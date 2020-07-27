Prince William told Harry ‘don’t feel you need to rush this’ when he began dating Meg

Again, we’ll have lots of coverage of the Finding Freedom excerpts and we’re doing this in pieces. If the first excerpts from the book are this juicy and break-the-internet-y, I can only imagine what will happen when the book finally comes out. The theme of the book seems to be that Harry wanted out and Meghan was simply tired of being attacked for breathing. We’re hearing that Harry was mad about the things being done to Meghan and how his family and the palace courtiers were talking sh-t about her. Harry was upset by how his family was leaving him out in the cold, unprotected and belittled. But of course there’s notable brother and sister-in-law drama too.

The relationship between Kate & Meghan: “The two duchesses’ relationship had struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met. Their cordial but distant rapport was apparent when the pair appeared alongside each other at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day the previous summer…. While the doting mothers were photographed next to each other with their children, the two appeared to barely exchange a word.” But, importantly, the royal experts revealed that any distance between Kate and Meghan was indicative of a larger issue within the royal family, and not a feud between the two women. An excerpt from Finding Freedom continued, “The state of affairs between the two women was just an offshoot of the real issue at hand: the conflict between Harry and the institution.”

What happened on Commonwealth Day: “While Harry and Meghan both greeted William and Kate with smiles, the Cambridges showed little response. It was the first time the two couples had seen each other since January. ‘Harry,’ William nodded, ignoring Meghan. For the minutes before the Queen’s arrival, William and Kate sat with their backs to the couple, only turning around to chat with Prince Edward and Sophie, next to the Sussexes. Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her.”

William & Harry’s fight when Harry began falling for Meghan: A source told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that Harry bristled when William warned him: ‘Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.’ After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them. They’ve both developed a radar to detect that type of person, but as William didn’t know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.’ Another source claimed: ‘Harry was pissed off. Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Harry told William he ‘could see through’ his words, thinking him judgemental and condescending and ultimately ‘being a snob’.

Other royals took issue with Meghan in the beginning: At least two other Royal Family members voiced concerns over the pace at which Harry and Meghan’s relationship had moved, referring to the actress as ‘Harry’s showgirl’ and ‘coming with a lot of baggage’. A high-ranking courtier was even overheard telling a colleague: ‘There’s just something about her I don’t trust’. A close friend of Harry’s claimed the duke was ‘aware of the talk’, adding. ‘He’s extremely protective of Meghan. He understands that a lot of people are against them, and he will do everything he can to keep her safe and away from getting hurt – even if that means distancing himself from those people.’