“Doja Cat tested positive for Covid after she made fun of people about it” links
  • July 27, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Doja Cat is positive for Covid-19 after she made fun of people who were afraid of catching it. This virus really does have a built-in boomerang. [Dlisted]
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Greek citizens now! [Just Jared]
Here’s more about the beef between Charlize Theron & Tom Hardy. [Pajiba]
Dude was ready to shoot people over his right to go maskless in Walmart. [Towleroad]
The history of black ownership of McDonalds franchises. [Jezebel]
Happy belated 51st birthday to Jennifer Lopez! [LaineyGossip]
I love looking at Rihanna’s old fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]
“Karen” is the “Jolene” parody we need. [OMG Blog]
Jenelle & David Eason continue to be trainwrecks. [Starcasm]
Fan Bingbing is out of jail and back to attending events. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Doja Cat tested positive for Covid after she made fun of people about it” links”

  1. ME says:
    July 27, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    I have lost so much respect for people I know in real life and celebs who aren’t taking this virus seriously. F*ck your social lives ! Selfish jerks.

    Reply
  2. Sam the Pink says:
    July 27, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    I don’t feel bad for her. I feel terrible for the anonymous people you know she infected.

    While it troubles my libertarian side, I’m starting to think we are at the point where we should start exploring reckless endangerment charges against people who openly flaut the guidelines. I’m not talking cases where people assume the risk – like going to other people’s homes voluntarily. I’m talking about those who insist on being in public unmasked or other really intentional violating of the rules.

    Reply
  3. Dragonlady sakura says:
    July 27, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Doja Cat is idiotic. Willful ignorance makes my head hurt.

    Reply
  4. Reece says:
    July 27, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    I love Stephen Colbert and his staff!
    That’s all I’m saying. Imma stay cool while Karma is doing her thing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment