The Cambridges rebuke ‘Finding Freedom’: Kate made ‘vegan’ meals for Meghan

A big part of the conversation (according to the British press) about Finding Freedom is whether or not Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan participated in it or authorized it in any way. What’s funny about that conversation is that Finding Freedom has landed like a bomb within the royal family and those other royals now feel the need to authorize some of their own leaks in response to the first wave of Finding Freedom excerpts. So instead of having a conversation about how Harry and Meghan are uncouth for (lowkey) authorizing a biography, we are now talking about Daily Mail stories authorized by Kensington Palace to tell the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s side of things.
Clearly, the Cambridges knew that it would get bad when Finding Freedom came out. They know they did H&M dirty. That was part of the reason why Kate was trying to get ahead of FF with that Tatler cover story and the Top-CEO narrative. The early excerpts have Kate willfully snubbing Harry & Meghan on Commonwealth Day, refusing to offer advice or friendship to Meghan when H&M began dating, refusing to give Meghan a ride when they were both going shopping on the same street, and tons more. But Finding Freedom also says that whatever was going on with Kate and Meghan was child’s play compared to the Shakespearean tragedy unfolding between Harry and William. So, what does Team Cambridge have to say about all of this?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last night hit back at claims in a bombshell new biography that they actively spurned Meghan Markle. Close friends of William and Kate issued a fierce defence, insisting the couple had ‘rolled out the red carpet’ for Meghan and ‘done all they possibly could’ to welcome the US actress into the Royal Family. According to the friends, the Cambridges ‘welcomed Meghan with open arms’ by inviting her to Anmer Hall, their family home in Norfolk, where Kate personally cooked vegan meals for her brother-in-law’s then fiance. William and Kate also invited Meghan’s friends, bridesmaids and page boys to a party before her wedding to Harry in May 2018, and keen tennis fan Kate asked Meghan to join her in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for two successive years.
‘It’s just completely wrong to suggest they didn’t talk and plain wrong to say the Cambridges weren’t welcoming,’ a friend told The Mail on Sunday. ‘How can you say they weren’t warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall and did everything they could to make her feel at home? They personally cooked her favourite vegan food, they couldn’t have been more welcoming.’
According to the book, Meghan was ‘disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the unique position they shared’ and was infuriated by persistent media reports – confirmed by Palace aides – that a bust-up during a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte had left Kate in tears.
In an indication of the mistrust that developed between the two women, a friend of the Cambridges acknowledged that Kate had ‘snubbed’ Meghan at the Commonwealth Service in March which marked her last appearance as a working Royal. The friend said her actions were born ‘out of sheer frustration’ at Harry and Meghan’s behaviour over their withdrawal from Royal life, announced on Instagram, and the launch of the Sussex Royal website. The source acknowledged that Kate snubbed Meghan at the West Door of Westminster Abbey, but added: ‘That was after the Sussexes had issued that incendiary statement and website.’
However, allies of the Cambridges accept that the once close relationship between the brothers is now ‘strained’ and best described as ‘on and off’. They said William had been left ‘sad’ and ‘disappointed’ by the claims in Finding Freedom. ‘William had hoped that everyone had moved on, but clearly that’s not the case,’ said a friend. ‘He’s a little sad and disappointed that it’s being raked up all over again. He was extremely upset and hurt at the time [in January when Harry stood down from his duties] and his relationship with his brother is still quite distant. It’s best described as on-off and more off at the moment. He has no plans to see his brother this year, but of course Covid makes that much more difficult [anyway].’
The couple, according to Finding Freedom, became increasingly frustrated at the palace communications operation. However, one former staff member told The Mail on Sunday: ‘It was a very challenging working environment. It was high pressure and extremely stressful… Nothing was ever good enough, they always saw the negative in everything. Nothing is ever their fault, always someone else’s. They are professional victims.’
