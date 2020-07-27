“Doja Cat tested positive for Covid after she made fun of people about it” links

Doja Cat is positive for Covid-19 after she made fun of people who were afraid of catching it. This virus really does have a built-in boomerang. [Dlisted]
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Greek citizens now! [Just Jared]
Here’s more about the beef between Charlize Theron & Tom Hardy. [Pajiba]
Dude was ready to shoot people over his right to go maskless in Walmart. [Towleroad]
The history of black ownership of McDonalds franchises. [Jezebel]
Happy belated 51st birthday to Jennifer Lopez! [LaineyGossip]
I love looking at Rihanna’s old fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]
“Karen” is the “Jolene” parody we need. [OMG Blog]
Jenelle & David Eason continue to be trainwrecks. [Starcasm]
Fan Bingbing is out of jail and back to attending events. [RCFA]
I have lost so much respect for people I know in real life and celebs who aren’t taking this virus seriously. F*ck your social lives ! Selfish jerks.
Yes! I feel that way too
…and if they think we will forget, they have another think coming.
I don’t feel bad for her. I feel terrible for the anonymous people you know she infected.
While it troubles my libertarian side, I’m starting to think we are at the point where we should start exploring reckless endangerment charges against people who openly flaut the guidelines. I’m not talking cases where people assume the risk – like going to other people’s homes voluntarily. I’m talking about those who insist on being in public unmasked or other really intentional violating of the rules.
Doja Cat is idiotic. Willful ignorance makes my head hurt.
I love Stephen Colbert and his staff!
That’s all I’m saying. Imma stay cool while Karma is doing her thing.