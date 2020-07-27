“Doja Cat tested positive for Covid after she made fun of people about it” links

Embed from Getty Images

Doja Cat is positive for Covid-19 after she made fun of people who were afraid of catching it. This virus really does have a built-in boomerang. [Dlisted]

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Greek citizens now! [Just Jared]

Here’s more about the beef between Charlize Theron & Tom Hardy. [Pajiba]

Dude was ready to shoot people over his right to go maskless in Walmart. [Towleroad]

The history of black ownership of McDonalds franchises. [Jezebel]

Happy belated 51st birthday to Jennifer Lopez! [LaineyGossip]

I love looking at Rihanna’s old fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]

“Karen” is the “Jolene” parody we need. [OMG Blog]

Jenelle & David Eason continue to be trainwrecks. [Starcasm]

Fan Bingbing is out of jail and back to attending events. [RCFA]