Yes, I’m sure Kate was toiling away in the kitchen making specialty vegan food ALL THE TIME for Meghan, especially given that Meghan is not vegan, and I’m pretty sure Meghan and Harry only stayed at Anmer Hall one time? And yes, Kate snubbed Meghan on purpose on Commonwealth Day but KATE HAD REASONS, of course. How dare Meghan and Harry want to get away after the Cambridges smeared them constantly and tried to exile them? How dare they! And “rolling out the red carpet” – that reminds me of what those pathetic courtiers said about how “welcoming” the Queen was to H&M – the thing that was always said was “well, the Queen let them have the wedding they wanted.” The royals’ version of “accepting” someone new is “well, we let her plan her own wedding” and “we invited her to our home once.”
Not this “Meghan is a vegan” nonsense again. The woman has literally said in her own engagement video that she loves roast chicken. So why did Kate cook vegan food? Either 1) Kate didn’t bother to get to know if Meghan is vegan or not or 2) this article is a lie
I will die on the hill that option 2 is on 😉
I thought Meghan mentioned on her blog that she tries to eat a more vegan diet during the week, like she switches off between the two. I swear I recall her mentioning something like that.
She did say something like that. A lot of people try to cut back on their meat eating for environmental reasons.
And I believe she said that she didn’t even stick to it and wasn’t super strict about it. Plus it was only for filming Suits (which she may have been when this alleged dinner happened but I honestly doubt Kate read The Tig)
If she did cook vegan food for her it was under the assumption that all American actresses from California must be vegan. And I’m sure Meghan was polite and ate it. But it shows just how little she cared to know her brother-in-law’s girlfriend/wife. And I’m pretty sure that Meghan would have gone to Wimbledon with or without Kate, given that she’s close friends with Serena Williams. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan suggested that they show up together at Wimbledon.
I’d be shocked if Kate can even boil water.
more than likely someone else cooked this vegan meal, since both Kate and William agree Kate is bad at cooking? https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/news/a39090/kate-middleton-bad-cook/
Pretty sure I read somewhere that Waity said she was a bad cook
Which is why I eye rolled the DM stories saying she was making curries and baking during lock down
They meant that the kitchen staff were making curries and baking
This article is a lie and the reason it mentions vegan food is because of course the evil biracial californian actress is one of those annoying,preachy,intolerant vegans (obviously not my opinion on veganism but it’s probably what a lot of the Daily Fail readers think).
I couldn’t stop laughing at the vegan cooking argument!!! This is so sarcastically funny: How dare you say I did not try my best?! I even cooked vegan food for you!!!!
I cooked vegan meals for her is the new ‘I have a black friend’.
LMFAO – so true.
TBF I think this is the tabs enjoying the moment and shouting *fight fight* from the sidelines Bridget Jones style….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBvOHpNhswo 0:18
That legit made me guffaw, thanks needed it!
You know what’s odd?
In a weird, messed up way – i think Kate really did think (in the beginning) that she was being nice to Meghan. Im sure she did have her over for dinner, I’m sure they did have shallow sister in Law getting to know you time, but Kate can never and will never understand the position that Meghan was in, and is a much shallower person. So while Meghan was battling with leaving her career, country and being exposed to a racist monarchy, Kate was like “I heard she was Vegan.”
Kate is a career crown chaser, Meg is not.
I think that bubble of privilege is so deep that they could not grasp why Meghan was unhappy, why she was so steadfast to do more than sit around for photographs and that is where the biggest problem is (that and the ingrained racism).
No, she didn’t. Remember the story from very early on about Kate refusing to give Meghan a lift shopping? No matter how Kate’s stans try to excuse it, there is no excuse. Such a simple thing, so inexcusable. So meangirl, how dare you steal my secret fantasy husband attitude from bullying Kate.
Okay, I can kind of understand the shopping thing. It would have caused a furor if Kate and Harry’s girlfriend were shopping together.
HOWEVER, Kate should have communicated these things with Meghan so as to not make Meghan feel snubbed.
Why such excuses for Kate? She was pictured with other of Harry’s girlfriends in the past. If Harry and Meghan were okay with them being seen together, Kate should have gotten off her meangirl horse about it. If Kate hadn’t been such a bitch, we never would have heard this story.
