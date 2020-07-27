Duchess Meghan never made Kate cry at the bridesmaids fitting in 2018

There is so much in the three Finding Freedom excerpts published by the Times, and again, we’re trying to just highlight the most notable storylines and the most interesting clap-backs. FF definitely emphasizes that the main breakdown was between Prince Harry and Prince William, but there’s definitely some shady stuff about the Duchess of Cambridge and how she behaved towards Meghan. But Kate didn’t leave her fingerprints on some of the biggest hatchet jobs, which has left some of the stories rather vague, like all of the f–king drama of “Meghan made Kate cry.” We’ve heard at least ten different versions of that and we’ve never heard any context which made it make sense. I’ve pointed out that it was never about the context – the point of the stories was just to reinforce the “mean Meghan versus poor white crying Kate.” So here are some more highlights:
The leaks: It could hardly have come as a surprise that leaks were happening. One courtier privately bragged to friends about their ability to place a story, positive or negative, in any publication with a click of their fingers, and another told a respected newspaper editor that he could “handle anything after putting up with one of Meghan’s temper tantrums”. Staff described the atmosphere inside the three households as “competitive”, “miserable” and “full-on”.
The Cambridges refused to put any effort into it: Among all the friends and family Harry and Meghan hosted at their house in Oxfordshire between May 2018 and March 2019, the Cambridges failed to visit. “The invite was there,” a source said.
Sending flowers wasn’t enough: Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend. Although Meghan might have understood Kate’s wariness to strike up a meaningful friendship, they were still no closer by the time she was a fellow senior working member of the royal family and the wife of William’s brother. Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press.
The story about Meghan yelling at a member of Kate’s staff: One story had a “furious” Kate intervening after Meghan “bollocked” a member of her staff. The Kensington Palace staff member was rumoured to be the deputy communications secretary, Katrina McKeever, who had left the palace after five years to explore new opportunities. Even Kensington Palace didn’t understand the bizarre story. McKeever left on a good note with the Sussexes, who sent her a handwritten letter and huge floral arrangement when she left.
Tears at a bridesmaids fitting: There were reports that, before the wedding, Meghan had left Kate in tears following a bridesmaid fitting for Princess Charlotte. “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional,” a source said. There were reports that claimed Meghan’s “strict demands” caused Kate to cry. A source, who was at the mid-May wedding fitting and has never discussed before what really happened, said stories about tears have been “puzzling” to those who were present. “Some of the children weren’t co-operating, and there was a lot going on. Everyone tried to help where they could, but it’s never easy with kids at fittings. There were no tears from anyone. And in the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professionals in the room, and there were other people there.”
Why weren’t false stories shut down: Those close to Meghan questioned whether someone from the palace or a former employee could have been behind the story, and wondered aloud why aides refused to set the record straight there and then. “There are people, whether they work with the family or are members of the family, that know that a lot of this stuff isn’t true, and aren’t allowed to say anything, like that ridiculous story about Meg and Catherine and the bridesmaids’ dresses,” a trusted confidant said. “That story was ridiculous and so false.” Several aides across the royal households now confirm that there was no fitting that left the Duchess of Cambridge in tears.
Yeah, again – the point of those stories was never that something actually happened and we have to get to the truth of who said what and when. The point was to create a narrative of an aggressive, gauche, black American woman who “broke protocol” and made a white woman cry.
Finding Freedom also corrects the record about that asinine story regarding Meghan wanting air fresheners for the musty air in St. George’s Chapel on her wedding day – apparently, she got “discreet Baies scented air diffusers for the chapel provided by Diptyque” and it was approved of by everyone at the palace. Just as Kate asked for scented candles at Westminster Abbey.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
So Tightsgate never happened? If it never happened why did Tatler (a magazine who’s got their ear in the aristo crowd) say it did a mere 2 months ago? When the Cambridges were doing damage control, they had their mouthpieces deny almost everything except the tights matter. The palace had 2 years to deny it and yet they didn’t.
Call me a tinhat but something doesn’t seem right.
The reason for Kate’s tears being deployed keeps changing.
First it was flowers being poisonous. Then hemlines. Then tights. Now we’re at roses.The stories change the more “detail” is revealed and KP realise how stupid they look to the public. It’s as if they’re throwing stones until something sticks.
I now believe what did occur was the opportunity to paint a black woman as a bully and aggressive.
I’m guessing 1) it didn’t happen at all but KP saw it as a ploy to get sympathy for Kate so they didn’t say anything concrete until tights (which backfired) so they tried hemlines (which didn’t stick either) so now they’ve decided to say the truth: which is nothing happened.
2) Something /did/ happen but KP doesn’t want to say it because it doesn’t make the Cambridges look good so they tried a bunch of excuses to cover it up and when none of them stuck like they wanted, they decided to lie about it
Kate could have had KP deny the story of Meghan making her cry, which was used to really tear Meghan apart, like she used KP to deny stories about hair and botox.
