Prince Harry & Meghan were ‘almost obsessed with each other’ after their first date

The Times’ excerpts of Finding Freedom aren’t ALL palace politics and royal aides waiting to stick a knife into one’s back. The Times also devoted a lot of space to the story of Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s courtship, which moved fast because it was love/obsession at first sight. They were two adults who had life experience and romantic experience and they knew love when they felt it. But I think they were both romantics too – if anything, Meghan more than Harry. Harry seemed like he knew well enough that as soon as the press caught wind of his relationship, Meghan’s life would be drastically altered. Finding Freedom also doesn’t confirm the name of the person who set them up, a matchmaker whose identity has been widely speculated but never established. Some highlights from these Times excerpts:
Their first date: On that first date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse Harry quickly realised that impressing Meghan was going to be tougher than just giving her one of his big smiles. Perhaps she sensed his nervousness, because the couple were somewhat bashful at first. However, it didn’t take long for them to start chatting easily. Very easily. On two individual velvet club chairs, the pair were “in their own little world”, a source said. Harry talked about his charity work, excitedly telling her stories from his extensive trips to Africa. Their “passions for wanting to make change for good”, as Harry described it, was, as Meghan said, “One of the first things we connected on.”
They made plans for a second date that night: At the end of the evening, which had lasted almost three hours, Harry and Meghan went their separate ways. Despite the palpable attraction between them, there was no goodbye kiss, no expectation, just a hint that something was there and they hoped to see each other again soon. No one expected what happened next. “Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other,” a friend said. “It was as if Harry was in a trance.” Meghan called one of her girlfriends. “Do I sound crazy when I say this could have legs?” she asked. [For their second date] They returned to Dean Street Townhouse the next evening for a romantic dinner. No front entrance for the pair, they were given directions for how to get into the building using a discreet door away from prying eyes.”
Harry knew she was the One on the second date: “Harry knew they would be together at that point,” a friend shared. “She was ticking every box fast.”
Meghan started following his IG account @SpikeyMau5. It was in fact Harry’s private account. A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favourite DJs, Deadmau5. Spikey came from a Facebook alias that Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. “Spike” was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers.
He took her to Botswana for their “third date”: “She came back smiling and just completely spellbound.” Her phone was full of photos — the nature they had seen, candid snaps of herself, and selfies with Harry. According to the friend, if Meghan didn’t have to return to Canada for work and Harry to his life in London, “they would have happily spent the entire summer there together”. Meghan said that she and Harry talked so much, about things she rarely shared with anyone. “I’ve never felt that safe,” Meghan told her friend, “that close to someone in such a short amount of time.”
They both fell hard & fast: Three months into their relationship, a Meghan friend said, they had already begun swapping the words “I love you”. It was Harry who said it first, but Meghan immediately replied, “I love you, too.” From there it didn’t take long for them to begin talking in non-oblique terms about their future.
Racism among the elitists: When he first started seeing her, Harry, sensitive to even the slightest hint of prejudice, had fallouts within his own circle. When some questioned his new relationship, and whether she was suitable, he would wonder, “Is this about race? Is it snobbery?” An old friend of Harry’s spent an afternoon gossiping about Meghan, making disparaging remarks about her Hollywood background. Word got back to Harry, and the prince immediately cut him off. If he was willing to confront those close to him, when it came to the media, Harry was poised for outright war.
This made me think of how tortured the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s “love story” is with all of the breakups and waitying and cheating and everything else. So many authors have tried and failed to make William and Kate sound like a grand love story and they’re just… not. But man, Meghan and Harry were obsessed with each from the word “go.” It clearly was love too, not “lust” (as William apparently said to Harry). Harry saw who he wanted and went after her, big time, and he will stop at nothing to protect her and their son. Why wasn’t their love story celebrated?
I feel like Williams “lust” comment isn’t getting the parsing it deserves. It’s so loaded with racism and sexism.
Yes! I have been saying this- british men of a certain status do have this colonial atitude of the woman they can have affairs with and the woman they will marry. William was pretty much saying ” f*** her, but do not marry her.” Harry knew exactly what William was saying and reacted accordingly.
Yeah, Harry was right to be pissed about the insinuation. Racist, sexist and hypocritical seeing as William’s nightclub adventure happened a few months down the line then we find out a rose garden which William covered up by throwing Meghan to the wolves. I don’t know how Harry hasn’t laid hands on this man.
But even William´s choice of mistress is in accordance with this world view- in fact, not only she is British, she is noble, but she is called Rose!
Well, to be fair, William doesn’t seem like he’s capable of romantic love…
But yeah, he probably wouldn’t have said that if Harry had fallen in love with a English rose.
When you know you know. Its not like they were young adults just barely old enough to drive or drink. Relationships move quicker the older you are. Plus, they kind of had to act fast if they wanted at least one baby.