Well, yes, that why I said Kate should have actually communicated with Meghan rather than zipping off without a word. She should have communicated all the ins and outs of royal life as a married-in.
So in other words, no excuse for Kate’s mean girl actions towards Meghan from the beginning.
Kate was difficult with Chelsy and Cressida as well. Kate is just a bitch to any woman she sees as a threat. There are decades of history of this.
Sorry if this is redundant, but does Finding Freedom confirm that Kate wouldn’t give Meghan a ride to the shopping center, or is this just a rehashing of Lainey’s blind item about it?
I’m not a Kate Stan (I’m staunchly in the team of Abolishing the Monarchy) and I was definitely not making excuses. I was pointing out how Kate has privileges that Meghan doesn’t and couldn’t come close to understanding the difficulty that Meghan faced.
I agree with that last paragraph. They all expected Harry to marry someone who had little substance and would just be happy to be there and just stand there and look pretty and I think they thought the odds were more and more in their favor with every break up he had because the woman didn’t want that royal life. Most importantly not show up or give any type of competition to Kate. They were wrong. He not only wanted someone with substance who would be an equal partner but someone outside of the aristocracy who didn’t subscribe to this belief that royals are better than everyone else.
“Damn we gave you crumbs and you were still hungry??” 🙄
I use to love the royals so much. Now, I can’t stand them. Queen Liz of House Petty is right on. Can’t stand Wills and Kate. At least we have Harry and Meghan.
So much for the palace is not worried. They’ve earned their keep this weekend with all their scrambling that’s for sure.
First of all: Kate does not cook.
Second: I can only imagine how terrible a Cambridge served vegan meal is.
Third: Does ‘rolling out the red carpet’ including lying about how your sister-in-law was a big black meanie and made you cry?
Fourth: I don’t think anyone, not Charles, not the court vipers, not Wills and Kate understand that Harry is never going back. Like his second-child-won’t-be-baptized-in-UK never going back. Somehow despite Harry leaving the country, they are in denial that Harry recognizes his family with Meghan as his primary family. The Cambridges have done irreparable damage and no one in the BRF or close to it realizes it yet.
You know, I think even if Harry and Meg divorce (God forbid), I don’t think Harry would return to that den of vipers.
I agree with you both. Harry will never forgive some of the things they said and done to him. Even if Meghan and him get divorced he will not come back to his family. It’s also obvious that he’d been uncomfortable with many aspects of his family/duties before his wife entered the picture.
How do we know that she doesn’t cook? Hasn’t she been on cooking shows?
William had publicly stated how bad her cooking is. When she was claiming she was too sick to work with one of her pregnancies? She was taking weeks of expensive basic cooking classes. She is no gourmet. Even when they ‘lived’ in Wales, they had four full-time staff including a full-time cook.
That doesn’t mean anything. She’s admitted to to not being able to cook and Will happily joined in to mock her cooking skills. Actually, as I’m typing this I’m reminded of a visit she made to a soup kitchen (or some similar set-up) in the past 2-3 years, and she was struggling mightily to cut a slice of bread 😂
Any woman so obsessed with status and class would not deign to do something so lowly as to work and sweat in the kitchen.
And many people here and on older posts have quoted Wills and Kate confirming she is useless in the kitchen.
Kate does not cook.
Kate does cook. There is no evidence that her cooking is subpar. There is plenty to criticize Kate about. You don’t need to present fan fiction as fact.
William said once at a cooking event that Kate could not cook and that was how he stayed thin. Its not fan fiction. If he was just trying to poke fun at Kate, it failed.
Except that she and Billy have confirmed that she can’t cook…. I urge you to look up the definition of fan fiction.
It has always been fan fiction that Kate is a gourmet chef.
If she can’t slice a piece of bread properly, she’s not in the kitchen very much.
Yes, Kate made a joke about her cooking and William responded with a joke of his own. Absolute proof she can’t cook. https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a27560115/kate-middleton-diet/
I know and what’s even funnier is their claim to be christians where in their own bible it says “sons shall cleave w/wife’s family” or something. Like ‘a son is a son till he takes a wife, a daughter is a daughter all her life” … it’s literally in their own bible somewhere that Harry is doing the right thing!!!!
