The courtiers don’t believe the Duke & Duchess of Sussex will ever ‘come back’ now

I think that most of the excerpts from Finding Freedom are sort of “stale tea” in the sense that the stories are mostly just Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s side of stories which, at the time, had a nasty anti-Sussex slant. It’s easy to forget that throughout most of the Sussexes’ journey, even their exit, they wanted to work for the Firm, they wanted to be productive members, and they wanted to have some kind of permanent base in the UK even as they left. Their original plan was just to get some distance from the toxicity around the palaces and viper courtiers and dysfunctional family bulls–t, but to eventually come back in some form. It was said that Prince Charles wanted that too, especially when he eventually becomes king. But as the excerpts from Finding Freedom come out… palace sources are now saying that Harry and Meghan will never be allowed to come back in any way:

Harry and Meghan will never resume official roles following the bombshell biography laying bare their rift with the Royal Family and their extraordinary secret courtship where the couple became ‘obsessed’ with each other and knew they would marry after the second date. The couple have ‘torpedoed’ any chance of creating a new position with the help of the Queen and senior royals when their ‘trial period’ in the US ends, sources believe. The book, which reveals their soured relationship with the monarchy in excruciating detail, is likely to scupper any hopes of renegotiating their royal duties when ‘Megxit’ is reviewed. The revelations will also harm efforts to repair their rift with Harry’s brother William and sister-in-law Kate, it is feared. A royal household source said: ‘The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family. But it’s hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as ‘hybrid’ royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US.’ Another source told the Mail: ‘The review period has not yet been discussed but it doesn’t seem if there is any way of going back now. Some very private family matters have now been aired in public, seemingly with their blessing. That will be hurtful.’ The one-year ‘probationary’ period was designed to give all members of the family breathing space and allow Harry and Meghan to establish their independent new lives, while offering them the chance to return to the royal fold if they changed their minds. But multiple sources believe the way the couple have conducted themselves in Los Angeles – such as borrowing a glitzy £14.5million Beverly Hills mansion – and now the bombshell book have put an end to any hope of their returning, in a working role at least. One senior figure added: ‘Given the state of the world this just seems so ill-timed. The Sussexes need to move on.’ Two further sources said the biography – dubbed the ‘gospel according to Harry and Meghan’ – had made the couple look ‘irrelevant’, particularly coming out at the height of the global Covid crisis. ‘The world has moved on as a result of the pandemic and the Royal Family have had to as well,’ said one. ‘This book has nothing new, frankly, friends have just presented events through a certain lens. People normally realise that actually it’s a lot more nuanced and finely balanced than that. There are far more important things going on in the world, is the general view at the palace.’ The other source added: ‘No one is angry. It was all to be expected. But it is hoped they have got whatever they want to get off their chests now, move on and be happy with their lives. People are just all too familiar with this and nobody wins. They seem to be fighting invisible enemies here, there and everywhere.’ Courtiers point out that other royals, including William and Kate, had refrained from making their own opinions regarding recent events public in order to ‘let the dust settle’, but the new biography has just ‘blown a hole in that’.

[From The Daily Mail]

One of the most hilarious things to me is when palace courtiers run to the Daily Mail or Vanity Fair or The Sun to sniff and bitch and moan about how gauche and attention-seeking the Sussexes are and then claim that their people in THEIR royal courts would never… as they’re talking to those tabloid journalists. Will and Kate have not let any dust settle – they were so happy that they successfully exiled the H&M, and they’ve been gleefully throwing them under the bus for months, making it sound like Kate had to work as hard as a Top CEO because Meghan and Harry left.

A source also spoke about how the Queen will react to Finding Freedom: “It’s going to open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on. I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen.” That petty old B can be upset all she wants. She owns this debacle. It’s her failure more than anyone else’s.

As for the “one-year review” – my opinion (and I’ve said in this podcast) is that Harry & Meghan have known this whole time that they weren’t coming back. All of the angst about what the “one year review” will entail is just asinine at this point. They’re gone. They got distance (physically and emotionally) from all of the Windsors and their lackeys and they’re not coming back.