Wills problem from the get go was everything about Meghan and Harry made William and Kate look bad, even the 10 year courtship, compared to the what 1.5 year courtship of Meghan and Harry.
Well this is a “normal” love story: two persons having an amazing first date, and wanting to be with each other.
Will and Kate is: a social climber waits for a decade until the Prince is forced to get married, because his main duty is to provide an heir to the crown, and Kate was the one who was still around. Probably they get along very well, and there’s affection. But great love story? No.
I also think this is a normal love story for two people in their 30s. I will be honest I thought little or nothing much of Meghan. I thought she would be like Kate and do the minimum. By gosh, she earned my respect and I certainly understand why others felt threatened by her.
I think the common narrative Willie is trying to establish, with the help of the Press and commenters- is that his relationship is stable and not dramatic because he took his time. Conversely, Harry relationship is filled with drama because he is this impulsive person who was unwilling to see any fault in Meghan, took offense and went to marry her almost as defiance- therefore, their relationship should not last.
I think one of the commenters yesterday (sorry, Pisces something? Or the Unicorn?) came up with a very valid point: William does seem to want Meghan and Harry to divorce so that he could be free to do so without looking a failure. I think, to a certain extent, it is true: William has been spinning this narrative, expecting to be lauded for making a woman wait ten years and selling his relationship as mature, stable that if he now came up and wanted a divorce, then all the spin was just another lie.
It is all so stupid. A man in his twenties wanting to make sure marrying his college sweetheart was the right thing is as normal as a man in his thirties, after have lived many relationships, meeting, falling in love and marrying someone at the same stage of life in a couple of years.
There was no good intention behind William´s advice and Harry, who knows his brother better than us, caught up with that and barked. Most probably, William still shares leftovers views from the colonial period, where brit gentleman would go to all these far away places, have relationships with native women, but return home to marry an english rose. Again, Harry knows these people very well and he probably understood what William meant and was appalled.
These journalists of RR think they can place these brothers into boxes because they know them, but they do not. Harry knows William- if he chose not to listen to his brother, he had reason.
Agreed!
Also as much as William wants to put forth the narrative that he is in some super stable relationship the Rose thing shows just how much drama is present in their relationship.
M&H love story isn’t celebrated by some because Meghan wasn’t the “right” woman for Harry to fall so deeply in love with.
Its pretty obvious how in love (and lust) they are with each other – its there for the world to see.
There are some bitter Betty’s in the RF (looking at you Willileaks) – Meghan was clearly everything Harry wanted in a partner.
Am single and I would kill to have that kind of relationship. They clearly have a lot of respect, love and joy for each other. William is just bitter as he’s married to someone that he doesn’t love that way. The Cambridges struggle to contain there disdain for each other.
The way Harry looked at Meghan on their wedding day….swoon.
The part about Harry refusing to cancel his trip to Meghan’s once get news broke of their relationship stuck out to me. He’s been choosing her over “home” since the beginning. Not sure why the Windsors that would change once they got married.
Harry has a very rude awakening to racism I see. I bet Skippy is the one that was cut off immediately. Didn’t he go whine to the press about it?
So lovely to hear about their sweet romance and love for one another. Love also their commitment to making the world a better place. Wow, though. I peeked at the Daily Mail and the articles defending the Queen, palace, William, Kate etc are flowing. Piers Morgan got into it as well. Looks like the palace is digging out anyone and everyone to stick up for them and trash Meghan and Harry as usual. They are the ones who are all narcissists. When their favorite prince and his bride walked away and put an ocean between them and the palace, you’d think all the haters would stop and think, “Maybe we have something to do with this.” Nope – they just continue to trash the couple. Good for them for walking away. Narcissists never learn, never change and always point the finger at others. Walking away is the right decision and the only answer. Good for you, Meghan and Harry.
Their love story is amazing. I started following them after their wedding. These two can’t keep their hands off each other and it’s so sweet.
The “lust” comment is hysterical coming from William since he didn’t notice Kate until she walked down a runway in a see through dress.
The friend that Harry dropped sounds like Skippy.
I will be honest, if my sister was planning a future and dropping I love yous after 3 months with someone, I might suggest that she slow it down too. obviously they were both adults and it clearly worked out well, but it often doesn’t when people rush relationships like that. they appear to luckily be one of the exceptions.
that being said, Will’s relationship is a mess and not something to aspire to, so I suppose I’d get pretty pissed if he tried to give me relationship advice.
I think the two relationships are apples and oranges. As someone said above, it is completely normal Will wanted to wait, even though everyone says he never wanted Kate. I think I would do the same as William if I met someone I could marry in college.
It is completely normal to do it the H&M way, and it is completely ok to warn your little brother to be careful.
But William never accepted Meghan, and actively tried to make her life miserable.
That is the main issue for me.
