Sen. Tom Cotton: Slavery ‘was the necessary evil upon which the union was built’

Tom Cotton is a senator from Arkansas. He recently got headlines for writing that fascist propaganda piece about how the military should be ordered into American cities to shut down lawful and overwhelmingly peaceful protests. But his main interest this year is attacking the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which was the 2019 Pulitzer-Prize-winning series on the real history of American slavery. The 1619 Project was thought-provoking “revisionist history,” in that the aim was to tell the narrative of slavery and the black experience in America through a different lens than what American kids learn in history books in school. Some schools – not all, but some – have decided to add the 1619 Project to their curriculum.
All of which upsets Tom Cotton, because how dare American children learn added layers of American history. How dare kids learn that slavery was f–king awful and that people who perpetuated slavery for centuries were awful, even if those people are considered “presidents” and “founding fathers.” So Sen. Cotton has introduced legislation to “prevent the use of federal tax dollars to spread the historical reinterpretation in the nation’s classrooms.” Can you even imagine being this addicted to white supremacy? Wait for it…
If the Saving American History Act of 2020 becomes law, however, school districts using the 1619 Project curriculum could face financial consequences. Cotton’s legislation labels the project “a distortion of American history.”
“The 1619 Project is left-wing propaganda. It’s revisionist history at its worst,” he said in an interview Friday. The secretaries of Education, Agriculture and Health and Human Services would create “prorated formulas” to determine the size of the reduction in federal money for schools adopting the curriculum. “It won’t be much money,” Cotton said. “But even a penny is too much to go to the 1619 Project in our public schools. The New York Times should not be teaching American history to our kids.”
“Curriculum is a matter for local decisions and if local left-wing school boards want to fill their children’s heads with anti-American rot, that’s their regrettable choice. But they ought not to benefit from federal tax dollars to teach America’s children to hate America,” he said.
“The entire premise of the New York Times’ factually, historically flawed 1619 Project … is that America is at root, a systemically racist country to the core and irredeemable. I reject that root and branch,” Cotton said Friday. “America is a great and noble country founded on the proposition that all mankind is created equal. We have always struggled to live up to that promise, but no country has ever done more to achieve it.”
In the interview, Cotton said the role of slavery can’t be overlooked.
“We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction,” he said. Instead of portraying America as “an irredeemably corrupt, rotten and racist country,” the nation should be viewed “as an imperfect and flawed land, but the greatest and noblest country in the history of mankind,” Cotton said.
“As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built…” A “necessary evil” huh. If only there was some way to debate these issues in a classroom so that kids could make up their own minds about how the project of America was built on chattel slavery and how the project of America is still unfinished. If only there was some way to engage children in a good-faith debate about the real American history.
Anyway, in the year 2020, Republicans have become the pro-slavery party. Congrats.
(Tom Cotton looks exactly like the kind of man who would say “slavery was a necessary evil.”)
Tom Cotton said slavery was a "necessary evil." Congratulations, Republicans. This is what you have become.
— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 26, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Then I guess Cotton wouldn’t have a problem with reparations? Oh wait, these people spout inconsistent arguments all the time and don’t care when they’re called on it.
So glad this is the first comment. That was my *exact* reaction. Tom Cotton has made a compelling argument for reparations.
That picture of wall of vets protecting wall of moms protecting wall of BLM is the only thing that gives me hope for United States of America.
I know, right? For a minute, anyway. And then I see the vile comments directed at them and I’m sick all over again. How is it that we have so many angry, hateful people among us? I honestly don’t know how people can live like that, fueled only by grievance and resentment.
I agree, I never thought USA could have this level of rage and hatred hidden for so long.
Sierra, I ahem been thinking about this alot lately — what is wrong with people? I know that Fox News was designed to plant these seeds of resentment and divisiveness so I do think they deserve a huge part of the blame. But I think it also speaks to the lack of educational opportunities for many Americans (although plenty of ostensibly well educated people seem to have fallen into this trap) but also our terrible, expensive healthcare system, especially in the area of mental health. So many people need therapy, it seems, and instead turn to substances and the internet and Trump as their outlets to make them feel better without ever getting to the root of their issues. We are a broken mess.
Frankly, after seeing the mess in USA, I can finally understand how Hitler got a nation to accept killing 9 million people.
Fox gets a lot of the blame but these people had the hatred inside them from the beginning. I can forgive Trump supporters from 2016 but will never forgive 2020 supporters.
No, slavery was not a necessary evil upon which the union was built. It was just evil. And literally tore the union in two and we had to fight a bloody war to end it because it was so unnecessary.
I. Just. Can’t.
I have no words to fully sum up how awful this cretin and his beliefs are. This legit hurts my brain to think about. It’s so offensive and stupid. Just…how can someone think this way?? How?!?!?!?!?!??@?@?#?