By her not having them deny it told Meghan and Harry all they needed about the Cambridges and their so called support. I think this story was a main ingredient to the riff.
How is Kate not humiliated by that story? It paints her as emotional and irrational. If the tears were a result of post-partum hormones then Meghan is not even a factor..so the story has never been flattering to Kate.
Finally! The crying story was such bullshit. I’m eager to listen to the entire audiobook when it’s released.
Kate should have denied the story. She didn’t. Speaks volumes about Kate.
And even if she wasn’t “allowed” to deny it, she surely could’ve done a shopping photo op with Meghan to show that everything was fine. She didn’t. And that Tells me all I need to know about that situation.
Or she could have just let slip at an event that Meghan was lovely or something. As you said there were so many options but she did nothing. Very telling.
Meghan was newly pregnant at the time too….disgusting.
She wasnt pregnant, at her own wedding. Unless her pregnancy lasted a year.
I’m disgusted that after 3 years of witnessing the bullying and abuse Meghan suffered because of this stupid story, only now are palace staff coming forward to confirm that it wasn’t true. I see you KP, the whole world sees you and we won’t forget.
The more that comes out, the more in awe of Meghan I am. She was a consummate professional and always had her game face on. Not once did she let her private hell show on her face. That woman is awesome.
I truly applaud her cause I would’ve had KP up in flames 2 years ago at least.
“Poor white crying Kate.” W&K function in desperation protecting an image. In the long run adios to W&K. Please take Andy with you, or Andy might be leading you two out the BRF door.
Oh dear. Lie-therine Meanddleton has been found out.
I knew this story was bullsh** because after tightsgate from tatler people dragged Kate on social media so Kensington palace changed the story to hemline gate. To show how evil they are After tatlergate they could have easily said “no Kate is a strong woman, she didn’t cry or even used post partum hormones as an excuse but they had to change the story to hemline to portray saint Kate as an angel and Meghan as a demon as usual.
You only have to look back at the Chelsy Davy years to see Kates character. They were often spotted together being friendly,i get she didnt have the future Queen clout yet but she was capable of making an effort and treating Chelsy as an equal (not in royal rank) but as another royal gf.
We’re on version 4 of tightsgate:
1. Tights/Hormones on Kate’s part
2. Hemline
3. Never happened
4. (Per Rihanon) crying did happen but was not about tights or hemlines
If KP was confused at some stories, why not refute them????? They have time to refute Kate’s (obvious) love of Botox but not Meghan’s character being attacked??? Oh yeah that’s right cause they were feeding those stories to the press.
Kate could have just said the tears were happy for the bride and groom or denied the story all together. I don’t dislike Kate but she should have shut this false story down.
William and Kate saw more value in subservient-Harry-as-a-third-wheel than adult-Harry-as-a-married-man.
Third-wheel-Harry was helpful, knew his place, and served W&K’s need to not work hard.
Adult-married-Harry would have his own concerns, would want separate work, and would no Ionger be under W&K’s thumb.
Meghan was Black and American, and W&K encouraged blatant racism in the press to get rid of her. They didn’t lift a finger to deny the lies in the press. Worst yet, they directly profited from the racism: Poor crying Kate! William has always had his arm around his brother!)
Instead of getting rid of Meghan, they got rid of Harry and Meghan and now they’re exploiting that. “She’s taken Harry! He doesn’t know what he’s doing and she’s controlling him!”
Everywhere else in the world, a man in his mid-30′s getting married and moving away with his wife and child would be normal. Only in the pathological dealings of the sick BRF is it seen as a transgression.
Lol someone recently posted the handwritten messages by the ‘happy trio’ of the bygone era to some charity. The ‘fill in the blank’ question was “what makes you happy?”. Willieleaks wrote “My children”, Harry wrote “making people smile”. Guess what Katie keen wrote to be her happiness, “a walk”. Seriously, A WALK. That’s the only message she can give to a charity where she has been sent to spread positivity and uplift others. *facepalm
They call Meghan an actress. The entire royal family and the Middletons operate as some ‘classless, ugly couture and bad posture’ version of Dynasty. They do follow the soap opera villain/vamps’ motto of ‘you can’t compete then you plan, plot, denigrate, and ultimately try to eviscerate’.
I never believed this. The biggest bullies are also the biggest crybabies. Just look at the US president.
If crying-gate never happened, KP should have immediately rebutted that story. that was a fairly concrete story that gained steam and was quickly taken as fact and as proof of Meghan being a diva and a bully. If there were no tears, KP should have said that immediately. The fact that they didn’t tells me they were fine with it being taken as fact and with Meghan being viewed as someone who bullied a woman who had just given birth.