I think it’s normal that William told Harry to slow down but after a while it’s just stupid of William to stop supporting his brother and his sister in law after they got married. It became stupid and malicious after all that Harry has done to support him and Kate.
Personally, I think a lot more was said esp if Harry’s reaction is true – it’s also clear that W&K did NOT like Meghan and were actively trying to sabotage the relationship from the beginning.
THIS IS SO ROMANTIC. My GOD.
I definitely can understand the caution with royal spouses- making sure they know what’s coming, aren’t users etc. And let’s be real a divorcee isn’t an ideal royal bride no matter how far we’ve come so I can understand William’s hesitancy.
But I don’t buy what FF& other press are selling about simple comment causing the rift. And wasn’t it suggested that this chat was when they had been dating for 9 months (and around time Wills was caught dad dancing& hanging with models) that Wills was speaking to others to persuade Harry against marrying her?
Whilst I can understand caution when motives were good, at same time Harry wasn’t some naive young virgin- he was in his mid 30s, had been in a few long term relationships, had apparently dated all types including older women. Meghan had been married and in a long term relationship so presumably they are grown enough to know if feelings were real. I’m sure Firm would have done security checks on her and the Sun had allegedly used a private investigator to check for dirt so if she was dodgy. And whilst it’s clear some friends had issues with her background it was reported at time of the engagement that other friends thought she was great for Harry and were urging him to propose.
So what was the Firm’s real problem? So much reporting said some staff looked down on her, Harry was being advised you don’t marry actresses, people said she was just Harry’s degree wife. Doesn’t really scream that people had issue with actions from the start but who she was and her background. Plus were any similar concerns voiced about actresses or ‘baggage’ when Harry was dating actress Cressida, when Peter married former actress & Canadian Autumn, when Fredric Windsor married his actress wife Sophie or when Beatrice got quickly engaged to Edo who has son from previous relationship and had apparently broken up with the son’s mother fairly recently before getting with Beatrice?
It’s not hard to detect the prejudice and the Jezebel tropes being deployed.
I love these two (as much as I can, given that I have never met and will never meet them) because of stories like this. My father is a raging narcissist and my husband was the first man who ever made me feel safe, so I can relate to what Megan said about Harry. When you’ve spent your entire life with family who make you feel off kilter (like Megan probably did with her father’s awful family), being with someone who has your back is huge.
Harry no doubt picked up on the coded racism and sexism in William’s “advice.” Harry knows William and he knew William didn’t have his best interest at heart. It was also probably more about William’s control over Harry rather than genuine concern or love.
I met my husband August 26th, we moved in together Dec 1st, married Christmas. Been together 27 years. Is it perfect? No. Are we happy? Yes. Did we rush? No. He was talking marriage and kids on our 3rd or 4th date. Even now, when we tell our kids about that time, he takes a deep breath and smiles that big smile. Just like he did back then. He once told me that he had to take deep breaths because his heart felt full.
For My sister it was love at first sight. They’ve been together 35 years. Sometimes you just know.
Nothing wrong with saying slow down and advising but if your brother is confident in the relationship, you should try and be supportive – even if you think the relationship will crash and burn.
If this marriage is a mistake then it’s Harry and Meghan’s mistake and it’s theirs to make. Family members shouldn’t be butting in and passing judgment so freely, especially when the rest of the world is already doing it.
Thanks for sharing this, it makes me so happy! They have been through hell but they are two people who met and fell in love, this is an epic love story and you can see it play out any time they are seen together. I’m so happy for them to have found that.
Relationships are not about the first date or the first three months, but what you make of it in the long run. Plenty of people have that magic spark, that instant feeling of kinship – sometimes it works out, and then its a lovely story to tell, and sometimes it doesn’t. Its great that it worked out for them, but it doesn’t mean that their love is better or more special than of couples who took longer to grow theirs.
Their love story isn’t celebrated because she’s black. End of story. It is amazing that Harry knew from that first date that Meghan was the one. I‘m sure he was jaded by women who just wanted to date and shag a prince. Kudos to Meghan for being open and honest with him.
As for William & Harry’s ex friends, they live in a bubble of white supremacy. Of course, they wouldn’t understand that Harry’s interest in Meghan wasn’t just a passionate affair, but the real deal. They projected their feelings on to his and thus insulted the woman who’d become Harry’s wife.
William apparently dismissed Meghan as a meaningless jump off and thought Harry should treat her as such. Kate was William’s side piece during the dating years (and William had other girls on her watch). Harry stood up for Meghan for the racist and classist comments from friends and cut them loose. William was not that quick to defend Kate and I believe Kate had to force the issue. Meghan got a marriage within two years; Kate had to wait ten years and pull off a PR stunt – with the help of Carole – to get William to pop the question. Meghan has Harry’s love and respect; and Kate is jealous of that because she doesn’t get it from William.