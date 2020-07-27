Prince William told Harry ‘don’t feel you need to rush this’ when he began dating Meg

Again, we’ll have lots of coverage of the Finding Freedom excerpts and we’re doing this in pieces. If the first excerpts from the book are this juicy and break-the-internet-y, I can only imagine what will happen when the book finally comes out. The theme of the book seems to be that Harry wanted out and Meghan was simply tired of being attacked for breathing. We’re hearing that Harry was mad about the things being done to Meghan and how his family and the palace courtiers were talking sh-t about her. Harry was upset by how his family was leaving him out in the cold, unprotected and belittled. But of course there’s notable brother and sister-in-law drama too.
The relationship between Kate & Meghan: “The two duchesses’ relationship had struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met. Their cordial but distant rapport was apparent when the pair appeared alongside each other at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day the previous summer…. While the doting mothers were photographed next to each other with their children, the two appeared to barely exchange a word.” But, importantly, the royal experts revealed that any distance between Kate and Meghan was indicative of a larger issue within the royal family, and not a feud between the two women. An excerpt from Finding Freedom continued, “The state of affairs between the two women was just an offshoot of the real issue at hand: the conflict between Harry and the institution.”
What happened on Commonwealth Day: “While Harry and Meghan both greeted William and Kate with smiles, the Cambridges showed little response. It was the first time the two couples had seen each other since January. ‘Harry,’ William nodded, ignoring Meghan. For the minutes before the Queen’s arrival, William and Kate sat with their backs to the couple, only turning around to chat with Prince Edward and Sophie, next to the Sussexes. Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her.”
William & Harry’s fight when Harry began falling for Meghan: A source told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that Harry bristled when William warned him: ‘Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.’ After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them. They’ve both developed a radar to detect that type of person, but as William didn’t know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.’ Another source claimed: ‘Harry was pissed off. Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Harry told William he ‘could see through’ his words, thinking him judgemental and condescending and ultimately ‘being a snob’.
Other royals took issue with Meghan in the beginning: At least two other Royal Family members voiced concerns over the pace at which Harry and Meghan’s relationship had moved, referring to the actress as ‘Harry’s showgirl’ and ‘coming with a lot of baggage’. A high-ranking courtier was even overheard telling a colleague: ‘There’s just something about her I don’t trust’. A close friend of Harry’s claimed the duke was ‘aware of the talk’, adding. ‘He’s extremely protective of Meghan. He understands that a lot of people are against them, and he will do everything he can to keep her safe and away from getting hurt – even if that means distancing himself from those people.’
Re: the “Harry’s Showgirl” thing – this is what surprised me at the time, when we learned that Harry and Meghan were first dating. I just couldn’t believe that the palace had not shut it down, because (I believed) princes of the realm were not allowed to seriously date actresses or anyone in the entertainment industry. The palace didn’t shut it down – instead, the courtiers mocked her and William began to undermine their relationship from the start. In many ways, it’s like Harry and Meghan were being set up to fail. What’s funny is that instead of failing, H&M just GTFO. As for the statement of “There’s just something about her I don’t trust.” Is there anything whiter? Do these people not hear themselves?
Man, I don’t get Kate. Meghan is one of the few women she can be friends with that would never eff William. She seems hard pressed to find people like that!
Kate Middleton strikes me as the type of woman who is threatened by and actively competitive with other women, regardless of who they are. It’s not uncommon for women lacking any real substance to behave in this manner.
This – she is also competitive with her own sister. Kate is not a woman who plays well with other women.
Befriending Meghan would have made Kate look so good too. Experienced and stable Kate taking the new royal under her wing and showing her the ropes? Isn’t she generous? Isn’t she patient? Isn’t she kind? Look, she’s wearing Smart Set clothes, she’s such a supportive angelic sister in law. Saint Kate, PR gold!
But no, the preferred strategy was to try and make Meghan look bad so that Kate could look better in comparison. Which says a lot about the Cambridges’ characters.
THIS. She could have looked amazing, AND helped Meghan feel welcome. Win win.
One thing I’ve noticed about Keen for years is she has few, if any, female friends. She doesn’t like any competition. Especially someone a lot smarter, more accomplished and frankly ten times more attractive than her. Her only super power is being borderline anorexic
Not everyone is willing to wait around for a decade to secure the bag, Willy.
