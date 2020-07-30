Barron Trump’s private school will not be doing full-time in-person classes this fall

We only comment on Barron Trump occasionally, because while everyone in and around the Trump administration can burn in hell – and that includes Trump’s large adult children – Barron is fine and he’s just a kid. I generally feel like “let Barron do whatever he wants, and let him be a kid.” Let him wear cute t-shirts. Let him stay far away from his unhinged father. He’s not a politician or a political prop, even if his parents are happy to use him that way. Speaking of, you know how Donald Trump wants every parent to send their kids to school this fall and he’s threatening to, like, open schools by force? Well, funny story. Barron’s private school is not doing a full reopen this fall:
Despite President Donald Trump’s push to have schools reopen their classrooms in the fall, his son Barron Trump won’t be sitting in class full-time anytime soon. The private St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland — which the 14-year-old began attending after moving to Washington, D.C. — announced this week that while a final decision has yet to be made, it is planning not to fully reopen its campus in the fall because of novel coronavirus concerns. The school shut down and switched to online learning in the spring.
In a letter to parents this week, St. Andrew’s said it is preparing either to continue with online classes or to implement a hybrid plan for the next school year, which would use both e-learning and in-person classes by allowing groups of its students to return to campus in cycles, along with social distancing.
“We are hopeful that public health conditions will support our implementation of the hybrid model in the fall,” the school’s letter says. The school also told parents that it is “continuing to pay close attention to current guidance from state and county health officials, as well as the CDC, as the health status of our region evolves.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that kids 17 or younger make up about 6 percent of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases — though that age range also makes up only about 0.2 percent (or 228 children) of all deaths, according to the Associated Press. However, it remains unclear how easily children may spread the virus to other groups.
The president told reporters Wednesday that he would be “comfortable” with sending Barron and his grandchildren back to school, while the COVID-19 respiratory illness continues to impact the United States and the world. “I would like to see the schools open, 100 percent,” the president, 74, said. “And we’ll do it safely. We’ll do it carefully.”
On Thursday, however, he softened that stance and agreed that schools in areas with spiking coronavirus may need to delay their in-person classes — but he reiterated that “every district should be actively making preparations to reopen,” or they should not receive billions in coronavirus aid from the federal government.
The fact that Trump’s youngest child will be doing a lot of remote-learning this fall despite Trump’s efforts and threats, well… props to all of the schools for not listening to the Orange One, even if those schools are educating Trump kids. The thing is, Barron IS going to a private school. His entire education has been private. Private schools, for the most part, are not under threat by the Trump administration because they’re not funded by the taxpayer in a technical sense. What about all of the public-school kids whose schools might not open, and what about the kids who don’t have a lot of access to remote learning? This fall is going to be awful.
He is so tall!!
Love how he towers over the orange potato!
I’m surprised, just because most of the private schools around me (about an hour from DC) are reopening because its easier for them – class sizes are smaller, they have more control, the wealthier private schools have more resources (for example, my nieces’ school already gives every student an ipad.)
I have a good friend whose mom is a private school teacher in that area, and has friends at Barron’s school, and they say he is very well-mannered and nice and relatively well-liked, in spite of his father (which is as it should be.)
My cousin’s daughter is in the same grade/class as Barron and says the same thing. She says he is quiet but very nice.
I really truly hope for his sake he grows up to be a well adjusted, kind, emphatic individual and crawl far and away from him father and the swirling cesspool of the other Trump kids. He can’t help who his father is. I know some people who have had cruel parents and got away from it all (an heir of the blood diamond trade who donated all his trust fund-many many millions – and lives on a regular salary with his wife and kids)
This made me happy to read. Potentially Melania and her parents can raise him to be relatively kind and well adjusted. I feel so sorry for him.
Of course his school isn’t. In person classes are for the workers you know, the common pheasants – the kids that go to public schools.
That poor child never looks happy. There is never any father-son interaction going on and they look like they are total strangers. There is never any laughter in any photos of these three.
Hopefully at least Melanie and her parents treat him decently and demonstrate love. It appears that Trump is parenting him like he parented his older brothers and like he himself was parented by Fred.
He always has Melanie’s hand in a death grip.
Pretty sure Barron & Melania don’t live with Trump. Unfortunately, the lack of father/son interaction is probably the best thing for Barron. He & Tiffany are ignored by their dad, which is sad but probably healthier than getting his attention. It didn’t do Don Jr, Ivanka or Eric any favors.
Not exactly true. Public school in nearby Montgomery County, MD (which is right on the DC/MD border recently announced that all public schools will be online learning only for the fall semester. I haven’t kept up to date regarding other counties in MD or other areas in the DMV.
@Maxime – PG County, Howard Co, Arlington and I think Loudon and Fairfax as well (but am not positive on those last two) are all online for the first semester, as is Washington County. I don’t think Frederick has made the call yet but could be wrong. So it does seem like most of the area is going online for the beginning at least.
But the issue is that Trump has been pushing for the opposite.
Can you see Melania home-schooling her son, between shopping and digging up the Rose Garden? I’m sure a tutor has already been called. Unlike other parents who’ll have to scramble again, nothing will change in his parents’ lives.
That poor kid always looks like he’s in a hostage situation when photographed with his sperm donor. I feel so bad for him. I hope his peers don’t give him a hard time about his family. Just as aside, it looks like he’s unfortunately inherited the receding chin that his siblings also have.
I was going to say, even Melania’s genes weren’t strong enough to overcome the Trump weak chin.
That poor kid – I totally agree that he always looks like he would rather be literally anywhere else.
Yes all of those kids got the weak chin. Eric and Junior try to compensate with beards. Ivanka must have gotten dental or chin reconstruction because her jaw is much different from when she was a teenager.
Ivanka got a chin implant because there is a picture of her floating around with her original nose and non chin. She actually resembles Don Jr a fair bit pre surgery.
@Minx, Ivanka has a chin implant, along with a lot of other work on her face.
Good to know. She looks more WASPy than she does with her original chin.
He can get a chin prosthetic when he’s older, just like vanky did.
I’m happy to hear that his mother and grandparents are raising a polite and (I assume) kind child. At least melon- ball is doing something right.
My stepmom is a school nurse at an elementary school; they’re not reopening this fall, they’re going all online. She had flat out said that if they reopened in two weeks she would quit her job because she didn’t feel safe. Mind you, we’re in South Florida too so they have no business even trying to reopen schools here right now.
After what went on the 18 Florida Marlins’ MLB players testing positive for dear old Corona, I do not think any public schools in Florida south of Ocala will open for the fall term.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture of Trump actually looking at Barron.
He must be 6’4 or 6’5 but with a child’s face. Just towers over his parents.