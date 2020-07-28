WaPo: Donald Trump didn’t care about the pandemic until red states got hit

We’ve 98 days away from the election. Will Donald Trump’s numbers continue to tank? Will his approval rate continue to hover around 40% and never get any higher? Who knows. Of course I find it disturbing that it took a literal global pandemic and 150,000 dead Americans to make *some* people realize that Donald Trump is truly the f–king worst. But here we are. The people around Trump have finally made him understand that as long as the pandemic rages, he can’t pretend not to notice. He can’t pretend that the pandemic numbers are a hoax. The Washington Post did a detailed story about how Trump got it so wrong (spoiler: he’s a moron) and what led to his recent “change in tone.” Some highlights:
He got it wrong: Both President Trump’s advisers and operatives laboring to defeat him increasingly agree on one thing: The best way for him to regain his political footing is to wrest control of the coronavirus. In the six months since the deadly contagion was first reported in the United States, Trump has demanded the economy reopen and children return to school, all while scrambling to salvage his reelection campaign. But both allies and opponents agree he has failed at the one task that could help him achieve all of his goals — confronting the pandemic with a clear strategy and consistent leadership.
Why he got it so wrong: People close to Trump, many speaking anonymously to share candid discussions and impressions, say the president’s inability to wholly address the crisis is due to his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error; a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News; and a penchant for magical thinking that prevented him from fully engaging with the pandemic.
He only began to care when “red states” began getting hit hard: In recent weeks, with at least 144,000 Americans now dead from the virus, the White House has attempted to overhaul — or at least rejigger — its approach. The administration has revived news briefings led by Trump himself and presented the president with projections showing how the virus is now decimating Republican states full of Trump voters. In the past couple of weeks, senior advisers began presenting Trump with maps and data showing spikes in coronavirus cases among “our people” in Republican states, a senior administration official said. They also shared projections predicting that virus surges could soon hit politically important states in the Midwest — including Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the official said.
It would have been easy: “The irony is that if he’d just performed with minimal competence and just mouthed words about national unity, he actually could be in a pretty strong position right now, where the economy is reopening, where jobs are coming back,” said Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser to former president Barack Obama. “And he just could not do it.”
He was always the victim: He was overly preoccupied with his own sense of grievance, beginning many conversations casting himself as the blameless victim of the crisis. “This could have been stopped. It could have been stopped quickly and easily. But for some reason, it wasn’t, and we’ll figure out what that reason was,” Trump said Thursday, seemingly to simultaneously acknowledge his predicament while also trying to assign blame elsewhere.
I mean, we saw it in real time – Trump came close to celebrating the virus when Northern states were being hit hard, like New York. It was a political thing for him even back then, in March and April. Now that we’re in the tailend of July and Florida, Texas and other deep-South states are viral cesspools, NOW he cares. And that quote is insane – “This could have been stopped. It could have been stopped quickly and easily. But for some reason, it wasn’t, and we’ll figure out what that reason was.” I… actually laughed. He’s so stupid and he’s trying to kill us all. But I laughed.
Also, I don’t actually believe that if he just mouthed words of unity and taken the pandemic seriously, he would be in a better position. Because he’s so self-defeating, petulant and incapable of looking at things long-term. He genuinely couldn’t do that.
We’ve known from the get go he’s incompetent and that if we had a real crisis, we’d be screwed. This is just what we’ve always feared happening.
Imagine having a President of the UNITED States of America who evinces not one ounce of caring while blue state residents go down by the thousands. No lower period or president in my lifetime. I’m so beyond disgusted at my fellow Americans. I want to be like John Lewis and rise above and be good, but the truth is I wish them decimation. I think to myself, get em get em get em! So that’s where I am. It’s not a good feeling, but it’s an honest one.
One thing Trump has demonstrated he is consistent about is he can’t stay on message for long if he doesn’t believe it or there is nothing in it for him. I give it 2 weeks tops.. he will be back to his old messaging that the virus is a hoax. Jr, his minion of a son was already tweeting falsely about hydroxychloroquine being a cure and masks were not needed. Got his acct temp suspended with that garbage; and Trump is whining on twitter about negatively trending. Trump will go back to his lies. Like I said I give it 2 weeks tops and that’s being generous.
Agreed. I knew if a major crisis hit he would be totally ineffective. He’s s everything you’ve said but ultimately he cares for no one but himself which makes him incompetent and dangerous as we’ve seen.
I really wish the media would stop acting like he cares at all or has a strategy of any kind or a change in “tone.” He does not care. He’s a 74 year old with complex pathologies that render him incapable of empathy AND he’s been in active drug addiction for years. He is no more capable of caring about this than he is of keeping his focus on any one issue for any length of time.
Some of the people around him may “care” in the sense that they can see this looks bad for the campaign, but Trump is incapable of changing. So they’ll show him new polls, leak panicked stories to the media, rinse, repeat. Also, I’m more & more convinced that many of the people left in his inner circle are themselves in active addiction, which doesn’t help.
No matter what polls say, he has a very good chance of winning. Mitt Romney called it, I think. Now Trump is going to wear a mask and look sympathetic and make great pains to deliver necessary aid to Red states. He will swing moderate in his speech and will bring back the people who left him in the last few months. Russia and other troll factories will ramp up the “there’s something about Biden I just can’t trust” in republican voters and independents, and congress will pass an aid bill with more direct payments to Americans. Trump will play doctored footage of black and brown bodies “rioting” and appeal to white fear. There will be widespread voter suppression and attempts to invalidate mailed in ballots. And if Biden ekes out a narrow victory, Trump will take a flamethrower to every remaining decent law we have and use his remaining months to enrich himself before decamping you someplace he won’t be brought to account.
We are not safe. Please vote everyone! Vote so much that there is no doubt in anyone’s mind. Make the popular vote margin ten million people and monitor your local elections closely.
I am generally an optimist but there have been warnings for a while now that this election and the aftermath will not go smoothly.