I originally wasn’t going to read this book since l always stay current with the information on this site. I felt l would just be reading a rehash of everything but I’ve since changed my mind. This book is coalescing all these stories together according to their appropriate timelines and this will be a goldmine to read.
I wasn’t going to either at first. Then I started to read the excerpts from Vanity Fair and realized “wow, they are going in!” I’ve preordered the book and can’t wait to read it.
There is a lot to unpack there- the coded racism, the clear classicism, the toxic masculinity- so I will not .
Instead, I will commend Kaiser once again for taking the time to choose these hilarious shots. I mean, William looks like he just farted and is pretending is not his- Catherine knows he just farted, but cannot comment on it, while Harry is trying his best to get cover and Meghan can barely hold it together, probably thinking the British Media would blame her- something about she feeding William with rotten avocados, setting the poor man up for such undignified behavior!
Oh my goodness, Priscila. I laughed so hard at your comments about the photo. You are spot on. LOL.
“Keep her hanging around for ten years. Break up a few times. Exhaust all your other options. Then and only then, give in and propose.”
I can’t think why Harry didn’t model his relationship on William’s.
We should all aspire to be more like William. ( not)
LMAO at William of all people giving relationship advice
What a clusterfuck. Both the BRF and Markles are toxic families. Can’t imagine being caught in the crosshairs like H&M were. Glad they left and put an ocean between them. The uproar from the courtiers, BRF, RRs and BM show their complicity. And their hollering and braying loudly cause their racism has been laid bared for the whole world to see. They can control their image in Britain, but they can’t control that image elsewhere. And boy do we see.
Right!. They are literally proving everyone’s point and showing how obsessed they are with couple. They should’ve ignored this book if it was irrelevant and “full of lies” but they couldn’t help themselves because they know the others haven’t given them material and they need the Sussexes. I see desperation and hatred in all these headlines.
All of this over a book about an “irrelevant” couple that supposedly no one cares about. If I were the Sussexes in LA, I would be sitting and laughing all the way to the bank and all the Rota and media sycophants running around trying to clean up is only feeding the hysteria even more and giving the book more legs to stand on. Seriously, the RF is more deluded and out of touch then I imagined. They can’t possibly imagine that these courtiers, aides and media people actually value and respect them because it’s clear they don’t. Meghan and Harry got out of the circus. Being puppets and dancing to the tunes of others is not worth a crown and luxury.
“‘Harry,’ William nodded, ignoring Meghan.”
And she smiled throughout the whole thing because if she hadn’t, she would have been the angry black woman. Poor soul. Will black women ever know peace?
Also… F Willz. And Kate. As an article on the guardian stated after this event, they will smile at dictators and all sorts of vile world leaders, but couldn’t even fake a hello and a smile for family for the world? No wonder their family is getting dragged. H&M are getting the blame, but their display on Commonwealth is an indication that the RF are the architects of their family’s Downfall.
I somehow get why a brother/ sister, will say to take it easy when your sibling is dating someone. More if you have experienced trauma with your brother/ sister, you somehow grown to be overprotective.
“Don’t rush things up” was something I told my older sister when she decided to marry her now ex- husband, after 20 years of an abusive and violent relationship. As a sibling you are afraid and scare they will get hurt. At least I was, and at the end I was right. Not saying this is the case at all with Meghan and Harry!!! I am just saying I get why as a sibling you can get overprotective.
But, it might be as well that William’s tone was disrespectful ( I wasn’t there, so I cannot judge). I don’t think this was the main issue with the 2 of them, so I don’t get why people make it a big deal. I think the main issue is and was that William did not want to be overshadowed by his brother; and obviously racist treatment towards Meghan by the institution and press.
I’m in the minority but I think she was wholly unsuitable to marry into the royal family. It’s an institution that has set rules And protocols.
She’s American , divorced, an actress,
Older.
I’m surprised the queen didn’t shut it down immediately.
That being said abolish the monarchy., it’s antiquated.
Saying that Meghan is “coming with a lot of baggage” is rich coming from ANYONE in or around this family. The British Royals have the biggest baggage claim to ever exist.
William never gave Meghan a chance it seems. I understand completely why Harry was pissed when William gave his opinion without even meeting her first.
Meghan was an actress, but she was never involved in mess.
Just because Will’s one comment could be arguably borne out of general brotherly concern it does not mean he’s excused from being shitty the rest of the time.
I’ve given that advice to friends over the years, and received it, too. So what? One sound comment does not a decent person make.