Lol. Still peddling the vegan and Meghan made Kate cry nonsense. They’ve all been exposed and it’s glorious to see. There’s no excuse whatsoever for a FFQ to behave as Kate did at the Commonwealth Service. And again, the BM wants to try and make it all about drama between the two wives rather than the drama between the heir and the spare.
I can’t get over the justification for the whole Commonwealth service thing. You’re at a church for a service in celebration of unity and the shared future of a diverse group of states and you can’t even pretend to get along with your in-laws. We were truly blessed to see their monarchs-in waiting diplomacy skills in action for the, oh, ten total minutes they had to interact with H&M in public. If I were in the Commonwealth I’d seriously wonder why being a jerk to Meghan took precedent over celebrating the political union the Queen is supposed to be so jazzed about.
Exactly. The CW day is not Kate’s day. It’s literally called “Commonwealth Day” not “Kate Middleton Day”. If she’s so professional and a “top CEO”, she could have sucked it up a few minutes. Give a smile, say hello, exchange a few pleasantries if feeling up to it and keep a smile on camera. You can bitch about Meghan when the cameras aren’t on you or to your friends n private (who will then go to Tatler to say how much they dislike your mother and sister)
Between this and other things like breaking 100+ year traditions because you didn’t feel like going, she’s hardly as “regal” as her fans and the press would like to claim. In fact, one might say she is wholly unsuitable…
I know they aren’t religious, but acting so rude during a church service is sinful because she acted like that because of envy and anger. No Christian charity there. There is no justification for her rude and ignorant behaviour.
“‘It was a very challenging working environment. It was high pressure and extremely stressful… Nothing was ever good enough, they always saw the negative in everything. Nothing is ever their fault, always someone else’s. They are professional victims.’”
Wow! Professional victims- if there was any expression to discredit a victim, is this one.
Well, actually I believe nothing was good enough, because, guess what? you guys suck! Yes, that is right: the people working for the royal households suck balls, are completely outdated, outsmarted and out of touch with the whole world. It is in their best interests to keep UK entertained with their lowkey mediocre offerings because in the real world stage, they would not survive.
“they always saw the negative in everything” — this really doesn’t sound like Harry or Meghan at all
It’s notable how Those Cambridges have never really held an actual job, especially Kate. “Highly stressful”, yeah, pampered spoiled woman.
I can’t just imagine if it had been Meghan showing her but repeatedly in different events, instead of FFQ, the HORROR. They are untouchable and they know it, that is why they dare treat Harry, Meghan and even the baby like that.
Don’t have a gram of empathy or compassion.
I think that comment is deflection – we all know WHO the real professional victims and negative nellies are. Both Cambridges are very controlling which in turn creates a toxic and stressful environment. I have experienced this in my personal and professional life.
Kate is supposedly so “regal” and future Queen, but she didn’t have sense enough to be diplomatic with family members in front of the whole world?
Kate has given Meghan the cold shoulder before the Commonwealth service. Remember the Polo match and Kate never came over to see her new nephew Archie or speak to Meghan? So the excuse of them leaving being the reason is bs.
“Totally private inner sanctum”, gah! Like these two are gods or something. They are two ordinary people who got lucky by being born to the right families and for one waitying for 10 years.
“William had hoped that everyone had moved on” BS!!!
This whole statement is pure fiction and hilarious. No one that isn’t die hard team Cambridge or has paid any attention would believe this pathetic spin.
Isn’t the spinning funny. What happened to the brothers reconnecting on those private zoom calls? Didn’t the same Fail report a few weeks ago that Kate wasn’t interested in Meghan’s friendship attempts, that William had excluded her from attending events? Didn’t that Tatler piece say that Kate kept her distance as they had nothing in common?
This is exactly why the Firm working so unprofessionally with the press is bad as this is just a click game for the press. In the meantime real people are hurt& relationships damaged. Plus going so hard on the smear campaign& the Firm’s silence in its midst/showing zero support makes it hard to refute claims of being unfriendly, unsupportive.