And this sticks out too, “We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country…” But not we have to study the history of slavery and its impact on the people.
With the last name of “Cotton” I would expect nothing less from this idiot. Slavery was evil period, never necessary. The founding fathers were to lazy to do the work themselves to build this country & decided it would be easier to steal some people and force them to do the work.
Again America has never been great for me & my ancestors.
As someone who isn’t American, I can assure you that other countries do not consider the USA the greatest and noblest nation in the history of mankind. Especially not now. How is this man an elected representative? Who the hell is he representing? Your country is being turned in to a fascist state and is being ravaged by Covid 19 and this racist POS thinks that an important concern is continuing to whitewash the history of slavery? It’s mind boggling. If you can find that level of cognitive dissonance about something as horrific as slavery, I guess children in cages and thousands dying during the pandemic in order to keep the economy going and the rich from losing their money is par for the course. Good god. I’m sure he calls himself a “Christian” too.
Deanne,
We are fed this rhetoric from our earliest days in school. Our curriculum teaches us about our scrappy young nation’s revolt against British tyranny as though it were the greatest, noblest, and most recent of uprisings.
Our public school system is designed to prepare laborers for an unskilled workforce, not critical thinkers. We do not have a caste system but social mobility continues to be the exception, not the rule, while we’re fed a healthy diet of “American Dreams.” All things are possible so we’re told, and multitudes of working poor live off those morsels of American promise..and vote for the party whose lies are the most grandiose.
Americans seem to think they’re the best at everything because they’ve amassed the most financial wealth and the most billionaires, and they forget that other countries put checks and balances (and taxes) in place to prevent that kind of unchecked hoarding and financial polarization from taking place.
Other countries take that money and spend it on populations.
It’s gobsmacking how twisted US logic is.
@DEANNE
“As someone who isn’t American, I can assure you that other countries do not consider the USA the greatest and noblest nation in the history of mankind.”
LOL Exactly. Could this guy be more delusional?
“America is a great and noble country founded on the proposition that all mankind is created equal.”
Too bad that Native Americans and Blacks did not count as “mankind”.
So…The US Civil war was the dumbest war ever. The Confederacy was a bunch idiots who decided to kill their own brothers rather than give up owning black people, because they idiotically built their wealth on slavery and were too stupid to keep their economy afloat without that free labor.
We should loathe all of them. They belong in the trash heap of history. But instead, morons like Tom Cotton celebrate that history and can’t call those Confederate aholes out as the traitors they are. And are incapable of saying “slavery was wrong, and so were our ancestors and we need to do better”
They cling to this “Antebellum glory” shit and they are covered in it’s stench. They need to be washed out of Congress because they are stinking the place up.
Slavery also left plenty of European economic refugees impoverished without employment opportunities. Modern day white poverty in Appalachia and the Ozarks persists as another ugly legacy left by that “necessary evil”. But guess who they predominantly vote for?
“The greatest country in the world” attitude is poison. You cannot change what you will not face, to paraphrase James Baldwin.
Why are people like him voted as representatives?
Because a significant portion of the country feels the same way.
I don’t know the percentage of people who abstains from voting, but in my country is very high. Maybe in some districts in the US it happens, too.
On Saturday, the beloved actor Bruno Mandé Marques, a black Portuguese (whose family was from Angola) was shot several times in the streets of Lisbon by a raging racist who had been bullying him and his family for a while saying nasty things like “your mum came from the jungle”.
My point is: colonialism, slavery, imperialism, segregation, and exploitation of resources was never a necessary evil for (white) history to happen. Bruno did not die so that we can solve systemic racism in Portugal. This is such a twisted argument. Not today.
Say their names. All over the world. RIP Bruno Candé Marques.
“America is a great and noble country founded on the proposition that all mankind is created equal. We have always struggled to live up to that promise, but no country has ever done more to achieve it.”
We literally fought a war over this and the losing side still behaves like we’re in the thick of it. We have monuments to the losers. People still fly flags for it.
Not to mention, we literally have a national holiday named after a man who landed and proceeded to wipe out the indigenous peoples of the area. Any when you question it, you’re verbally abused and accused of being a traitor.
Those aren’t the hallmarks of a country that has gotten anywhere near equality for ALL of its citizens.
I’m so full of disbelief and wrath I can’t breathe.
There’s so much wrong in every line of this creature’s statement that it’s not worth engaging with it. Instead – cancelled. I don’t care if he rescues 18 kids and four puppies from a burning house. He can go to hell.
Weeks ago I commented that Cotton is positioning himself for 2024. My comments did not get printed. I hope this does. He needs to be stopped now. Expose him. Support anyone who ever runs against him.
As a democrat – thank you Tom. That was pure gold for us.