winfrey engaging in discussion about impactful and relevant topics with thought leaders from around the world. The Oprah Conversation grows from Winfrey’s multi-year content partnership with Apple, which has thus far yielded Oprah’s Book Club and Oprah Talks COVID-19 for TV+. Episodes will be filmed remotely and feature audience engagement. In the first episode, Winfrey and Kendi will speak with White readers who have confronted their racist beliefs. Following the episode featuring Kendi, Winfrey will speak with athlete and activist Emmanuel Acho (Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man) in a two-part interview that will discuss his web series and take questions from viewers. Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, whose story and memoir inspired the film Just Mercy, will also be a guest on a future episode.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Oprah was a staple in my childhood. Much of the transformational work I have gone through has been because of the amazing people she has interviewed like Brene Brown and Gary Zukav. And I recently discovered Emanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man series on Youtube and it is quite insightful.

I know that racism is a sensitive topic and it can feel like everyone is shouting at each other without listening. Oprah’s compassionate no-nonsense approach is palatable enough that people who may normally deny or avoid the subject will actually listen. With the daily images showing BIPOC experiencing brutality and secret police assaulting protesters, I think Oprah will definitely be able to bring humanity to the conversation.

Despite not ever getting a car from Oprah, she will always be one of my favorite talk show hosts. She is willing to do the work to investigate topics and her brand is top-notch. Her roster of expert guests can hopefully bring innovative perspectives to a centuries-old problem.

It’s time to bring humanity back to the conversation. Tune in to my new show #TheOprahConversation, where I’ll be joined by fascinating guests to have conversations that unite us—not divide us. Watch 7/30 on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/CJu7QLUIJW — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 27, 2020

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images