The Firm needs new people.
W&K denying Harry the ability to bring Meghan to the *private* Diana memorial at Althorp last minute. When she had already flown over to be with Harry during that emotional time. I cannot express how abusive and unforgivable that action by W&K was.
There is only room for ONE Diana cosplaying member for that family – Top CEO. Even William doesn’t like Harry bringing up their mother – apparently its only him that allowed to use her memory for good PR.
I thought that was a shitty thing to do, sorry. Yes Meghan was not a wife or fiancee at the time (shouldn’t even matter because Diana’s memorial is not an “official” royal event like TTC or something) but Harry is just as much Diana’s son as William. He has every right to decide who would be at his mother’s memorial as much as William does. William and Harry should have had a proper sit down about this instead of going “nope sorry. she’s not coming and the decision is final.”
That was mean and had to have hurt Harry. They were weeks from announcing their engagement at that point and everyone knew they were serious.
“Invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall.” What? They let her into Anmer Hall? Wasn’t she Harry’s date/fiance/wife? There’s your snobbery right there.
Probably made her come in the servant’s entrance…or would have if they could have…..It was said above used to be very fond of the Royal Family, as my mum adored them all. They have, all on their own, changed me from a monarchist to supporting dumping the monarchy entirely (Cdn here)….
How much arsenic did Slappy the Dummy put in it?
/joke
Two different women on two different paths. I’d enjoy meeting with and talking with Meghan. I find her both interesting and engaging. As to Kate, I say laughingly, waste my time with a shallow grifter, no.
To the outside observer, things did seem fine around the time of the engagement and that first Christmas. It even looked like William and Kate were helping Meghan along that day at the Sandringham church. Maybe it was a reset for all of them.
But by the time they were on stage together at that press conference event…you could see how William and Kate were uncomfortable every time Meghan spoke. It was clear neither one would ever want to share space with her again. Her command of a room was very present in that moment.
As for Kate, I do think her view of female friendship was formed at her elite boarding school and I’m sure she had many toxic experiences that made her view friendship in competitive terms. Taking someone under her wing and showing them the ropes doesn’t appear to be something she would take part in.
Kate was never bullied at school, that was proven to be lies. Carole the social climber tried to force the aristocrats to force their daughters to befriend Kate. She didn’t ask other parents to do that, just the aristo ones. They refused. That’s not abuse, that’s seeing the Wisteria Sisters for what they are.
Kate is known to be a bully (her treatment of the much younger York sisters). She has no female friends of her own; they’re all people she clung to because they could get her access to William. She was raised to be competitive with her own sister. Kate is not now, nor has she ever been, pro-other women.
I remember the debunking of this. Teachers said that everyone basically paid no attention to her, as she was just in the background all the time. She is a born non-entity.
Kate was jealous of her younger sister being more popular than her in school and she has been competitive with every single female in her path that she views as competition. Of course she was envious of Meghan, because they were the same age, Meghan is far more accomplished and does Kate’s job better than Kate ever could. And she’s the same age but looks way younger. William’s envy of his brother gave Kate permission to act this poorly as well.
soooo, in over two years, they were only invited over twice, and one of those times was for the wedding party. And that is rolling the red carpet? It’s hilarious to me that even their rebuttals make them sound like assholes. Will and Kate really are that bad and that stupid.
The line about the private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall is weird. Like, Meghan is marrying William’s only brother. I would assume she would be invited to Anmer, and on a semi-regular basis. It shouldn’t be viewed as a privilege. The fact that it is being presented as such, to me, just emphasizes how much of an outsider Meghan was, in terms of her treatment.
The Amner at Christmas thing always seemed forced to me. There was an article five years ago, about how full-up Sandringham House is when all the relatives stay over Christmas. Maybe someone (Charles?) *strongly encouraged* W&K to have Harry and Meghan to stay that Christmas. Plenty of space in that 10 bedroom country home.
