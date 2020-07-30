Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ seems light on blind-item snake drama, right?

Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, folklore, last week. I’ve been hearing “Cardigan” on the radio all week, and I’ve been enjoying it more and more every time I hear it. It’s a really nice, chilled-out summer song, and I actually think the tinge of sadness/nostalgia really works for this summer in particular. This is not the summer where people are partying non-stop. Perhaps bittersweet nostalgia vibes work best in a pandemic. That’s what critics are saying too, that this album is great and it’s got a really nice vibe and all of that. And as always, the sales are amazing. She sold more than 1.4 million albums/downloads in the first 24 hours. “Cardigan” has been #1 on Spotify since it came out.
There’s been a lot of, uh, Snake Fam conversations about “did Taylor reveal the baby name of Blake Lively’s third child,” and… okay, I get it, the fam loves some inane Taylor Swift blind items. But what’s even more surprising is that… there aren’t more of those blind items. Have you noticed that? Usually we would be knee-deep in conspiracies, thinkpieces, blind item mysteries and more. While Taylor has gotten great reviews, there’s also not a lot of media and gossip beyond that.
Personally, I’m more interested in her quarantine bangs and general styling around folklore. I’m enjoying the folksy styling, but the quarantine bangs have to go! Turns out, she styled herself for the “cardigan” video – she said: “I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other.” That’s pretty awesome, because I was wondering about that. It’s one thing to create an album in quarantine, when people can work in separate studios or socially distance in a studio. But putting together a music video in lockdown conditions is something else. And she did it!
She also released a second video for “Cardigan”.
Incidentally, if you want some vintage Kaylor drama, check this out. My question is: has Karlie Kloss really not “liked” any of Taylor’s tweets or Instagrams in the past week?
Also, this was very sweet:
.@TaylorSwift13 sends ‘folklore’ merch to Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia:
“I’m OBSESSED with folklore!” pic.twitter.com/VtmG2nGgPL
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2020
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift.
I don’t know. I just can’t get into the album. I appreciate that she’s going back to her songwriting roots but her generic white girl vocals don’t really work for the melody-less nature of these songs, IMO. I got bored.
“Cardigan” is a very good song, “Mirrorball” is the finest to me. Love the album vibe in the whole. Nice one, Swift!
Cardigan is a fresh song for her, I really appreciate she stopped singing a hundred words on the same note like she usually does!! She was driving me insane with it.
And the video for it is dreamy and beautiful. Being a pianist and the piano being my home, I can relate to it deeply.
It’s a nice album. I think this type of music actually plays to her songwriting ability more than some of the bigger pop songs she has been doing in recent years. I don’t think its a masterpiece of songwriting or anything, but its nice.
I like Cardigan and Last Great American Dynasty, and mirrorball, but a lot of the other songs blend together for me.
I do like that its not as drama-filled or as filled with blind items etc. Just let the music stand for itself.
Im glad she dropped the Easter eggs and blind items. She seems to have finally turned a corner which is great. Her style and hair still suck though.
I got some Karlie vibes from “my tears ricochet.” It feels like a friendship breakup song more than one about an ex-partner (I don’t believe the Kaylor rumors but I do think their friendship ending was profound for Taylor). I’m looking forward to whatever reveals are to come out about this album because it had post-breakup angsty vibes. I really want to know more about “the 1.”
My tears ricochet is about Scott Borschetta and her label breakup disgusied as a romantic breakup song. Key lyric being “stolen lullabies.”
I’ve heard that “My Tears Ricochet” is about her “breakup” with her record company but I don’t know if that was one reviewer’s interpretation or if there’s information out there that supports this; she reported it as a “fact” but who knows? However, that might account for the post-breakup vibe of the album.
I like the album but not as nearly much as most other people seem to and that’s fine. Everything is not for everybody and I’m all for anything harmless that is bringing people joy during the pandemic. I’ve been loving Haim’s Women of Music Pt III as my pandemic jam.
I’ve been listening to Jagged little pill! The perfect pandemic soundtrack, and I was never a particular Alanis fan before, but damn, now I GET it. It’s a really specific mood and it fits the pandemic
I am really enjoying Folklore. Exile and The Last Great American Dynasty are probably my two favorites, but Cardigan does get stuck in my head, so…
My boyfriend and I listened to the whole album while relaxing in hammock in the woods by my house. It is the perfect music for that.
This album makes me feel all warm and cozy inside and makes me forget all the chaotic stuff going on in the world right now. I’ve been playing it nonstop since release especially exile and august. IMO, it’s her best album yet – sales are breaking records, critically acclaimed and mostly drama-free. Our Tay tay is growing up, you love to see it.
Mad Woman and My Tears Ricochet definitely seem like mellower (and better written) songs from her Reputation era. But it does seem significantly less drama filled than her previous albums.
I’m not against singing about your personal life, but I’ve always side eyed how she usually does it. Instead of just singing about her feelings and whatnot, she give really specific examples and drops enough Easter Eggs so the listener knows exactly who she is talking about. It feels like she used the identity of her famous exes and the promise of getting gossip to promote her albums, rather than relying on her skill. If the boys she wrote about weren’t famous, she wouldn’t have had so many people tuning into the songs. Unlike Adele, Sam Smith, Ed Sheehan, etc. She always used them as a example when people complained about her writing about their personal life, but they don’t use their exes identity to promote the songs. They rely on just the song being good and heartfelt.
I’ve been a TS fan since her first album, so admittedly I am a little biased For nostalgia reasons, even though I have been late to the party/lukewarm about her last 3 albums. I think she’s growing up and her music And self-awareness reflect that (not that she doesn’t take 2 steps back sometimes). She doesn’t need the same blind items to get fans interested in the stories she wants to tell. Think about how what you talk about with your friends changes from age 15, 20, 25, 30 and that is basically what is happening with her music. By the by, I was Thinking about exactly this topic as I was running to The Man this week.
Can’t get enough of this album right now. I think this definitely shows more mature lyrics and I’m here for it. Warm and cozy is right as Lyca says! Myself and my other half went for a long drive around the English country roads near us last weekend while listening to the whole album through and it was such a vibe.
Apart from Betty (early country Taylor, alright, bit out of place in this album), and Mirrorball (the only one I skip cos I just don’t feel it), I think it’s a great album. She has major skill for emotional middle eights too, always has done.
I’m obsessed with Cardigan! And I love The 1, August, Invisible String, My Tears Ricochet, Exile and The Last Great American Dynasty.
I don’t think there is a lot of blind items in “folklore”. As she stated, a lot of the songs are fiction. Cardigan, August and Betty are the Teenage Drama Trilogy. Last American Dynasty is about Rebekah Harkness who used to own Taylor’s Rhode Island house, and I love that she wrote a song about this. The 1 seems to be about her past love life in general, I don’t get the feeling it’s about someone in particular. Invisible String is obviously about Joe. Seven is about her childhood. My Tears Ricochet is allegedly about her former record company.
I’ve been listening because it is good vibe music while I work. But I’m not a fan of James in the teenage trilogy. Used the summer girl and ran back to the other. 😂😂😂