Several birds with one stone. Freed up space in the main house. Meant an unmarried couple wasn’t sleeping together under the Queen’s Pretend Christian roof. Kept the Middletons from hanging out at Sandringham that year acting like they are the born royals.
The text doesn’t strike me as HarrY and Meghan actually staying at Amner. It seems more like visiting.
I don’t think the book actually contains THAT many revelations that people didn’t already know. Its not anything like Diana’s book. If anything, Harry comes off it looking worse by being so concerned about rank and the press in the UK is kind of reporting that. As we know, there are two sides to every story. Unless there’s a major bombshell that is yet to come out, its nothing noone didn’t know? I completely expect this to be deleted as it doesn’t fit the narrative of the other comments.
I mean people said before this book came out, nothing new would be said but sure go and act like you’re saying something super revolutionary.
Then I guess there’s no need for KP or BP to issue any comments on it.
Oh, wait…
Many of us are saying that the book doesn’t contain anything new – more details yes, but nothing really shocking that we didn’t really know. But, that’s US. That’s people who watched this all play out in real time (and many of our theories are being confirmed here.) Many, many people just followed the headlines and didn’t dig beyond those for a variety of reasons, so for those people, seeing everything laid out like this, in one place, is going to be eye-opening.
I don’t get why people keep saying Harry is obsessed with rank (I’m seeing that a lot on twitter, along with “he doesn’t understand how the royal family works.”) Harry is a member of the royal family. I’m sure he completely understands how it works, better than any of us. And he didn’t like it, so he left.
What’s funny is that the main source of negative leaks to the press on the early days was pretty obviously Kate’s own mother. Carole got involved early. The games with Pippa’s wedding etd. That’s what this book couldn’t speak to is how would Kate support Meghan when her own mother saw Meghan as a threat and tried to undermine her.
This. The Middletons used the will-she-won’t-see attend carrot to help monetize Pippa’s wedding and get discounted rents/freebies. All those stories about glass wedding venues imported from Belgium, always with a word or two about Harry and Meghan tucked in for attention.
They never wanted Meghan at the wedding or the reception, and certainly wanted to pics of here there. They wanted 1) the attention and 2) to spin the false narrative that Harry loves the Middletons and would never miss Precious Pippa’s wedding.
“Rolled out the red carpet…”
Had to get a dig in at her profession, didn’t they?
Don’t these people know most of us have been to high school and know first hand that inviting lessers to events and allowing their presence at the lunch table doesn’t negate bullying and in fact, merely makes the snubs more hurtful and pronounced?
“We let you in, it’s not our fault you still don’t fit…”
The royal box at Wimbledon is open to all members of the British royal family. It is not up to Kate to dole out invitations and Meghan has as much right to use the box as anyone else. If anyone would have that right it would be the Queen, as it is technically her box.
It’s crazy for them to pretend Kate provided any honours in that way. She wasn’t even patron until last year, at which point Meghan was a royal herself.
THE WHINING. Honestly, they sound like a bunch of sad nellies. And these are the people in whom the nation is supposed to repose trust? Those whose stiff lips are reportedly legendary are running to the Heil to whine about ‘butbutbut I invited her to my inner sanctum and turned the oven on!!!’ Grow up, Keenbridges.
It’s so funny how often they recount the ONE time they invited Meghan into their ~inner sanctuary, which was before the wedding! This is your brother and his soon-to-be wife. It’s not above and beyond to invite them to your home. They did the bare minimum and they know it.
As for being professional victims- the staff were gleefully leaking stories to the press about the mean nicknames they had for her& that royals thought she was a degree wife. Not sure many would be happy in that work climate.
The royal household is beyond unprofessional. It’s a wonder they get any work done with all the gossiping they do. They really do need Brits’ commitment to serfdom & the right wing press to help keep the monarchy in place.
Kate and William did invite Harry and Meghan to Anmer Hall for that first Xmas. Not a crime is it? And maybe she thought that Meghan was vegan, and she acted accordingly. She made a mistake. Not the end of the world. I haven’t read the book but it seems to me there is a lot of nitpicking in it, and the authors seem to have a lot of information despite the fact that the two were never interviewed.